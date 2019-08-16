HBO in talks with Penn State football for show

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State fans could be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the inner-workings of the Nittany Lions’ football team this season.
Rivals affiliate DevilsDigest.com reported earlier this week HBO’s interest in showcasing four college football teams this season, similarly to how it’s done with its NFL-focused Hard Knocks series. Penn State was included along with Arizona State, Washington State and Alabama.
“That’s been going on for a while,” Franklin said following practice on Wednesday. “We’re honored to be a part of that conversation. Obviously, when things like this come up, and these opportunities have really come up I’d say the last three or four years, we consider all these options that we think are in the university’s best interest, the athletic department’s best interest and our football program’s best interest.”
HBO’s Hard Knocks follows NFL teams through training camp and preseason and offers unfettered access and glimpses into the players and coaches. It’s currently chronicling the Oakland Raiders ahead of the 2019 NFL season.
While Showtime’s A Season With: has offered similar programming with Notre Dame, Florida State and Navy, this appears to be HBO’s first attempt with college programs.
“It’s great that we’re in that conversation, but no decisions have been made at this time,” Franklin said. “As you can imagine, there’s a lot that goes into it, not just with Penn State, but with the Big Ten and a lot of other things that factor into it.”
ESPN chronicled former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien and the 2013 Nittany Lions football team with its Training Days series.
Franklin said while he welcomes to opportunity to showcase the program, he had no further details or specifics to share about the potential agreement.
“At this point, we haven’t made a decision,” Franklin said. “But once we have all the details, then we can make a decision at that point. It’s hard to make a decision when we have to know all the gymnastics that have to happen.”
Penn State’s athletic department released a statement earlier this week regarding the report.
“As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved,” the statement read.