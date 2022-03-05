WILLIAMSPORT — Conner Heckman found himself wrestling a new finals opponent, but he was a good friend.
After back-to-back matchups with Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie the last two weeks — with each winning 1-0 — it was Benton’s Ethan Kolb who emerged as the Midd-West junior’s opponent in the 132-pound Northeast Regional Class 2A championship match at Williamsport High School.
Kolb defeated Barvitskie (4-2 in sudden victory) in the semifinals, while Heckman majored Hughesville’s Caiden Puderbach.
Heckman scored two quick first-period takedowns, and edged Kolb 5-2 to make his second trip to the state tournament with his first regional gold medal.
Heckman was one of 16 Valley wrestlers to punch their tickets to the Class 2A state tournament in Hershey, which runs Thursday through Saturday at the Giant Center, and one of three local regional champions.
Also taking titles were Warrior Run freshman Cameron Milheim at 138 and Southern Columbia sophomore Garrett Garcia at 172.
Milheim beat Meadowbrook Christian Academy junior Cade Wirnsberger 4-2, in a reversal of the district result, and Garcia defeated Benton senior Nolan Lear for the second week in a row. Winning silver medals were Cameron’s brother, Kaden Milheim (126), Lewisburg senior Kaiden Wagner (145), Mount Carmel’s Damon Backes (215) and Mifflinburg junior Emmanuel Ulrich (285).
Heckman said that it doesn’t matter who you wrestle, you still have the same mission, to win the title, but, he said, “I liked it because we’ve been wrestling for a long time, and I feel like in my neutral position it’s a lot easier to wrestle him and takedowns are a lot easier.”
Early in the match, Heckman lifted Kolb above his head and held him for several seconds before putting him down easy and then getting a takedown.
“Ethan is my friend. We are club partners and I practice all the time with him, and I didn’t want to hurt him. I had to readjust him in the air and bring him down in a safe position and still be able to finish it,” Heckman said.
Southern and Mifflinburg each qualified three wrestlers for Hershey, Warrior Run, Lewisburg and Meadowbrook Christian advanced two each and the others were from Midd-West, Mount Carmel, Line Mountain and Danville.
Finishing third were Blake Sassaman, Danville (113), Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia 132 and Troy Bingaman, Mifflinburg (160).
Cameron Milheim saw Wirnsberger take a district title from him last week when the Lion got him with a buzzer-beating takedown.
This time, Milheim took the lead again, using an escape and takedown in the second period to go into the third ahead 3-0. But Wirnsberger reversed him with 1:10 left in the period to make it 3-2. Milheim escaped with 20 seconds left and stayed out of further trouble for a 4-2 victory.
Milheim said that after he got the second-period escape and turned it into a takedown, that gave him a boost of confidence.
“Cade is a great rider so after getting that escape and takedown boosted my confidence even more,’’ Cameron Milheim said.
A week after pinning Lear in the first period, Garcia said he knew he would not be able to do that again, but he was also confident he could take Lear down again. He just expected this battle to go the distance with the most takedowns winning.
Each wrestler got an escape, and it went to sudden victory.
Garcia, who scrambled out of two deep single-leg attempts by Lear in regulation, hit one of his own just ahead of the buzzer. He got an escape right off the whistle to lead with time running out.
Garcia said he wanted to keep a low stance because Lear is always in a great position, and it is hard to move him.
Of the two near takedowns in regulation by Lear, Garcia said: “He was in deep. I just go for an ankle and hope for the best and I kind of rolled through.”
Kaden Milheim lost 5-2 to Muncy’s Scott Johnson in a battle of the No. 1 and No 2-ranked wrestlers at 126 by Pa Power Wrestling. Johnson is No. 1, and he took Milheim down twice in the first period.
Lewisburg Kaiden Wagner was unable to get to his offense against unbeaten Conner Harer, of Montgomery, also ranked No. 1 at 145. Harer, now 43-0, won 7-3.
Williamson senior Nick Woodruff won for the second week in a row over Backes, who nearly took him down twice, but saw Woodruff take him down in the final seconds of sudden victory for a 4-2 win.
Backes said what prevented him from finishing the takedown attempt was that Woodruff is so tall.
“But we’re going to work on that this week,” the senior said.
Ulrich saw Muncy’s Austin Johnson (brother of Scott) reverse his loss to the Wildcat junior a week ago and win by making a takedown and penalty point in the second standing up for a 3-2 decision.
The hard-luck wrestler of the meet was Southern senior Joe Quinton, who was 11 seconds from his first trip to states when he was called for a slam against Mike Sipps of Williamson. Sipps was unable to continue, and Quinton with the loss was one short of a state berth.
Southern coach Kent Lane said it was unfortunate that the call came in a match that kept Quinton from Hershey.
“I saw it as a lift and return, and I wouldn’t expect him to do anything different,” he said.
He had hoped to take four instead of three wrestlers to Hershey, with Quinton being the fourth.
“Joe was really wrestling well, and we hoped to get him to states. We thought he could get a medal,” Lane added.
The Valley wrestlers who placed fourth to qualify for states were: Jace Gessner, Lewisburg (106); Brady Struble, Mifflinburg (113), Kole Biscoe, Southern (138)(, Mason Leshock, Line Mountain (145) and Meadowbrook Christian’s Gunner Treibley (285).
NORTHEAST REGIONAL CLASS 2A
At Williamsport H.S.
Key: Athens, At; Benton, Ben; Berwick, Ber; Bloomsburg, Bl; Blue Ridge, BR; Canton, Can; Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Danville, Dan; Greater Nanticoke, Nan; Hanover, Han; Honesdale, Hon; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lackawanna Trail, LT; Lake-Lehman, LL; Lewisburg, Lew; Line Mountain, LM; Loyalsock, Loy; Meadowbrook Christian Academy, Mea; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Miff; Milton Milt; Montgomery, Mtg; Montoursville, Mtv; Montrose, Mont; Mount Carmel, MC; Mountain View, MV; Muncy, Mu; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Scranton Prep, SP; Shamokin, Sham; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sullivan County, Sull; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Western Wayne, WW; Williamson, Will; Wyalusing, Wy; Wyoming Area, WA.
Team standings
(Top 10 and Valley)
1. Ben, 101; 2. LT, 88; 3. SC, 84; 4. Mtv, 78; 5. WA, 74; 6. Mu, 68.5; 7. Miff, 52.5; 8. Mtg, 50.5; 9. SW, 50; 10. JS, 48.5; 1; 11. (tie) WR, At. 44; 13. LM, 40.5; 14. Lew, 38.5; 17. Mea, 34; 18 (1. (tie) MW, Will, 32; 20. Dan, 26.5; 21. (tie) Milt, Sull, 24; 23. MC, 22; 34. Sham, 4.
Consolation first round
106: Kaden Shay, LM, dec. Bradyn Schadel, 7-2; Lexi Schechterly, LL, maj .dec. Derek Warman, Han, 9-0; 113: Cole Henry, LT, maj. dec. James Davis, Hon, 12-2; Blake Sassaman, Dan, dec. Brady Moyer, VT, 4-2; 120: Matthew Smith, MW, maj. dec. Wade Alleman, Sham, 9-0; Nolan Baumert, LM, maj. dec. Garet Fowler, LT, 8-0; 126: Aiden Kritzer, LM, dec. Aiden Hunsinger, Wy, 9-2; 132: Ethan Lee, LT, pinned Brandon Ritinski, LL, 2:42; 138: Caden Temple, Ben, pinned Zack Murphy, Han, 1:38; Lane Schadel, LM, dec. Jake Courtney, 6-5; 145: Braden Vincenzes, Loy, dec. Max Bluhm, 3-1; Jaymen Golden, SC, maj. dec. Aiden Jaskulski, Nan, 10-1; 152: Louden Murphy, SC, pinned Aidan Shamaski, Han, 4:01; Chase Wenrich, Lew, dec. Kaden Rodarmel, Loy, 5-2; 160: Alexander Hoffman, Milton, dec. Kayden Shimer, BR, 4-3; Tyler Bauder, JS, maj. dec. Porter Dawson, Sull, 10-0; 172: Nathan Ofalt, MV, dec. Ben Frederick, SP, 5-0; Caden Hagerman, Dan, pinned Mason Higley, To, 2:08; 189: Liam Carroll, Ber, pinned Nick Wharton, Bl, 4:29; Jude Bremigen, SC, maj. dec. Connor Jones, Dan, 10-1; 215: Mike Sipps, Will, dec. Richie Hyznski, WA, 3-0; Cale Bastian, Milton dec. Bradley Leon, Mg, 4-3; 285: Max Shnipes, SP, pinned Derrick Demann, Mon, 1:28; Gunner Treibley, Mea, dec. Josh Nittenger, At, 4-1.
Championship semifinals
106: Seth Kolb, Ben, dec. C.J. Carr, 5-2; Colton Wade, Sull, dec. Jace Gessner, Lew, 7-0; 113: Branden Wetzel, Mtv, pinned Brady Struble, Miff, 4:21; Gavin Bradley, At, pinned Kayvan Shams, SW, 2:38; 120: Jaden Pepe, WY, pinned Chase Burke, Ben, 0:53; Brock Weiss, JS, maj. dec. David Kennedy, Mtv, 9-1; 126: Scott Johnson, Mu, maj. dec. Robert Gardner, SW, 14-0; Cameron Milheim, WR, dec. Dylan Granahan, Ben, 4-3; 132: Conner Heckman, MW, maj. dec. Caden Puderbach, Hu, 11-1; Ethan Kolb, Ben, dec. Mason Barvitskie. SC, 4-2, sv; 138: Cade Wirnsberger, Mea, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 4-0; Cameron Milheim, WR, dec. Anthony Evanitsky, WA, 9-7; 145: Conner Harer, Mtg, tech. fall Hayden Ward, Can, 17-2, 2:17; Kaiden Wagner, Lew, maj. dec. Mason Leshock, LM, 9-1; 152: Devon Deem, Mtg, dec. Deegan Ross, 7-2; Karter Rude, At, dec. Cooper Price, WA, 5-0; 160: Robert Schneider, LT, maj. dec. Bryant Green, To, 11-2; Ty Nixon, Mu, dec. Troy Bingaman, Miff, 5-2; 172: Garrett Garcia, SC, pinned Riley Parker, Can, 1:59; Nolan Lear, Ben, pinned Kohen Lehman, NP, 3:28; 189: Isaac Cory, Mtv, dec. Landon Lorson, SW, 8-1; Haydn Packer, JS, dec. Connor Wrobleski, WA, 7-0; 215: Nick Woodruff, Wy, dec. Joseph Quinton, SC, 6-4; Damon Backes, MC, pinned Jonah Houser, LT, 3:50; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Miff, pinned Kade Sottolano, Will, 5:50; Austin Johnson, Mu, tech. fall Nathan Rauch, Milt, 19-4, 4:59.
Consolation quarterfinals
106: Shay pinned Brayden Clarke, LT, 4:16; Lexi Schechterly, LL, pinned Conner Novakowski, WA, 4:16; 113: Henry pinned Garret Pocceschi, WA, 0:51; Sassaman dec. Adam Shotwell, Nan, 8-2; 120: Smith dec. Josh Young, Hon, 7-0; Baumert dec. Kyle Winter, Ber, 6-2; 126: Jackson Maby, BR, maj. dec. Jonathan Stone, WA, 12-1; Kritzer tech. fall Nick Harder, Mon, 18-2, 4:22; 132: Dylan Geertgens, Mon, dec. Lee, 3-1; Vogel pinned Drew Howell, Hon, 3:56; 138: Temple dec. TJ Martin, Hon, 5-2; Schadel dec. Max Bluhm, LT, 6-3; 145: Vincenzes dec. Mason Avery, Hon, 1-0; Nick Arcadipane, WW, pinned Golden, 0:20; 152: Murphy dec. Joey Gianetti, Hon, 8-5; Bailey Ferguson, Can, dec. Wenrich, 6-3; 160: Mason Konigus, LL, dec. Green, 8-3; Bauder maj. dec. Bauder, 10-0; 172: Ofalt pinned Josh Ryan, LL, 4:33; Tyler Rozanski, LT, pinned Hagerman, 3:43; 189: Seth Ross, LT, dec. Carroll, 7-0; Paul Renner, Hon, dec. Bremigen, 3-1; 215: Sipps dec. Zack Wilken, Hon, 11-6; Bastian pinned Sebastian Kryznewski, Nan, 4:15; 285: Thomas Flood, WW, dec. Shnipes, 5-1; Treibley pinned Bruce Hartman, Ber, 2:48.
Consolation semifinals
106: Carr maj. dec. Shay, 10-2; Gessner maj. dec. Schechterly; 113: Struble maj. dec. Henry 13-0; Sassaman dec. Shams 2-0; 120: Burke dec. Smith, 7-1; Kennedy pinned Baumert, 0:35; 126: Gardner dec. Maby, 6-3; Granahan maj. dec. Kritzer, 11-2; 132: Puderbach pinned Geertgens, 4:50; Barvitskie maj. dec. Vogel, 9-1; 138: Biscoe dec. Temple, 3-1; Evanitsky maj. dec. Schadel, 15-3; 145: Ward maj. dec. Vincenzes, 12-0; Leshock pinned Arcadipane, 0:33; 152: D. Ross pinned L. Murphy, 4:24; Price pinned Ferguson, 2:01; 160: Green dec. Konigus, 8-3; Bingaman dec. Bauder, 5-0; 172: Parker dec. Ofalt, 5-0; Lehman pinned Rozanski, 4:52; 189: Lorson dec. S. Ross, 4-1; Wrobleski dec. Renner, 8-3; 215: Sipps won by disq. Quinton, 4:49; Houser dec. Bastian, 4-3; 285: Sottolano pinned Flood, 2:20; Treibley dec. Rauch, 6-4.
Fifth-place matches
106: Shay maj. dec, Schechterly, 14-5; 113: Shams dec. Henry, 3-2; 120: Smith dec. Baumert, 3-2; 126: Maby by forfeit over Kritzer; 132: Vogel by forfeit over Geertgens; 138: Temple dec. L. Schadel, 5-4; 145: Arcadipane pinned Vincenzes, 0:51; 152: Murphy dec. Ferguson, 3-0; 160: Konigus dec. Bauder, 4-2; 172: Rozanski dec. Ofalt, 7-4; 189: S. Ross pinned Renner, 2:30; 215: Quinton dec. Bastian, 2-1; 285: Rauch dec. Flood, 6-0.
Third-place matches
(Both advance to states)
106: Carr dec. Gessner, 4-0; 113: Sassaman dec. Struble, 4-3; 120: Burke dec. Kennedy, 4-3; 126: Gardner dec. Granahan, 6-3; 132: Barvitskie dec. Puderbach, 7-0; 138: Evanitsky dec. Biscoe, 7-2; 145: Ward maj. dec. Leshock, 8-0; 152: Price dec D. Ross, 5-2; 160: Bingaman dec. Green, 7-1; 172: Parker dec. Lehman, 3-2; 189: Wrobleski maj. dec. Lorson, 10-2; 215: Houser by forfeit over Sipps; 285: Sottolano dec. Treibley, 5-1.
Championship finals
(Both advance to states)
106: Wade dec. E. Kolb, 5-0; 113: Bradley dec. Wentzel, 11-8; 120: Pepe maj. dec. Weiss, 14-6; 126: S. Johnson dec. K. Milheim, 5-2; 132: Heckman dec. E. Kolb, 5-2; 138: C. Milheim dec. Wirnsberger, 4-2; 145: Harer dec. Wagner, 7-2; 152: Deem maj. dec. Rude, 9-1; 160: Schneider dec. Nixon, 4-2; 172: Garcia dec. Lear, 4-2 ot; 189: Cory dec. Packer, 3-2; 215: Woodruff dec. Backes, 4-2 sv; 285: A. Johnson dec. Ulrich, 3-2.