The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Ondrej Palat got the New Jersey Devils on the scoreboard early and they had shut down the New York Rangers the rest of the way to move one win away from advancing to the second round.
It’s been quite a remarkable turnaround after the Devils had two lopsided losses in the first two games.
Erik Haula had two goals and an assist, Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots, and the Devils beat the Rangers 4-0 Thursday night to take a 3-2 series lead.
Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist to help New Jersey get its third straight win — and the first victory in the series by a home team.
Igor Shesterkin finished with 39 saves for the Rangers, who have been outscored 9-2 over the last three games after a pair of 5-1 wins to open the series.
Game 6 is Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Schmid had eight saves in the first period, 13 in the second and two in the third for his first career postseason shutout in his third straight start. The 22-year-old rookie has stopped 80 of 82 shots he’s faced after Vitek Vanecek gave up nine goals on 52 shots in the first two games.
Leading by three after two periods, the Devils controlled play in the third with a dominant 18-2 advantage on shots on goal over the final 20 minutes.
The Rangers nearly got on the scoreboard but Vincent Trocheck’s poke attempt went off the left post and slid across the goal line. Schmid and Haula both punched the puck to the side and away from the goal with 6:25 left.
Haula had a long empty-netter with 5:12 to go to cap the scoring with his third goal of the series.
The Devils went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Rangers were 0 for 2. New York has not scored on their last 10 chances over the last three games after going 4 for 10 in the first two.
Palat got the Devils on the scoreboard just 39 seconds into the game. Following a faceoff in the right circle, the puck rebounded off Shesterkin and came out to the left circle, where Palat fired a shot that deflected off the stick of Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and over Shesterkin’s glove. It was his second goal of the series and his 50th career postseason goal.
Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2
TORONTO — Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Thursday night to force Game 6 in their first-round playoff series.
Anthony Cirelli also had a goal and an assist, Nicholas Paul scored and Alex Killorn got an empty net goal for Tampa. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, which got 34 stops from Ilya Samsonov. John Tavares had two assists.
The Leafs still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
Game 6 will be Saturday in Tampa. Game 7, if necessary, would be Monday back at Scotiabank Arena.
Toronto, which has failed to advance in the post-season since 2004 and was eliminated by the Lightning in seven games in the first round last year, is now 0-10 since 2018 with a chance to eliminate a post-season opponent.
Tied at 1 after a spirited first period, the Lightning pushed ahead at 4:23 of the second when Eyssimont beat Samsonov through the pads from a tough angle for his first goal of the series.
The period ended in controversy when Pat Maroon crushed Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano from behind into the boards. The initial play went uncalled, but the bruising Tampa winger was assessed a roughing penalty for the ensuing scrum.
Giordano rejoined his teammates on the bench shortly after the restart after getting looked at by the trainer.