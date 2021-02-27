The Daily Item
STATE COLLEGE — Rebekah Hayner scored a game-high 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Northumberland Christian stormed into the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls basketball championship game with a 74-20 semifinal win over Juniata Christian on Friday.
The four-time defending champion Warriors (17-3) meet Meadowbrook Christian, a 35-30 winner over Johnstown Christian, in the title game today at 1:30 p.m.
ALLEGHENY CHRISTIAN ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
At C3 Sports, State College
Northumberland Christian 74,
Juniata Christian 20
Juniata Christian (8-9) 20
Lindsey Glick 1 1-2 3, Peyton Burd 0 2-2 2, Rachel Sheaffer 1 0-0 2, Erin Sheaffer 1 0-0 3, Emily Sheaffer 2 3-7 7, Olivia Tusing 0 3-5 3. Totals 5 9-16 20.
3-point goals: Er. Sheaffer.
Did not score: Reanna Hoover, Morgan Hoover, Jenna Glick, Annika Martin, Aleshia Stauffer.
Northumberland Chr. (17-3) 74
Rebekah Hayner 6 0-0 15, Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2, Emma Daku-Treas 4 0-0 8, Jenika Krum 1 0-0 2, Eden Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 1-1 7, Allison Miller 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 5 1-2 14, Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2, Anna Ulmer 4 0-2 10, Emma Ulmer 5 0-0 10. Totals 32 2-5 74.
3-point goals: Garvin 3, Hayner 3, A. Ulmer 2.
Did not score: Kara Wilhelm, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Juniata Christian 5 10 5 0 — 20
Northumberland Chr. 22 19 13 20 — 74
n Line Mountain 31,
Millersburg 30
MANDATA — Terri Reichard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Line Mountain to the Tri-Valley League win.
The Eagles (9-10 overall, 5-6 TVL) trailed 11-3 after one quarter, but they rallied to lead in the fourth quarter.
Millersburg (4-8, 2-8) went ahead by five points with inside a minute to play.
Hannah Dyer and Jordan Mallon each scored seven points to pace the Indians.
Line Mountain 31, Millersburg 30
Millersburg (4-8, 2-8) 30
Jana Strait 2 0-0 4, Paige Rothermel 1 0-0 2, Hannah Dyer 3 0-0 7, Raegan Hale 3 0-0 6, Jordan Mallon 3 0-1 7, Bailey Strawser 1 1-2 3, Sofia Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 2-5 30.
3-point goals: Dyer, Mallon.
Did not score: Mallory Strawser.
Line Mountain (9-10, 5-6) 31
Sage Hoover 0 2-2 2, Terri Reichard 3 2-4 9, Jaya London 3 3-4 9, Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 0-0 4, Kyleen Michael 0 1-4 1, Liberty Downs 0 0-2 0, Emily Gonsar 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Spieles 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 9-18 31.
3-point goals: Gonsar, Reichard.
Did not score: Kylie Klinger.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 11 8 4 7 — 30
Line Mountain 3 7 8 13 — 31
n Central Columbia 50,
Milton 34
ALMEDIA — Leah Walter scored 13 points, but Milton couldn’t keep pace with Central Columbia in HAC-II.
The Black Panthers (7-10 overall, 1-9 HAC-II) were within 19-15 after one quarter, but the host Blue Jays surged to an 11-point lead at the half.
Central Columbia 50, Milton 34
Milton (7-10, 1-9) 34
Kiersten Stork 2 0-0 4, Leah Walter 6 0-0 13, Morgan Reiner 2 0-0 4, Crystal Hamilton 3 0-0 6, Abbey Kitchen 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2, Larissa Shearer 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 1-2 34.
3-point goals: Walter.
Did not score: Kyla Rovenolt.
Central Columbia (9-9, 5-8) 50
Caitlyn Weatherill 1 0-0 3, Ellie Rowe 5 2-2 15, Lindsey Bull 1 0-1 2, Alaina Humphrey 3 1-2 7, Alyx Flick 4 4-4 13, Emmie Rowe 4 2-3 10. Totals 18 9-12 50.
3-point goals: El. Rowe 3, Flick, Weatherill.
Did not score: Maddy Blake.
Score by quarters
Milton 15 7 8 4 — 34
Central Columbia 19 14 6 11 – 50
n Central Mountain 53,
Mifflinburg 27
MILL HALL — Ella Shuck scored 19 points to lead Mifflinburg, but the Wildcats couldn’t recover from an 11-point deficit after one quarter in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
Mifflinburg (5-10, 4-7) pulled within eight points at halftime.
Central Mountain 53,
Mifflinburg 27
Mifflinburg (5-10, 4-7) 27
Brooke Catherman 1 2-4 4, Ella Shuck 7 3-6 19, Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 3, Laine Martin 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 6-12 27.
3-point goals: Shuck 2, Sheesley.
Did not score: Olivia Erickson, Jenna Haines, Avery Metzger, Alexis Scopelliti, Hayley Mook, Meg Shively.
Central Mountain (14-1, 10-1) 53
Avery Baker 9 0-0 22, Alyssa Fisher 1 0-0 3, Mia Kopysciansky 1 0-0 3, Ava Renninger 3 0-0 6, Quinlynn McCann 4 2-2 11, Kiahna Jones 2 0-0 4, Reese Doyle 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 2-2 53.
3-point goals: Baker 4, Fisher, Kopysciansky, McCann.
Did not score: Marisa Wheeler, Tara Mader, Danica Kelly, McKenzie Bubb.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 9 11 0 7 — 27
Central Mountain 20 8 17 8 — 53
THURSDAY
n Central Mountain 49,
Danville 33
MILL HALL — Ella DeWald scored nine points, and Riley Outt added eight in Danville’s HAC-I road loss.
The Ironmen (4-11 overall, 3-6 HAC-I) pulled within 21-16 at halftime by limiting Central Mountain to five points in the second quarter.
Central Mountain 49, Danville 33
Danville (4-11, 3-6) 33
Ella DeWald 1 6-6 9, Riley Outt 4 0-0 8, Maddy Sauers 3 0-0 6, Riley Maloney 2 0-0 5, Olivia Outt 1 0-0 3, Savannah Dowd 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 6-8 33.
3-point goals: DeWald, Maloney, O. Outt.
Central Mountain (13-1, 9-1) 49
Ava Renninger 7 3-6 18, Avery Baker 5 0-0 10, Kiahna Jones 4 0-0 8, Quinlynn McCann 2 1-2 6, Alyssa Fisher 2 0-0 5, Reese Doyle 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-8 49.
3-point goals: Renninger, McCann, Fisher.
Score by quarters
Danville 6 10 10 7 – 33
Central Mountain 16 5 12 16 – 49