Emily Stauffer left Mifflinburg an all-conference athlete in three sports, and she returned with national championship pedigree to coach the Wildcats’ field hockey team this season.
Tricia Hoffman had to step away from the Southern Columbia program after a 12-year run as coach due to a health issue, but she returned eight years later to ensure the Tigers would play.
Brandee Krall was elevated to Milton’s varsity coach after serving as an assistant to a different woman in each of the last two seasons.
All three new coaches — along with Danville’s Sarah Biddle and Shikellamy’s Tammy Lahr — have the daunting challenge of chasing 12-time champion Selinsgrove in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
“I am looking very forward to this season,” said Lahr, who is in her third year coaching the Braves. “The girls have a positive momentum that keeps pushing them to do better and achieve more.”
Stauffer’s last contributions to the Mifflinburg program were a HAC-best 44 points (including 15 goals) during her senior season in 2016. She went on to help Shippensburg University win the last two NCAA Division II championships of a three-peat, scoring the golden goal in overtime to beat East Stroudsburg for the 2018 title.
Stauffer replaces Shelly Orren, who stepped down after going 47-32-2 and winning a district crown (2018) in four seasons.
“I couldn’t have hand-picked a better group of girls to begin my coaching career with,” Stauffer said. “Their hard work, dedication, and receptiveness will set them apart this season.”
The Wildcats, who were edged by Muncy in last year’s district quarterfinals, graduated their top four scorers — Camille Finerghty, Brooke Karchner, Camryn Murray and Chloe Hanselman, who combined for 26 goals — and goalie Jaden Keister. They welcome back senior forward Sara Harter (five goals in 2020), and four others who received all-HAC recognition in seniors Rachel Erickson, Claire Hayes and Emily Seebold, and junior Evelyn Osborne.
Southern Columbia made Hoffman its sixth head coach in four years. She took the reigns from Andrea Fahringer and Miranda Long, who were pressed into coaching the Tigers varsity squad shortly before the start of the 2020 season after the sudden resignation of a new coach. The Tigers went 5-13 with a district quarterfinal loss last year, but they return all-conference players in senior goalie Hanna Keller and junior forward Addison Pita.
“The big reason I wanted to return was because there was talk about dropping the program if they couldn’t find a coach,” Hoffman said. “I have a strong core of senior returners, (and) one thing I’ve been stressing to the players is that the most important thing is everyone has to be working as a team to be successful.”
Milton was 2-12-1 in Maggie Gola’s only season as coach, which coincided with Larissa Shearer’s final year in the cage. Shearer was named HAC-I first team after ending her four-year career with 1,183 saves. The Black Panthers also lost their top playmaker in HAC-I second team mid Regi Wendt. Sara Deweyer, a junior forward, and senior back Anastacia Ditty are all-league building blocks. Miranda Hess and Anita Shek are key to the attack.
“Olivia Rohland is ready to lead the team in the goal,” said Krall. “She is a senior and has been with the team since middle school. Helping Olivia make the transition from J.V. to varsity are two experienced seniors on defense, Anastacia Ditty and Bianca Long. We will look to our (eight) seniors to really step up and bring the team together.”
Danville has a solid veteran core in place that includes several players who emerged last season: junior goalie Kaityln Gabel, sophomore mid Bella Gonzalez-Jenkins and sophomore forward Emma Parker.
“We have a hard-working, skilled group of returners this year,” said Biddle, who, along with twin sister Marah, is now the dean of HAC-I coaches in her sixth season. “In addition to the returnees, we have some new girls joining us. We have a strong foundation, and the new girls that have joined us are tough competitors. They are pushing each other in practice.”
Lahr, who returned to the Shikellamy sideline in 2019, has been district runner-up to Selinsgrove in each of the past two seasons. The Braves were hit hard by graduation, losing three HAC-I first teamers (forward Luxi Walz, mid Olivia Cimino and back Morgan Heiser) among seven starters. The four returnees, however, provide experience at every level — forward Mya Willard-Miller, mid Bri Massey, back Isabella Hile and goalie Reagan Wiest.
“We are equally distributed in upperclassmen and underclassmen, but our upperclassmen do not have much varsity experience,” said Lahr. “We have some juniors who are moving up to varsity and look strong, and two freshmen, (F/M Gwen)Wiest and (F/M) Ella Oaks, who continue to amaze us daily.”
Selinsgrove won its 16th consecutive district championship with a 10-girl senior class that included three all-staters (F Jessica Alba, M Hailey Bingaman and M/B Hannah Smullen). The Seals return all-state goalie Riley Batdorf, and the players responsible for 36 of their 88 goals from a season ago. Sophomores Carly Aument, Allison Bucher and Lexi Freed combined to score 22 goals as freshmen.
“We lost some significant scorers. On the bright side, we have several impact forwards returning, including the three sophomores and (junior Sydney) Schmouder ... as well as a few others who have prepared themselves well,” said Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb. “Very thankful to have Riley back in goal — powerful, upbeat and competitive. We did lose four of five starters in our midfield and backfield, but we have solid, hard-working kids ready to jump in and direct the ship.”