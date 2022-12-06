Field Hockey

Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Selinsgrove's Carly Aument tries to knock the ball by Lewisburg's Tia Berge during Monday's game.

Three teams that battled to Heartland Athletic Conference field hockey championships this past season — Central Columbia, Lewisburg and Selinsgrove — dominated the division all-star teams selected by league coaches.

Lewisburg, which was realigned to Division I a season after winning the Division II title, tied Selinsgrove for the HAC-I crown. Both the Green Dragons and Seals had 11 players honored by HAC-I coaches.

Lewisburg forwards Whitney Berge and Avery Mast, midfielders Tia Berge and Ryan Brouse, and defender Carley Wagner were named to the HAC-I first team. Four other Green Dragons were chosen for the second team.

Selinsgrove landed seven on the first team: forwards Carly Aument and Lexi Freed; mids Cassidy Kibler and Sydney Schmouder; and backs Ava Blair, Lexi Felty and Kylee Hessek. Aument and Schmouder were repeat first-team honorees. Three Seals were second-teamers.

Danville back Velvet Sterowski-Heck and goalie Kaitlyn Gabel also made the HAC-I first team. Milton and Shikellamy each had a pair of second-team choices.

Central Columbia, which won its first HAC-II title, had nine division all-stars, including repeat first-teamer Alyx Flick, a midfielder.

Bloomsburg, the division runner-up, had seven all-stars, including six on the first team, half of whom — forward Andi Gutshall, mid Kassie Bond and goalie Hailey Leisering — were repeat selections.

All three Midd-West honorees — forward Abby Benner, forward Delaney Klingler and back Lorna Oldt — landed on the first team.

Three of Mifflinburg's five all-stars were on the second team. Southern Columbia and Warrior Run had two and one players honored, respectively.

PENNSYLVANIA HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

FIELD HOCKEY COACHES ALL-STAR TEAMS

DIVISION I

First Team

Forwards: Carly Aument, Selinsgrove; Whitney Berge, Lewisburg; Lexi Freed, Selinsgrove; Avery Mast, Lewisburg.

Midfielders: Tia Berge, Lewisburg; Ryan Brouse, Lewisburg; Cassidy Kibler, Selinsgrove; Sydney Schmouder, Selinsgrove.

Backs: Ava Blair, Selinsgrove; Lexi Felty, Selinsgrove; Kylee Hessek, Selinsgrove; Velvet Sterowski-Heck, Danville; Carley Wagner, Lewisburg.

Goalie: Kaitlyn Gabel, Danville.

Second Team

Forwards: Alli Bucher, Selinsgrove; Sara Dewyer, Milton; Maddie Ikeler, Lewisburg; Saige Sarviss, Danville.

Midfielders: Olivia Bartlett, Lewisburg; Ali Beddall, Selinsgrove; Molly Earnest, Danville; Alyvia Russell, Milton.

Backs: Lauren Hetherington, Lewisburg; Liv Holthus, Lewisburg; Anna Kratzer, Selinsgrove; Sydney Sinko, Shikellamy.

Goalie: Reagan Wiest, Shikellamy.

Honorable Mention

Forwards: Elleanna McConnell, Milton; Lauryn Michaels, Shikellamy; Maddy Moyers, Lewisburg.

Midfielders: Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins, Danville; Brianna Gordner, Milton; Regan Klinefelter, Milton; Maddie Rider, Danville; Gabbie Whitenight, Milton.

Backs: Allie DiConstanzo, Milton; Regan Drasher, Selinsgrove.

Goalie: Keeley Baker, Lewisburg.

DIVISION II

First Team

Forwards: Abby Benner, Midd-West; Taylor Bower, Bloomsburg; Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg.

Midfielders: Kassie Bond, Bloomsburg; Kiana Coulter, Bloomsburg; Alyx Flick, Central Columbia; Delaney Klingler, Midd-West.

Backs: Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg; Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia; Lorna Oldt, Midd-West.

Goalie: Hailey Leisering, Bloomsburg.

Second Team

Forwards: Ainsley Brewington, Central Columbia; Addison Pita, Southern Columbia; Emma Yoder, Central Columbia.

Midfielders: Evelyn Osborne, Mifflinburg; Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia.

Backs: Annika Klinefelter, Mifflinburg; Hope Swarey, Mifflinburg.

Goalie: Haley Carper, Warrior Run.

Honorable mention

Forwards: Meg Stout, Central Columbia; Anna Pachucki, Mifflinburg.

Midfielder: Lainey Miller, Mifflinburg.

Backs: Emma Devlin, Central Columbia; Gabby Dunlap, Bloomsburg; Reece Knorr, Central Columbia; Jenson Purnell, Southern Columbia; Ava Snyder, Central Columbia.

Tags

Trending Video