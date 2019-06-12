NORTHUMBERLAND — Josh Heath and Aaron Hoover combined on a one-hitter as Lewisburg beat Sunbury/Northumberland, 3-0, in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Pineknotter Park.
Heath allowed a first-inning single to Wyatt Faust, while striking out five. Hoover worked three innings and struck out seven hitters.
Lewisburg scored all the runs it would need in the top of the first. Andrew Ramirez led off the game with a double and scored on Hoover’s single. Hoover later scored on Aaron Strosser’s single.
Lewisburg 3,
Sunbury/Northumberland 0
Lewisburg 201 000 0 — 3-8-1
Sunbury/Norry 000 000 0 — 0-1-1
Josh Heath, Aaron Hoover (5) and Kadyn Magyar. Kaden Hoffman, Ashton Hoffman (4) and Kurtis Raker.
WP: Heath; LP: Hoffman.
Lewisburg: Andrew Ramirez 1-for-4, double, run; Hoover 2-for-4, run, RBI; Dakotah Snyder 2-for-3, double, run; Heath, 1-for-3, triple, RBI.
n Shamokin/Mt. Carmel 11,
Hughesville 1 (5 inn.)
HUGHESVILLE — Damon Dowkus knocked in four runs, and Shamokin/Mount Carmel took advantage of 13 walks issued by Hughesville pitchers.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel led 4-1 when it scored seven runs in the top of the fifth.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel 11,
Hughesville 1
Shamokin/MC 002 270 0 — 11-7-1
Hughesville 100 000 0 – 1-3-0
Casen Sandri, Evan Salamone (5) and Anthony Stutzcavage. Jared Stroup, Mike Hill (4), Grady Oden (5), Chance Webb (5) and Chase Bremegien.
WP: Sandri; LP: Stroup.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel: Sandri, 2-for-3, RBI; Damon Dowkus, 2-for-4, double, 4 RBIs; Stutzcavage, 2-for-3, RBI.