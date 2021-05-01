SELINSGROVE — With drivers from three countries and eight states competing, it was a kid from just across town who won the ASCS sprint car feature at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night.
“I just put the wing all the way back and went for it,” Blane Heimbach said after taking the lead on lap 18, winning the race for the second time.
After rain and high winds canceled the race Williams Grove Speeway on Friday night, the Battle of the Groves came down to one night for the traveling group.
Heimbach and Steve Buckwalter exchanged slide jobs on the restart after a lap-17 caution before Heimbach took the lead on lap 18 and ran to the finish.
“I didn’t even realize I was in second until we lined up,” Heimbach said. “I just couldn’t get anything going.
“This win isn’t for me; it's for my guys. I’m a farmer, and I work long hours so sometimes I’m not able to be there but these guys are always in the garage working on the car.”
Tim Shaffer jumped into the lead of the sprint car feature over the Buckwalter, Scott Bogucki, Heimbach and Blake.
Buckwalter dove low and slid in front of Shaffer on lap 13 to take the lead. By lap 16, Shaffer had dropped out of competition. Shaffer’s misfortune handed second to Bogucki, but it was short-lived as his right rear tire exploded bringing out a caution on lap 17.
Buckwalter finished as the runner-up.
ASCS 360 Sprint Car heats were won by Derek Locke, Colby Thornhill, Matt Covington and Buckwalter. Paulie Colagiovanni and Mark Smith won the B Mains.
Andrew Yoder won the limited late model feature.
He was on Devin Hart’s rear bumper when a caution came out with two laps to go.
Yoder used the low groove to take the lead on the restart, and beat Hart to the finish.
Jared Fulkroad and Kyle Bachman won the limited late model heats.
Keith Bissinger took the lead in the roadrunner race at the halfway mark from Terry Kramer, but could not hold off Jake Jones who made the winning pass on the last lap. Bissinger, Kramer, Brad Mitch and Nate Romig rounded out the top five.
Roadrunner heats went to Romig and Kramer.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday
360 Sprint Cars – 36 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 12 Blane Heimbach 2) 38 Steve Buckwalter 3) 77 Derek Locke 4) 95 Matt Covington 5) 52 Blake Hahn 6) 47X Dylan Westbrook 7) 8 Devon Borden 8) 35 Jason Shultz 9) 28F Davie Franek 10) 23X Pat Cannon 11) 23 Seth Bergman 12) M1 Mark Smith 13) 63 JJ Hickle 14) 10C Paulie Colagiovanni 15) 19 Colby Thornhill 16) 28 Scott Bogucki 17) 17B Ryan Bickett 18) 88 Travis Reber 19) 669 Brandon McGough 20) 72 Tim Shaffer 21) Ryan Stillwaggon 22) 47 Adam Carberry 23) 77X Alex Hill
Heat Winners: Derek Locke, Colby Thornhill, Matt Covington, Steve Buckwalter
B-Main Winners: Paulie Colagiovanni, Mark Smith
Limited Late Models – 15 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 2 Andrew Yoder 2) 33K Devin Hart 3) 33 Trent Brennemen 4) 12K Jared Fulkroad 5) 93 Steve Todorow 6) 22 Casey Steinhoff 7) 92 Shaun Lawton 8) 32 Ethan Beasom 9) 99 Kyle Bachman 10) 57T Chase Bowsman 11) 27 Cayden Ranck 12) 89 John Schoch 13) 79 Dirk Rimrott 14) 7K Kenny Yoder DNS 15) 25 Colton Bear DNS
Heat Winners: Jared Fulkroad, Kyle Bachman
Roadrunners – 15 Entries
12-Lap A-Main: 1) 7 Jake Jones 2) 992 Terry Kramer 3) 10 Brad Mitch 4) 25 Nate Romig 5) 1 Smith Cope 6) 37 Will Brunson 7) 75X Kevin Dobson 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 60 Jimmy Kessler 10) 28 Miranda Minium 11) 14 Matt Ney 12) 75 Darren Rice 13) 75 Daren Rice 14) 11 Keith Bissinger DQ 15) 14 Josh Bender DNS
Heat Winners: Terry Kramer, Nate Romig