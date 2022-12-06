Three teams that battled to Heartland Athletic Conference field hockey championships this past season — Central Columbia, Lewisburg and Selinsgrove — dominated the division all-star teams selected by league coaches.
Lewisburg, which was realigned to Division I a season after winning the Division II title, tied Selinsgrove for the HAC-I crown. Both the Green Dragons and Seals had 11 players honored by HAC-I coaches.
Lewisburg forwards Whitney Berge and Avery Mast, midfielders Tia Berge and Ryan Brouse, and defender Carley Wagner were named to the HAC-I first team. Four other Green Dragons were chosen for the second team.
Selinsgrove landed seven on the first team: forwards Carly Aument and Lexi Freed; mids Cassidy Kibler and Sydney Schmouder; and backs Ava Blair, Lexi Felty and Kylee Hessek. Aument and Schmouder were repeat first-team honorees. Three Seals were second-teamers.
Danville back Velvet Sterowski-Heck and goalie Kaitlyn Gabel also made the HAC-I first team. Milton and Shikellamy each had a pair of second-team choices.
Central Columbia, which won its first HAC-II title, had nine division all-stars, including repeat first-teamer Alyx Flick, a midfielder.
Bloomsburg, the division runner-up, had seven all-stars, including six on the first team, half of whom — forward Andi Gutshall, mid Kassie Bond and goalie Hailey Leisering — were repeat selections.
All three Midd-West honorees — forward Abby Benner, forward Delaney Klingler and back Lorna Oldt — landed on the first team.
Three of Mifflinburg's five all-stars were on the second team. Southern Columbia and Warrior Run had two and one players honored, respectively.
PENNSYLVANIA HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
FIELD HOCKEY COACHES ALL-STAR TEAMS
DIVISION I
First Team
Forwards: Carly Aument, Selinsgrove; Whitney Berge, Lewisburg; Lexi Freed, Selinsgrove; Avery Mast, Lewisburg.
Midfielders: Tia Berge, Lewisburg; Ryan Brouse, Lewisburg; Cassidy Kibler, Selinsgrove; Sydney Schmouder, Selinsgrove.
Backs: Ava Blair, Selinsgrove; Lexi Felty, Selinsgrove; Kylee Hessek, Selinsgrove; Velvet Sterowski-Heck, Danville; Carley Wagner, Lewisburg.
Goalie: Kaitlyn Gabel, Danville.
Second Team
Forwards: Alli Bucher, Selinsgrove; Sara Dewyer, Milton; Maddie Ikeler, Lewisburg; Saige Sarviss, Danville.
Midfielders: Olivia Bartlett, Lewisburg; Ali Beddall, Selinsgrove; Molly Earnest, Danville; Alyvia Russell, Milton.
Backs: Lauren Hetherington, Lewisburg; Liv Holthus, Lewisburg; Anna Kratzer, Selinsgrove; Sydney Sinko, Shikellamy.
Goalie: Reagan Wiest, Shikellamy.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Elleanna McConnell, Milton; Lauryn Michaels, Shikellamy; Maddy Moyers, Lewisburg.
Midfielders: Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins, Danville; Brianna Gordner, Milton; Regan Klinefelter, Milton; Maddie Rider, Danville; Gabbie Whitenight, Milton.
Backs: Allie DiConstanzo, Milton; Regan Drasher, Selinsgrove.
Goalie: Keeley Baker, Lewisburg.
DIVISION II
First Team
Forwards: Abby Benner, Midd-West; Taylor Bower, Bloomsburg; Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg.
Midfielders: Kassie Bond, Bloomsburg; Kiana Coulter, Bloomsburg; Alyx Flick, Central Columbia; Delaney Klingler, Midd-West.
Backs: Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg; Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia; Lorna Oldt, Midd-West.
Goalie: Hailey Leisering, Bloomsburg.
Second Team
Forwards: Ainsley Brewington, Central Columbia; Addison Pita, Southern Columbia; Emma Yoder, Central Columbia.
Midfielders: Evelyn Osborne, Mifflinburg; Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia.
Backs: Annika Klinefelter, Mifflinburg; Hope Swarey, Mifflinburg.
Goalie: Haley Carper, Warrior Run.
Honorable mention
Forwards: Meg Stout, Central Columbia; Anna Pachucki, Mifflinburg.
Midfielder: Lainey Miller, Mifflinburg.
Backs: Emma Devlin, Central Columbia; Gabby Dunlap, Bloomsburg; Reece Knorr, Central Columbia; Jenson Purnell, Southern Columbia; Ava Snyder, Central Columbia.