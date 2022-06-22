The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, completing the feat in the midst of a steady shower and shortly before play was halted for good in Baltimore’s rain-shortened 7-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
Soon after Hays doubled in the sixth inning for the cycle, rain stopped play for a second time. The game was eventually called after six innings.
Hays pulled it off while batting leadoff in place of Cedric Mullins, who was given the night off. Facing Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin, Hays got an infield single in the first inning, hit a solo shot in the third and tripled in the fourth.
That seemingly left the 26-year-old outfielder plenty of time to tack on the double that would enable him to join Hall of Fame members Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr. in the Orioles record book.
But a heavy rain threatened to end the game in the middle of the fifth inning. Although play resumed after a 44-minute delay, not long after that it started raining again. It was coming down hard in the sixth inning when Hays completed the cycle with a double to center off Steve Cishek.
Play was halted again after Baltimore’s four-run sixth, and the tarp never came off.
Rangers 4, Phillies 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brad Miller hit a two-run single against his former team, and Texas beat Philadelphia for the ninth time in a row to hand Zack Wheeler his first loss in two months.
Kole Calhoun also drove in two runs for the Rangers, whose winning streak against the Phillies dates to the opening day of the 2014 season.
Jon Gray (3-3) won consecutive starts for the first time this season. The right-hander struck out six and walked one while allowing two runs and four hits over 52/3 innings. Joe Barlow, the third Texas reliever, worked the ninth for his 13th save.
Wheeler (6-4) lost for the first time in his last 10 starts, since losing his first three starts this season.
Astros 5, Mets 3
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez homered twice off Carlos Carrasco as Houston jumped on him early and held on for a win over New York.
Alvarez hit two of the season-high three homers Carrasco allowed before the pitcher left with lower back tightness in the third inning with the Astros up 5-1. Alvarez, who also homered Tuesday night, now has 21 this season. The 24-year-old Alvarez leads all players with a 1.064 OPS and has hit nine homers in his last 20 games.
Alex Bregman added a two-run homer for the Astros, who won their third straight.
Blue Jays 9, White Sox 5
CHICAGO — Bo Bichette hit a grand slam, and Alejandro Kirk homered for the second straight game, leading Ross Stripling, and Toronto over injury-riddled Chicago.
Bichette’s second career slam capped a five-run fourth inning as the Blue Jays avoided a three-game series sweep.
Kirk hit an RBI single in the first and a homer in the third. He tops All-Star fan voting for AL catchers and leads all qualified major league catchers in batting average (.307) and OPS (.857). Kirk batted .364 (8 for 22) with four home runs and eight RBIs in five games against the White Sox this season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th and 27th home runs, Jose Trevino delivered a two-run shot that put New York ahead in the eighth inning, and the Yankees beat Tampa Bay.
Judge’s 22nd career multi-homer game helped the Yankees come back from a 4-1 deficit after Isaac Paredes hit his fourth home run in two games for the Rays.
Clarke Schmidt (4-2) got the win and Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts.
The win was the 18th in 21 games for the Yankees, who maintained a 12-game lead in the AL East.
Tampa Bay lost for the eighth time in 11 games, and in dropping two of three to the rival Yankees lost a fourth straight series for the first time since August 2017.
Red Sox 6, Tigers 2
BOSTON — Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Boston posted its third series sweep of the season, powering past Detroit.
Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each added a two-run double as Boston won for the eighth time in 10 games. Michael Wacha (6-1) pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts to help the Red Sox improve to a season-high eight games above .500.
Javier Báez hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who have lost nine of 11.
Tarik Skubal (5-5) lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He has lost his last three starts.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 14, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH — Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit two-run homers early, and Alfonso Rivas added a grand slam off a position player late as Chicago routed Pittsburgh.
Held to a total of two runs in the first two games of the series, Chicago broke out for seven runs in the second inning.
The Cubs loaded the bases, and Jared Eickhoff (0-1) then hit Rivas with a pitch. Rafael Ortega doubled to score two and Patrick Wisdom singled home two more and brought up Happ.
Happ sent a first-pitch fastball to the shrubbery atop the center field wall. The Pittsburgh native continued his torrid June and is now hitting .380 with eight RBIs and three home runs this month.
Braves 4, Giants 3
ATLANTA — Adam Duvall’s run-scoring single capped Atlanta’s three-run rally in the ninth as the Braves beat San Francisco.
Duvall’s single off Tyler Rogers drove in William Contreras from second base.
The Giants wasted another strong start by Carlos Rodón, who allowed only three hits and one run in seven innings.
Jake McGee (1-2) blew a 3-1 lead, built on homers by Mike Yastrzemski and Darin Ruf, by allowing three runs in the ninth. McGee was brought in to close out the lead because Camilo Doval had pitched back-to-back games.
Dodgers 8, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in two runs, and Los Angele extended its winning streak against Cincinnati this season to six games.
Freeman, who tied a season high with five RBIs in the series opener on Tuesday, has seven RBI in the series.
Albert Almora Jr. hit his fifth homer of the season for Cincinnati, which has lost eight straight over two seasons to the Dodgers at Great American Ball Park.
The Dodgers’ .619 winning percentage at Great American Ball Park (39-24) is the second-best of any NL team, behind the Mets’ 36-21 (.632).
Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning in his last start, allowed three earned runs on five hits in five innings.
Marlins 7, Rockies 4
MIAMI — Pablo López allowed one unearned run in seven solid innings, and Miami beat Colorado.
Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler hit home runs for Miami.
The Marlins, who played their second home game of the season with the retractable roof open at loanDepot Park, will attempt a sweep of the three-game series today.
López (5-3) gave up four hits, walked three and struck out six, ending a winless drought since May 7.
Cooper’s two-run homer capped a four-run third against Chad Kuhl (4-5) and put Miami ahead 4-1. Jon Berti hit an RBI triple and scored on Chisholm’s single before Cooper connected on a drive that cleared the center field wall for his fifth homer.
Padres 10, Diamondbacks 4
SAN DIEGO — Jurickson Profar had four hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for San Diego, which jumped on Madison Bumgarner early against Arizona for a three-game sweep.
Jorge Alfaro, whose walk-off single in the 10th inning Tuesday night gave the Padres a 3-2 win, hit a solo homer in the sixth. Rookie José Azocar fell a home run short of the cycle in his first career three-hit game.
Cardinals 5, Brewers 4
MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit two-run homers as St. Louis beat Milwaukee, and moved into first place in the NL Central.
The Cardinals have taken two straight from the Brewers after falling 2-0 in the opener of the four-game series.
Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen hit solo homers for the Brewers. McCutchen also had an RBI double.