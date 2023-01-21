LEHIGHTON — Midd-West senior Conner Heckman topped two regional champions on Saturday to claim the 139-pound title at the two-day Coal Cracker Invitational at Lehighton.
Heckman, a state third-place finisher a year ago and ranked third in the state in 2A by Pa Power Wrestling, was the only Valley wrestler to claim gold at the event that featured more than 50 schools. Meadowbrook senior and Bucknell commit Cade Wirnsberger dropped his first bout of the season in the 145-pound final against a top-five wrestler nationally after beating a state runner-up in the semifinals.
Heckman beat two-time state qualifier Austin Smith of Abington Heights — ranked eighth in 3A — to take the 139-pound title. Heckman is now 23-0 this year.
After beating 3A state runner-up Matt Repos of Central Dauphin in the semifinals, Wirnsberger dropped a 1-0 decision to Sam Cartella of Western Reserve, Ohio in the final at 145 to drop to 23-1. Cartella is ranked fifth nationally.
Selinsgrove finished seventh in the team race with four wrestlers earning medals. Garrett Paradis (152) and Tucker Teats (189) both finished fourth to lead the Seals and Steven Miller was fifth at 285 with a fall in the fifth-place bout. Ethan Miller was eighth at 160.
Coal Cracker Invitational
at Lehighton HS
Team Standings (Top 10 and locals)
1. Faith Christian Academy 283.5, 2 .Central Dauphin 200.5, 3. Abington Heights 187.5, 4. Wilson (West Lawn) 154.5, 4. Kennett 148.5, 6. Parkland 136.5, 7. Selinsgrove 134.0, 8. Wallenpaupack 132.5, 9. Gettysburg 130.0, 10. Pottsville 123.0, 19. Midd-West 87.5, 36. Meadowbrook Christian 46.0, 56. Halifax 7.0.
Championship Semifinals
121: Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy) dec. Max Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook), 6-0; 127: Liam Flanagan (Central Dauphin) dec. Matthew Smith (Midd-West), 5-1; 139: Conner Heckman (Midd-West) dec. Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy), 4-2; 145: Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook) dec. Matt Repos (Central Dauphin), 2-1; 285: Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph's Prep) pinned Steven Miller (Selinsgrove), 0:22.
Consolation Round 7
152: Michael Beers (Central Dauphin) maj. dec. Kyle Ferster (Midd-West), 9-0; Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove) dec. Juan Moya (Parkland), 9-4; 160: Luke Sugalski (Faith Christian Academy) dec. Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove) 7-3; 189: Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) pinned Lucas Miller (Northwestern Lehigh), 4:55.
Consolation Semifinals
121: Zack Jaffe (Kennett) dec. Max Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook), 3-2; 127: Connor Demcher (Pottsville) dec. Matthew Smith (Midd-West) SV-1 4-2; 152: Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove) dec. Parrish McFarland (Pottsville), 10-3; 189: Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) pinned Henry Baronowski (Wallenpaupack), 4:09; 285: Bailey Shindle (Kennett) pinned Steven Miller (Selinsgrove), 2:01
Seventh Place
152: Juan Moya (Parkland) maj. dec. Kyle Ferster (Midd-West), 11-3; 160: Cody Wagner (Faith Christian Academy) won by inj. default over Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove).
Fifth Place
121: Max Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook) dec. Matthew Almedina (Mid Valley), TB-1 1-0; 127: Blake Boyer (Kennett) maj. dec. Matthew Smith (Midd-West), 8-0; 285: Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) pinned Nick Giza (Wyoming Valley West), 0:58
Third Place
152: Michael Beers (Central Dauphin) pinned Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove) 4:12; 189: Caleb Marzolino (Abington Heights) maj. dec. Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove), 11-3
Championship Finals
139: Conner Heckman dec. Austin Smith (Abington Heights), 2-1; 145: Sam Cartella (Western Reserve, OH) dec. Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook), 1-0