SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Kekoa Payanal led off Friday night’s game at Lamade Stadium with a home run, and everything went right for Hawaii as Jaron Lancaster and Cohen Sakamoto combined on a no-hitter as Hawaii beat the Metro Champions from Massapequa, N.Y., 12-0 in five innings.
Payanal finished the game with two homers, while Hawaii pounded out 13 hits in the victory.
“The first home run was a big energy push for our team,” Payanal said. “Since the first home run happened, we were all excited. Our team got super excited and rallied around it.”
Payanal’s second homer came in the fifth, bringing home Esaiah Wong to give Hawaii a 5-0 lead.
“We had a huge advantage tonight with one game under our belt,” coach Keith Oda said. “The other night we were really nervous before our game. We told the boys that we have a big advantage. We experienced what it was like. The first at bat of every inning we just had to attack, attack, attack.”
Wong added a three-run homer in the sixth inning for a 9-0 lead.
“I didn’t have the best game in our first one,” Wong said. “Today, when Kekoa (Payanal) hit the home run I was so excited. I was just ready to get into the game. When I got called up, I had to clutch up and help the team in any way.
“When Kekoa (Payanal) hit the home run I jumped up and fell down. When I hit the home run, I didn’t think it was going to go over. Then I was flexing around the bases and stomped on home plate.”
Lancaster struck out seven through three innings, allowing two walks, while Sakamoto finished it off with four strikeouts in two innings.
“Coming into the game knowing we were going to face their No. 1 pitcher, we knew the speed would be up there,” Metro manager Roland Clark said. “Between the first few innings there were four check swings which were uncharacteristic.”
Panama 9, Caribbean 3
Gabriel de Garcia made Panama’s first inning at the 2022 Little League World Series something special as he lifted a grand slam over the left field fence.
It was a magical moment de Garcia lived up as he pointed the crowded and leaped his way down the third base line to anxious teammates. The dramatic start was enough to Panama to secure it’s first-ever win at the Series.
The offense continued to roll into the second inning when Adrian de Garcia reached on a fielding error. He then scored on a double from Jaime Escudero. A walk followed, but a pitching change was able to produce the final out.
Jeykol de Leon rolled through the first three innings, allowing just one hit, before Caribbean touched him for three runs in the fourth inning. He struck out six and walked one in the victory.
Joshua Acosta had a two-run single in the fourth for the Caribbean.
Canada 6, Japan 0
The Series has its first shocker as Canada knocked off perennial powerhouse Japan in the final International game of the day.
The team from Vancouver broke a scoreless tie with a six-run top of the sixth inning.
Braedyn Lai Hainstock led off the sixth with a hit by pitch, and Lucas Weisser followed with a double. Jaxon Mayervich followed with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. Ellis St. James followed with an RBI sacrifice bunt. A walk and a bunt single then loaded the bases.
Ben Dartnell then cleared the bases with a double for a 5-0 lead. The final run scored on an error.
Mayervich worked 4 2/3 innings in relief for the victory. He struck out 10, including striking out the six in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the victory.