Tonight’s game at Harold L. Bolig Field probably isn’t exactly as either coach imagined it would be at the beginning of the season.
Neither coach expected to be without their starting quarterback before the midway point of the season. Both Shamokin’s Brett Nye and Selinsgrove’s Mark Pastore will miss the game.
The two schools are quite familiar foes. The HAC-I matchup will be the sixth meeting in the last 23 games between the two schools thanks to the 2020 COVID schedule, and back-to-back years with a game in the regular season and playoffs.
Both teams are also coming off tough losses. The Indians were tied with Mifflinburg going into the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats’ and senior Andrew Diehl ran themselves to victory in the final quarter.
For the Seals, it was another nightmare trip to Thompson Street Stadium, already down several starters due to injury, Jersey Shore ran roughshod over Selinsgrove in a 63-0 victory.
However, Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks thinks it proved to be a valuable lesson for sophomore quarterback Gavin Bastian who made his first career start at QB for the Seals against a program that has reached the state final and semifinals over the last two seasons and which has outscored teams 188-18 so far this season.
“He got some valuable lessons against the best team we’ll see this year. He learned a lot from the film. There were some times where there was no reason to bail out because there was a pocket to throw from,” Hicks said. “The line did a good job, and he had some time.”
More good news for the offense: Starting tailback Tucker Teats, who left the openingnight win over Bellefonte after just one carry for 14 yards, is expected to at least get some carries after missing most of three weeks. Hicks also said that Pastore should return for next week’s game against Shikellamy or for the trip to Mifflinburg, the following week.
Nye’s injury has been a bigger problem for the Indians. They only attempted two passes last week, and rotated sophomore Chase Pensyl in as a read-option specialist with senior tailback Knowledge Artis-Jones.
Artis-Jones has filled the big shoes of Max Madden, who accounted for nearly 68 percent of Shamokin’s offense last season. Artis-Jones has rushed for 344 yards and four touchdowns this season.
“I think it’s a combination of his running style, and their offensive line,” Hicks said. “He runs hard, and I told the kids to buckle up — he’s going to run you over. The line is getting a nice push. He’s a couple of yards down the field sometimes, before he has to make a decision to run you over or make a cut.”
It’s a concern for Hicks. He thought his inexperience in the secondary would be a problem this season, but the Seals’ run defense has been an issue at times. The Bulldogs averaged 8 yards per carry last week, and Juniata was able to control the clock in the first half of the Seals’ win with Wyatt Ehrenzeller.
“That’s been an emphasis this week. With the kind of push their O-line has been getting, our three defensive linemen can’t get pushed downfield,” Hicks said. “And our whole front has to attack downhill to stop that running game.”