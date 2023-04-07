The Daily Item
While The Daily Item’s girls all-star swim team was dominated by Lewisburg and Danville, the boys swimming all-star first-team is more geographically diverse.
Green Dragons and Ironmen do make up a bulk of the boys’ first team — thanks to top honors in three relays — but the first team has swimmers from Danville, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Shikellamy.
Leading the way are two-time District 4 individual champions Ryan Hause of Danville — The Daily Item’s Swimmer of the Year — and Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez.
Hause won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke at districts to return to the state meet for the final time. He also won a district title in the 400 free relay to qualify for states in three events.
Hause is joined on the 400 free relay by Jackson Blansfield, Liam Liotta and Jimmy Zhang. On the 200 free relay, it’s Hause, Zhang, Liotta and Gavin Holcombe.
Holcombe won his second consecutive district title in diving — and finished ninth at states — to earn first-team honors in that event.
Ordonez is also a three-time first-team honoree. The junior won individual district titles in the 100 and 200 freestyles, events he also finished in the top 13 at states. He is also a first-team honoree on Lewisburg’s district championship medley relay team along with Miles Fassero, Mitchell Malusis and Aidan Gross.
Fassero is also a first-team pick in the 100 breaststroke.
Shikellamy’s Mason Cianflone and Trevor Reichner are also first-team picks. Cianflone is the first-team selection in the 100 fly after winning the district title in that event. Reichner is the top pick in the 500 free after winning his first district title by nearly six seconds.