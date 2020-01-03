The Associated Press
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat put together their best defensive performance of the season in an 84-76 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.
Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic each scored 13 points for Miami. The Heat are 2-0 against the Raptors this season and improved to 9-0 after a loss.
n Nuggets 124, Pacers 116
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 25 points, and Jamal Murray added 22 in Denver’s victory over Indiana.
The Nuggets have won three of four.
n Hornets 109, Cavaliers 106
CLEVELAND — Devonte’ Graham hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to break a tie, and cap Charlotte’s late rally against Cleveland.
n Timberwolves 99,
Warriors 84
MINNEAPOLIS — Shabazz Napier and Robert Covington each scored 20 points to help Minnesota beat Golden State.
n Jazz 102, Bulls 98
CHICAGO — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, and surging Utah held off Chicago.
The Jazz went on a 24-4 run in the third quarter to grab a nine-point lead.