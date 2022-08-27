SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — There might have more pressure on Hawaii than any other Little League team left in the World Series this weekend.
Honolulu has outscored teams by more than 40 runs, and it would have been a disappointment if they lost in Saturday’s U.S. Championship game.
“We keep telling the kids this is their end of the summer,” Honolulu manager Gerald Oda said. “This is going to be their last game of the summer. Their last one as 12-year-old. When we go home our journey ends. We definitely wanted to stress to the players to enjoy.”
Enjoy themselves they did as two pitchers combined for a three-hitter and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as the Little Leaguers from Honolulu picked up a 5-1 victory over Tennessee in the U.S. Championship game at Lamade Stadium.
Hawaii will face Curcacao in the championship game at today 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
Cohen Sakamoto started for Hawaii and received a nice defensive play to open the game when Kekoa Payanal streaked across shallow center field to snag a short fly ball. Sakamoto then retired Jack Rhodes with a strikeout to get by two of the most dangerous hitters in the entire tournament.
Southeast starter Trent McNeil got the first two outs to start the first, and become the first pitcher to retire Hawaii in order in the Little League World Series, but a single and double from Jaron Lancaster and Daly Watson, respectively, scored the game’s first run.
“I’m just so happy and proud of the kids,” Oda said. “There are no other games tomorrow and I just want them to enjoy themselves. If we get one run tomorrow, great. If not, as long as they go out and play as long as the kids play hard from the first pitch to the last pitch it’s going to be a good day.”
Tau Purcell had an RBI fielder’s choice, and lead off hitter Kekoa Paynal for a 3-0 advantage in the second inning.
“My job as a lead-off hitter is to help my teammates,” Payanal said. “I didn’t get a hit during my first at bat, but had to help my teammates. He threw sidearm with his slider.”
McNeil became the first pitcher to retire Hawaii in order in the third, but cNiel was able to retire Honolulu in order to end the third inning. Hiyoto added a two-run homer in the fifth for Hawaii.
Sakamoto took a no-hitter into the fourth, but an error ended Sakamoto’s scoreless streak at the Little League World Series. He went 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven and no walking a hitter. Luke Hiromoto needed just 14 pitches to get the final four outs of the game, and pick up the save. He struck out one and didn’t walk a hitter.
“I hate that they are so good, but I also hate that they are so nice,” Southeast manager Randy Huth said. “Their coach Gerald is so nice. The kids tipped their hats to our fans after the game. They are great.”
Caribbean 1, Asia-Pacific 0
The Caribbean has been outstanding at manufacturing runs throughout the 2022 Little League World Series.
They’ve bunted, stolen bases, and scratched their way through the loser’s bracket to reach the International Championship game against Asia-Pacific.
That gritty attitude has helped the Caribbean get on a roll, so it was no surprise that the only run in the game scored on a Curcaco bunt.
“Chinese Taipei has a good team,” Caribbean manager Zaino Everett said. “It’s just the same concept, you have to put the ball down and trust in our defense to do their job. “It’s so big because our people started believing in us. In the beginning, we said we can go so deep. During the tournament, they started to believe because we come out and do our job. Put up some runs, win and come up with a ‘W.’”
Starting Caribbean pitcher Reangelo Decaster found himself in a little bit of trouble to open the game as Liao Yuan-Shu doubled.
After a strikeout by Decaster, Shen Li-Chen reached on a hit batter and Yuan Shu moved to third on a passed ball. Decaster forced a fly ball out to shortstop to end the threat.
Decaster was counted by Fang-Mo, who only needed 14 pitches to retired the side in the first inning.
Fang-Mo retired the first five batters he faced fore Shemar Jacobs chipped a ball over the infield for Caribbean’s first hit. He wasn’t on base long as Fang-Mo recorded his fourth strikeout of the contest to end the inning.
A bunt to lead off the third inning finally helped bring in the game’s first run.
Provacia, after retiring the side on three consecutive plays at second, opened with a quick bunt down the first base line for a single. He progressed to second on a passed ball and finally scored when Jaydion Louisa came on to hit a pinch-hit single.
“I was ready for the bunt, got the bunt done and you saw what happened next,” Rovacia said.
Decaster finished with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work before Qshondrickson Doran was called on to finish the inning. He entered with a difficult task as he faced Asia-Pacific’s No. 2 hitter with the bases loaded.
Asia-Pacific stranded all three runners as it fell down to its final three outs with a fly ball to left field. Cordilia barely had to move as he easily caught the inning’s final out.
“I believe this was a very beautiful game,” Asia-Pacific manager Chang Tzu-Chien said. “Curaçao is a great competitor. They won beautifully and we also tried our best and have no regret. They just played a little better than we did and we’re still very proud of our team.”