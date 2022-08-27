SELINSGROVE — Blane Heimbach won the 42nd annual Jack Gunn Memorial from the pole Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Andrew Yoder capped the show with a win in the limited late model race.
Gunn, a promoter who oversaw racing at Selinsgrove, Williams Grove, Penn National and Hagerstown tracks, died in 1980 at the age of 48. He was paid tribute Friday at Williams Grove where Danny Dietrich won both races in the twin-20 format.
On Saturday, Heimbach shot to the front of the 410 sprint car feature followed by Mark Smith, Steve Buckwalter, Devin Borden and Lucas Wolfe.
Derek Hauck lost his fuel cell on the third lap, bringing out the caution. Two laps later, Landon Myers clipped the inside guardrail in Turn 3 and lost a wheel. Neither driver was injured.
Smith used the restart to pull even with Heimbach in the third turn, but Heimbach held the lead. Jake Karklin then spun in Turn 2 on Lap 14 to bring about another yellow flag.
As Borden and Smith battled for second, Heimbach opened another lead. He was untested for the rest of the race, winning over Smith, Borden, Wolfe and Buckwalter.
“I hope that didn’t look ugly because it felt ugly,” Heimbach said. “I hate, hate, hate starting on the front row. When you are good at Selinsgrove it’s great, but when you are not it’s horrible.
“I saw (Mark Smith) beside me but I knew he’d race me clean, and my car was so good up high I just kept it there.”
It was Heimbach’s fourth Gunn Memorial win. The previous three were in 358/360 sprint cars.
Borden and Wolfe won the sprint car heats.
Devin Hart jumped to the front of the limited late model feature, leaving JR Toner and Yoder to fight for second. Yoder soon prevailed and started to chase down Hart.
Yoder swept around Hart on the high side of Turn 4, taking the lead on Lap 11 to score his fourth win of the season over Hart, Dalton Bigler, Toner, and Shaun Lawton.
Lawton and Hart won the heats.
The 305 sprint cars were taking to the track at press time. Heats went to Jason Roush, Garrett Bard, Tyler Snook and Jeff Weaver. Jake Waters won the consolation.