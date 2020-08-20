Heartland Conference votes to play fall sports

The Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference (PHAC) voted unanimously Wednesday to play a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, pending a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors vote on Friday afternoon.
The PHAC said in a statement, “Our sports schedules have been adjusted to focus on league games and supporting the 19 member schools in our league. As part of that vote, the football schedule has been adjusted to allow for conference divisional games and crossover games at the end of the season that are focused on competition within the closest proximity possible. Should adjustments need to be made, due to additional guidelines or reduced weeks of the season, we will take those games off of Week 10, then 9, and so on.”
The PHAC’s 19-0 vote preceded Friday’s decision by the state’s governing body to play sports this fall or follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation to discontinue athletics in the state of Pennsylvania through the end of the year.
The conference-only plan extends to all preseason scrimmages as well.
The league scheduled all of its division games in the first five weeks of the football season for several reasons, including the prospect of interdistrict play. When the PIAA meets Friday, it is expected to reveal an amended state playoff bracket for the 2020 fall seasons.
“It would be a champions-only tournament except for in golf and cross-country, where we use a formula. We are going to reduce the fields. In golf, we are going two-thirds of what we normally do. We’ll be ready to adjust off all of it,” PIAA Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said during his media availability on July 29. “We’d like to be done by the time flu season hits us. We want to have something prepared.”
A front-loaded schedule will allow the league to crown a champion in each division in case the landscape would become tougher to play sports.
“We’ll also, if we have to adjust, take games off the end of the schedule first,” PHAC President and Danville High Principal Jeremy Winn said.
With no nonleague games permitted, the Southern Columbia at Wyoming Area football game was scrapped, as were marquee games in other sports such as Greenwood field hockey versus Selinsgrove. That follows last week’s cancellation of the Shikellamy Coaches Cross-Country Classic.
“We have to do what’s best for us. Other leagues’ decisions have left us with holes in all of our sports schedules,” Winn said. “It’s just safer to fill those holes with PHAC crossover games.
“We also wanted to do as much as possible to make sure all of the local rivalries get played.”
The PHAC was one of the last leagues in the state to make a decision of any kind on its fall sports. The PHAC, like its counterparts, was blindsided nearly two weeks ago when Gov. Tom Wolf made a recommendation suspending sports at the youth and scholastic levels until Jan. 1, 2021.
“As educators we know the value that extracurriculars have on both the physical and mental health of our students,” the PHAC said in its statement. “Our coaches, players, staff, and trainers have been providing great oversight over the last few weeks. Although we were disappointed by Governor Wolf’s strong recommendation, which led to a two-week postponement of fall sports, we have continued to assure our student-athletes have been safe and monitored on a daily basis.”
If the PIAA votes to begin fall sports Friday, heat acclimatization for football and other fall practices will begin on Monday. Regular-season football games would kick off Sept. 11.