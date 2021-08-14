SELINSGROVE — Andy Haus claimed the $4,075 top prize with a victory in the rescheduled Late Model Open at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday.
Andrew Yoder, the outside polesitter, won the drag race at the start of the late model feature to lead Andy Haus and Jeff Rine early, and those three pulled away from the rest of the pack.
In traffic, Haus drew even with Yoder, and then Haus took the lead off the second turn on lap 14. Two laps later, Rine passed Yoder for second, and Rine immediately pulled to the rear bumper of Haus’ car.
Dan Stone quickly challenged Rine for second, giving Haus some breathing room.
The battle between Stone and Rine for second gave Haus some breathing room in the middle portion of the contest.
With five laps remaining, the front three were nose-to-tail. Haus held the rail, and kept Rine and Stone behind him to pick up his first win of the season by .372 seconds.
“I stayed down low,” Haus said. “I figured if someone was going to beat us they were going to have to take the long way around. We’ve won some big races this year, and we are finally getting some consistency."
Rine held off Stone for second place.
Dominic Melair won the PASS 305 Sprint Car race. Melair was in second early in the race, and he swept around the outside of turn four to take the lead on lap five.
As Melair raced up on the cushion, Kassidy Kreitz, who led early, stayed in contact running the bottom of the track much like her father — multi-time track champion — Donnie Kreitz used to.
Melair grabbed his first win of the season by 2.9 seconds over Kassidy Kreitz, who finished second.
Trent Brenneman almost immediately opened up a straightaway lead, and by the halfway point had a five-second lead on his way to victory in the limited late model feature.
Brenneman won by 4.7 seconds over Danny Snyder. The win was his first at the Speedway, though he previously won in a kart on the inner oval, Selinsgrove Raceway Park. The win set a new 20-lap track record for the limited late models.
Brad Mitch wired the field in the roadrunner race to take his second win of the season.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday
Super Late Models – 23 Entries
30-Lap A-Main: 1) 76 Andy Haus 2) 2J Jeff Rine 3) 2 Dan Stone 4) 22 Brett Schadel 5) 2Y Andrew Yoder 6) 24 Dylan Yoder 7) 86 Austin Berry 8) 9 Hayes Mattern 9) 32 Shaun Jones 10) 31 Jim Bernheisel 11) 1 Gene Knaub 12) 4S Danny Snyder 13) 74 Randy Christine 14) 7 Meade Hahn 15) 15 Scott Flickinger 16) 27 Jim Yoder 17) 11 Jason Schmidt 18) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 19) 98 Randy Croop 20) 63 Nathan Long 21) 25K Kody Lyter 22) 3 Tim Wilson 23) 93 Pancho Lawler
Heat Winners: Dylan Yoder, Austin Berry, Jeff Rine
Time Trials: 1) 24 Dylan Yoder 19.897 2) 86 Austin Berry 19.919 3) 2J Jeff Rine 19.926 4) 3 Tim Wilson 20.014 5) 22 Brett Schadel 20.053 6) 15 Scott Flickinger 20.122 7) 1 Gene Knaub 20.228 8) 11 Jason Schmidt 20.343 9) 2 Andrew Yoder 20.389 10) 7 Meade Hahn 20.445 11) 31 Jim Bernheisel 20.468 12) 9 Hayes Mattern 20.506 13) 76 Andy Haus 20.563 14) 27 Jim Yoder 20.590 15) 63 Nathan Long 20.763 16) 93 Pancho Lawler 20.828 17) 32 Shaun Jones 20.898 18) 74 Randy Christine 20.963 19) 2 Dan Stone 20.999 20) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 21.014 21) 4S Danny Snyder 21.032 22) 25K Kody Lyter 21.600 23) 98 Randy Croop 21.659
305 Sprint Cars – 36 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 36 Dominic Melair 2) 69K Kassidy Kreitz 3) 19 Kruz Kepner 4) 95 Garrett Bard 5) 67 Ken Duke 6) 97 Kenny Heffner 7) 54 Mike Melair 8) 5 Logan Spahr 9) 26 Ryan Lynn 10) 20 Doug Dodson 11) 83 Larry McVay 12) 11M Mikell McGee 13) OZ Zach Rhodes 14) 7 Drew Young 15) 2 Erin Statler 16) 34 Austin Reed 17) 99 George Riden 18) 8 Nick Sweigart 19) 19A Tim Iulg 20) 56 Tyler Snook 21) 21C Jarrett Cavalet 22) 25 Dustin Young 23) 55B Rick Romig 24) 14 Cale Reigle 25) 31 Roger Weaver 26) 71 Josh Spicer
Heat Winners: Cale Reigle, Ryan Lynn, Larry McVay, Dominic Melair
B-Main Winner: Rick Romig
Limited Late Models – 23 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 33 Trent Brenneman 2) 44 Danny Snyder 3) 115S Shaun Miller 4) 44S Shawn Shoemaker 5) 22 Casey Steinhoff 6) 2Y Andrew Yoder 7) 92 Shaun Lawton 8) 33K Devin Hart 9) 93 Steve Todorow 10) 11T JR Toner 11) 49 Zach Fedorchik 12) 32 Ethan Beasom 13) 89 John Schoch 14) 20 Colin Knaub 15) 27 Cayden Ranck 16) 32 Chris Leister 17) 99 Kyle Bachman 18) 7 Jason Davis 19) 08 Zach Kauffman 20) 11B Jake Buck 21) 12K Jared Fulkroad 22) 28Z Ryan Zook 23) 18C Dan Condo
Heat Winners: Shawn Miller, Trent Brenneman, Casey Steinhoff
Roadrunners – 14 Entries
12-Lap A-Main: 1) 10M Brad Mitch 2) 7 Jake Jones 3) 11 Keith Bissinger 4) 2 Adam Campbell 5) 1 Smith Cope 6) 25 Nate Romig 7) 357 Ronnie Buck 8) 33 Curtis Lawton 9) 12K Corey Kepner 10) 992 Terry Kramer 11) 60 Jimmy Kessler 12) 81 Tom Beers 13) 37 Ed Besancon 14) 28 Miranda Minium
Heat Winners: Brad Mitch, Adam Campbell