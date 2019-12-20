MANDATA — Riley Heim was ready to be the hero for Line Mountain.
He learned a day before Newport came to visit Thursday for a critical early-season Tri-Valley League matchup that he would be sent out to face once-beaten Mason Huggins.
Then, when 182 pounds came up in the draw for the starting weight class, Heim knew there was a good chance the outcome of the meet would come down to his bout at 170.
Heim spent the previous night watching video of Huggins’ bout versus Line Mountain’s Jacob Feese at 170 last season, a 7-2 Feese victory.
Heim and his dad, former Eagles wrestler Ryan Heim, went over some of the things Huggins did well, most specifically his effective cradles.
“We went over the things that (Huggins) likes to do and worked on how to get out of those positions,” Riley said.
The work paid off. Heim pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind win to give Line Mountain a thrilling 42-36 victory.
The Eagles (2-0 overall and TVL) gave up 12 points on a pair of forfeits. Six Eagles got pins in a meet that, while lasting less than 90 minutes, was packed with excitement.
Huggins took Heim down twice, and then, as Heim had feared, put him into a cradle at the edge of the mat, right in front of the Newport bench. Huggins was thisclose to getting the fall for the win.
“I was worried. I knew it was close to the edge and I was just trying to wiggle my way out,” Heim said. “I was worried, but I was glad I got out of it."
When Heim saw referee Joe Cesari signal they went off the mat and held up three fingers for a Huggins nearfall, Heim said, “It was a relief.”
After getting a reprieve, the second period belonged to the Eagle senior.
Heim deferred his choice; Huggins took top and Heim quickly escaped. When Heim got a takedown to pull within 7-4, Huggins was injured and used up 1 minute, 8 seconds of injury time.
Heim said that when action resumed after the injury time, he felt the momentum changing in his favor. Line Mountain coach Chuck Johnson agreed.
“We had him a little better prepared year for Huggins’ cradles, and with him giving up weight (about seven pounds) and (Huggins is) very tall it makes it even harder to stop his cradles, but he fought through it,” Johnson said.
Heim had to win or Newport (5-2, 1-1) would have won due to a new criteria (fewest forfeits) that would have favored the Buffaloes (3 to 2) had the score been tied.
When action resumed, Heim cut Huggins loose and took him down again to get to within 8-6. Huggins reversed him with 30 seconds left, but Heim reversed him to his back for five points just before the buzzer, setting the score at 11-10 for Heim with two minutes to go.
Heim escaped from the bottom and took Huggins down again and fought him off the rest of the way until Huggins finally got a reversal at the buzzer giving Heim a 14-12 decision and sending the Eagles’ fans into a frenzy.
Although Heim was the hero, several of his teammates played significant roles in the win.
Probably the biggest win, aside from the final one, came at 120 pounds where freshman Lane Schadel, son of former Line Mountain state champion Brett, gutted out a 2-0 win over Buffalo junior Cameron Sarver in a bout that Newport coach Mike Capozzoli saw going in as a key for the Buffaloes.
After a scoreless first, Schadel worked for most of the second period to escape from the bottom and finally sat out and climbed on top for a reversal with 19 seconds left in the period. Schadel, now 3-2, made the reversal stand up, giving the Eagles a 27-12 advantage.
Line Mountain built its lead to 39-12 with falls at 126 (Blake Wirt) and 132 (Mason Leshock).
That’s when the Buffaloes made their charge, getting four consecutive pins from Danny Capozzoli (128), Dorian Gonzalez (145), Will Davis (152) and Nathan Rode (160), to set up the final dramatics.
Coach Capozzoli said he thought Line Mountain winning the coin toss and getting to decide the matchups was the difference in the outcome.
The Eagles made it look like Capozzoli might have been right as they opened with four pins in the first five bouts. Feese opened the night with a 51-second fall at 182; Cale King followed with a 19-second deck job; and, after forfeiting to Newport’s Ethan Rode, the Eagles' Dominick Bridi (285) and Brody Long (106) picked up first-period pins for a 24-6 lead.
“We were wondering who they were going to put out there and we needed to get a win between 120 and 132,” coach Capozzoli said.
Johnson said, “We didn’t have to win the toss, but it definitely increased our chances. It was one less upset that we had to pull off. At 120 and 170 we were slight underdogs.”
He added that 132 was a big win, where Leshock avenged a fall to Andrew Degiglio in last year’s 60-15 Newport victory.
Line Mountain 42, Newport 36
182: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Tyler Geer, :17; 195: Cale King (LM) pinned Will Finkenbinder, :19; 220: Ethan Rode (N) won by forfeit; 285: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Caleb Lesher, 1:43; 106: Brody Long (LM) pinned Dominic Failor, 1:04; 113: Gannon Smith (N) won by forfeit; 120: Lane Schadel (LM) dec. Cameron Sarver, 2-0; 126: Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Aiden Dishman, :44; 132: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Andrew Degiglio, 2:31; 138: Danny Capozzoli (N) pinned Brandon Woodruff, :34; 145:Dorian Gonzales (N) pinned Max Bingaman, 1:31; 152: Will Davis (N) pinned Bryce Carl (LM), 5:14; 160: Nathan Rode (N) pinned Matty Coller, 4:51; 170: Riley Heim (LM) dec. Mason Huggins, 14-12.