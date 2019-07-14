Heimbach takes first place in National Open

SELINSGROVE — Blane Heimbach made a rare appearance at his home track, and won the 19th Annual National Open for 360 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night.
Heimbach topped Mark Smith by less than a second after a caution and a restart on the last lap, giving Heimbach the victory in a battle of former track champions.
Heimbach took the early lead from the pole position, but Smith used a lapped car to shoot by Heimbach on lap 11. The heavy traffic came after Chad Layton’s engine started to smoke.
“I told you I didn’t like starting up front,” Heimbach said. “I was awful in the beginning, and was spraying the fence. Once Smith got into traffic, it was like watching Mario Kart as he zig-zagged through traffic.”
Smith started to open a lead as Heimbach again drove through traffic, but as laps wound down, Heimbach was back on Smith’s nerf bar. Heimbach retook the lead on lap 26 and started to pull away before the last-lap caution set up the thrilling finish.
In the late model race, Jim Bernheisel led from start to finish.
“I’ve been doing this for 42 years with my first win in 1991, but I went to my son, Bryan, to ask advice on driving,” Bernheisel said. “In the last laps I kept saying, ‘Don’t screw up, don’t screw up.’ Plus, I was really getting out of breath.”
Bernheisel won by 3.112 seconds over Donnie Schick.
Shaun Lawton won the pro stock race after passing Brandon Moser for the lead on lap 10. Lawton won by 1.276 seconds over Moser.