SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Central East Maui Little League has repeated time after time that its trip to the Little League World Series is strictly business.
Wednesday’s game — the winners bracket final on the United States side — pitted Hawaii against the Southeast.
Central East Maui scored runs in all but one inning, but was challenged as the Southeast produced a big third inning to tie the game. It wouldn’t last as the West added three runs in the fifth to take the lead for good in a 12-9 win for Hawaii.
“We were super happy with the way it started,” Central East Maui manager Brad Lung said. “We were stressing with the kids the team had two no-hitters. They embraced the challenge. At practice we just kept working on making contact.”
The win advances Central East Maui into the U.S. championship game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to play the winner of the Southeast and Southwest. Those teams will play tonight at 7:30.
Central East Maui jumped on the Southeast with five runs in the first inning.
The Southwest advanced to tonight’s game with a 4-1 victory over the Mid-Atlantic.
Southwest manger Scott Frazier said in most cases his pitchers will throw to contact, and rely on the team’s defense.
That strategy keeps the pitch count down for pitchers, but Egan Prather had a different plan on the mound. He struck out 10 batters to lead the Southwest to the win.
“The whole time I’ve been telling you guys I’m not worried about our pitching at all,” Frazier said. “He did exactly what Egan does. He keeps the ball down, he has a good change-up and can spot his pitches, and he’s going to compete and battle. We were prepared to go to 85 with Egan. But with the 4-0 lead and they still had two subs to hit we felt comfortable putting (Williams) Andrade in.”
Andrade came on in the top of the sixth and forced a foul ball out before an error and triple gave the Mid-Atlantic its first run of the game. Stan Wiltz then snagged a line drive and end the game.
Prather retired the first 10 batters he faced.
“I was locked in as soon as I struck out that first guy,” Prather said. “Toward the middle innings I started to get a little tired, but I knew I had to just keep going. It’s amazing, because I’ve never pitched in front of that many people.”
Prather threw strikes on 45 of his 66 pitches. He used off-speed pitches, along with a fastball, to keep the Mid-Atlantic batters off-balance.
“He was phenomenal,” Mid-Atlantic manager Jairo Labrador said of Prather. “He had command of both of his pitches. We were late on his fastball to start. He had us guessing and that’s the worst thing for a batter when you’re guessing out there. They came and took advantage of our mistakes and that’s what good teams do. That’s a good baseball team over there and I’m proud to go out like that.”
On the international side of the bracket, Japan defeated South Korea 7-2 to reach the international final. South Korea plays Curacao, the Caribbean representative, today at 3 p.m.