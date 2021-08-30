It was a historic field hockey season in Division II of the Heartland Athletic Conference a year ago, as Lewisburg broke Bloomsburg’s stranglehold on the division championship.
The 12-time defending champion Panthers and Green Dragons shared the HAC-II crown with matching 7-1 records that included a regular-season split.
Bloomsburg exacted its revenge in a big way, however, blanking defending champion Lewisburg in the District 4 Class A final for the program’s first title since 1982.
The first of their two meetings this season is scheduled to air live Sept. 13 on local TV to showcase the perennial league and district contenders. Central Columbia and Midd-West — which played to a shootout in last year’s district quarterfinals — could also have some say in how the postseason plays out.
“We are very positive and ready for this season,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski, who has district gold and silver medals in her two seasons. “As always, we hope to be in the conference and district title hunt.”
The Green Dragons graduated Kara Koch, the Daily Item Player of the Year, and Kerstin Koons, a four-year starter in goal — both of whom earned all-state recognition. Koch posted area-best totals of 18 goals (40 percent of the Green Dragons’ 45 overall) and 47 points. Koons recorded 10 shutouts, including eight in a nine-game stretch that encompassed a pair of postseason wins.
“We have (nine) returning starters. Will it take a little time to fill a few spots? Absolutely, but that is every year,” Zaleski said. “We are pleased with what we are seeing with the returning starters and the up-and-coming sophomores and juniors. They all have much to offer.
“Obviously, losing Kara and Kerstin means we have some big shoes to fill. However, this senior class has been playing together for years and is coming in very strong.”
Siena Brazier, who received all-state mention in her third season as a starting fullback, is joined by fellow all-conference returnee Rylee Dyroff (forward), who enters her senior year with 101 career points.
Bloomsburg’s second district crown came at the cost of six graduates, including three all-staters (mid Lindsey Fogelsanger and forwards Aydan McFarland and Erica Yodock). Panthers coach Chuck Baker, entering his 17th season, has a returning all-state back (Gracie Brosious) to match Lewisburg. He also welcomes a third Fogelsanger — freshman Lilian — after prepping elder sisters Leah and Lindsey for Bucknell.
The Panthers, who had won every HAC-II title since the league’s inception in 2008 before sharing it last season, were beaten by eventual Class A champion Wyoming Seminary in the state semifinals.
Midd-West worked hard to replace all-time scoring leader Brenna Brown last season, but the Mustangs never scored more than three goals in a game during an 8-9 campaign. They finished with just 24 goals overall, but several of the players who did the heavy lifting return. Sarah Shupp had a team-high six goals in her sophomore season, while classmate Delaney Klingler had four. Marlo Spriggle, now a senior, also tallied four.
Shupp and Spriggle were named to the HAC-II first team.
“Although we do have some great experience returning, we also have a promising group of freshmen joining us,” said Mustangs seventh-year coach Jodie Sheaffer. “Two freshmen will be starting, and possibly three. ... The team chemistry has been wonderful, and the freshmen have been a wonderful addition to our team.”
The Mustangs must replace standout back Haley Stahl, but they welcome back HAC-II all-stars in mid Lorna Oldt and goalie Paris Seibel. Senior back Carmyn Markley is the sixth returning starter.
“The key to success is teamwork, communicating, picking each other up and supporting each other,” said Sheaffer. “And avoiding injury.”
Central Columbia outlasted Midd-West in the district quarters last season. The scoreless game was decided in a shootout, 3-1, with Blue Jays goalie Makiah Brewer stopping four attempts.
Brewer since graduated, but Central returned a pair of all-conference juniors (forward Emma Yoder and back Olivia Hubler) along with a seven-member senior class. The Blue Jays also welcomed three players from last year’s top-seeded district soccer team, including junior Alyx Flick, a HAC-II first team soccer mid.
“All three have transitioned very well,” said fourth-year Central coach Carol Rakich. “We have depth and quickness this year! All the girls worked very hard over the summer and came into preseason with positive, winning attitudes.
“We will miss Makiah, but I have three young goalies who are working very hard and support one another.”
Warrior Run went 3-10-1 last year, closing the season with an 0-6-1 stretch. The Defenders graduated seven players, including HAC-II first team back Kyia Brouse.
Returning starter Rachel Buck is joined by three seniors — Cadence Gardiner, Adelyn Miller and Zoe Miller — for the rebuilding squad. Thirteen of the 22 players are underclassmen.
HEARTLAND-II
Bloomsburg
Coach: Chuck Baker, 17th year
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 17-4 overall, 7-1 HAC-II (tie-first); won district championship; lost in state semifinals
Key returnees: Gracie Brosious, sr.; Nadja Hartmann, sr.; Maggie Mylin, sr.; Justina Nguyen, sr.; Courtney Shuman, sr.; Hailey Leisenring, jr.
Rest of roster: Alayna Lovelace, sr.; Samantha Sabo, sr.; Kassie Bond, jr.; Kiana Coulter, jr.; Jade Drogan, jr.; Gabriella Dunlap, jr.; Andi Gutshall, jr.; Madison Morris, jr.; Georgia Baskett, so.; Rose Leh, so.; Taylor Bower, fr.; Topeka Covelusky, fr.; Lilian Fogelsanger, fr.; Claire Halterman, fr.; Sierra Harner, fr.; Tatum Shemesh, fr.
Central Columbia
Coach: Carol Rakich, fourth year (29-25-1)
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 9-8 overall, 3-5 HAC-II (tie-third); lost in district semifinals
Key returnees: Olivia Hubler, jr.; Emma Yoder, jr.
Rest of roster: Mea Consentino, sr.; Jane Corbin, sr.; Jillian Eyerly, sr.; Alexandra Rosser, sr.; Grace Snyder, sr.; Abigail Waltman, sr.; Emma Devlin, jr.; Alyx Flick, jr.; Julia Jones, jr.; Reece Knorr, jr.; Madison Kozma, jr.; Emmie Rowe, jr.; Megan Worthington, jr.; Kendra Zimmerman, jr.; Anna Baccile, so.; Ainsley Brewington, so.; Grace Humphrey, so.; Taylor Mungo, so.; Piya Patel, so.; Elena Peterson, so.; Skylar Sarge, so.; Ava Snyder, so.; Isabel Snyder, so.; Megan Stout, so.; Caitlyn Wetherill, so.; Maggie Fijal, fr.; Avery Geffken, fr.; Naomi Hottenstein, fr.; Lenna Huntington, fr.; Alexis Knorr, fr.; Baylee O’Connell, fr.; Hannah Reavis, fr.; Lexie Shellenberger, fr.; Erica Walters, fr.; Alia Williams, fr.
Lewisburg
Coach: Daneen Zaleski, third year (31-6-1)
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 13-3 overall, 7-1 HAC-II (tie-first); lost in district championship
Key returnees: Dillon Black, sr.; Siena Brazier, sr.; Rylee Dyroff, sr.; Natalie Hall, sr.; Madalyn Redding, sr.; Emma Terry, sr.; Olivia Bartlett, jr.; Livia Holthus, jr.; Maddie Ikeler, jr.; Whitney Berge, so.; Avery Mast, so.
Rest of roster: Rorie Sangster, sr.; Keeley Baker, jr.; Emily Boyles, jr.; Ryan Brouse, so.; Claire Castle, so.; Kathryn Haussman, so.; Emma Howerter, so.; Talia Sokol, so.; Carley Wagner, so.; Lindsey Barker, fr.; Paige Bartlett, fr.; Mae Haussman, fr.; Lauren Hetherington, fr.; Lydia Hockenbroch, fr.; Eric Rawson, fr.; Maura Smith, fr.
Midd-West
Coach: Jodie Sheaffer, seventh year (63-48-1)
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 8-9 overall, 3-5 HAC-II (tie-third); lost in district quarterfinals
Key returnees: Carmyn Markley, sr., B; Marlo Spriggle, sr., M; Delaney Klingler, jr., M; Lorna Oldt, jr., B/M; Paris Seibel, jr., G; Sarah Shupp, jr., F/M; Emily Kline, so., F/B.
Rest of roster: Mackenzie Noble, sr., B; Hannah Shriver, sr., F; Davannah Dunn, jr., F/M; Haylee Wolfley, jr., F/M; Nicole Brouse, so., M; Chloe Hoffman, so., B; Allison Reigle, so., F; Makennin Voss, so., M; Hayleigh Zechman, so., F; Jayla Arnold, fr., M; Abby Benner, fr., F; Layla Brunson, fr., F; Aleah Feltman, fr., G; Makenna Franquet, fr., B/M; Bailey McCoy, fr., M/F; Emma Stahl, fr., B/M; Ella Swartz, fr., F.
Warrior Run
Coach: Carrie Prill, third year (8-23-1).
Classification: District 4 Class A
Last year: 3-10-1 overall, 0-8 HAC-II (fifth)
Key returnee: Rachel Buck, sr.
Rest of roster: Cadence Gardiner, sr.; Adelyn Miller, sr.; Zoe Miller, sr.; Layla Chmielewski, jr.; Charlene Dugan, jr.; Yaidelina Gil, jr.; Adelle Hunter, jr.; Nora Styer, jr.; Aurora Atkinson, so.; Hailey Carper, so.; Hannah Diehl, so.; Baileigh King, so.; Avery McCormick, so.; Hailee Ashelman, fr.; Hannah Barlett, fr.; Alexandria Raup, fr.; Madalynn Crisman, fr.; Mya Lebarron, fr.; Ariana Martel, fr.; Alivia Ritenour, fr.; Rachel Thomas, fr.