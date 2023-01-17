The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hayes had his first career hat trick, Rasmus Ristolainen and Morgan Frost also scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers rebounded from their worst loss of the season with a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.
The Flyers lost 6-0 at Boston in an afternoon game a day earlier that proved nothing more than a speed bump in their recent modest run of success. They still only have 19 wins but they have won four of five.
Wild 4, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net, and Minnesota beat Washington to extend its winning streak to three games.
Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4, OT
TORONTO — William Nylander scored his second goal of the game at 1:53 of overtime to lift Toronto past Florida.
Nylander added an assist for a three-point performance.
Canadiens 4, Jets 1
MONTREAL — Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, and Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves to help Montreal beat Central Division-leading Winnipeg.
Predators 2, Blue Jackets 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kevin Lankinen made 39 saves, and Nashville beat Columbus.
Cody Glass and Yakov Trenin scored for Nashville, winners of back-to-back home games.