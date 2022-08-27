A year ago, Mifflinburg hired Emily Stauffer and Southern Columbia brought back Tricia Hoffman to lead the field hockey programs that made them Valley standouts.
This season, those two teams face another significant change.
The Wildcats and Tigers were moved from Division I to Division II of the Heartland Athletic Conference, while Lewisburg was swapped to HAC-I in enrollment-based realignment.
No sooner did Stauffer and Hoffman get the lay of the land when the landscape shifted under their feet.
“The only reason we were in Division I to begin with was because of a co-op with (Columbia-Montour) Vo-Tech,” said Hoffman, who returned after coaching Southern for 12 seasons ending in 2013. “It’s nice to play local teams.”
Holdover squads Midd-West and Warrior Run round out the six-team HAC-II field.
Bloomsburg, the two-time defending District 4 Class A champion, appears to be the division favorite with HAC-II first-team honorees Kassie Bond, Andi Gutshall (both forwards) and goalie Hailey Leisering back in the fold.
Central Columbia returns division all-stars in senior mid Alyx Flick (first team), senior forward Emma Yoder, and junior goalie Izzy Snyder from a 10-6-3 team that took state semifinalist Line Mountain to overtime in district play.
Midd-West struggled in the second half of the 2021 season, winning just twice after Sept. 29. The Mustangs lost four, one-goal games down the stretch, including an overtime heart-breaker to Lewisburg in the district quarterfinals. However, they got another stellar season from current senior mid Delaney Klingler (39 career points), and a terrific varsity debut from forward Abby Benner (20).
Their senior class is bolstered by forward Davannah Dunn (seven goals last season), mid Sarah Shupp, back Lorna Oldt and goalie Paris Seibel.
“As a team we come with depth on the bench this season, and our graduation voids have been filled,” said Midd-West coach Jodie Sheaffer. “We have strong returning players as well as upcoming underclassmen who have worked hard in junior high and the off-season. We are excited to start the season.”
Mifflinburg graduated five starters, four of which were honored by HAC-I coaches, from an 8-10-1 season. The Wildcats, however, return three senior starters who received all-star recognition in midfielders Maria Darrup and Evelyn Osborne, and back Hope Swarey.
“I am really looking forward to what this team can do,” said Stauffer. “We have a great group of leaders in our upperclassmen, and a really athletic group of freshmen who step up to any challenge. This team comes before practice starts to work on skills and stays after. The dedication to be better each day will set them apart this year.”
Hoffman went 5-5 in her only HAC-I season (6-12 overall) with a team that featured five division all-stars, all of which graduated. The Tigers are hoping to build HAC-II success around senior forward Addison Pita, who missed much of the 2021 season with a knee injury, and junior goalie Jenna Billig, who recently was accepted to participate in the prestigious WC Eagles’ club winter indoor season.
“I’ve said that I wish we would have had that senior class for a couple more years, but we’re learning a different system and doing different things, too,” said Hoffman, who is seven wins shy of 100 in her career. “At least we knew what we had coming back. Addison will have to carry most of the offense, and it’s nice to have a goalie who is pretty much at a higher level.”
Warrior Run went 4-10 last season, beating Milton three times via shutout, but 0-8 in the division. The Defenders, who graduated only four players, have the division’s only new coach in Liz Klees.