MIDDLEBURG — Though still a win away from its first playoff berth in eight seasons under Pete Voss, Midd-West got a taste what it has to tighten up to make this season more successful than just a playoff berth.
Loyalsock took advantage of three early Mustangs errors to open an early lead, and Marissa Helmrich drove in five runs after the third inning to help the Lancers to an 8-4 victory over the Mustangs in a showdown for the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III lead.
"We have to clean some things up defensively," Voss said of his team that falls to 8-3 overall, 7-2 HAC-III. "We're trying to find that perfect defensive lineup, so we had a couple of girls in different spots, tonight."
Midd-West has eight games left to win one game to qualify for the District 4 Class 3A playoffs, and are currently the third seed behind undefeated North Penn-Liberty and the Lancers, which wrapped up the division with the victory. Loyalsock improves to 12-3, 9-0 with its last division game on May 18 against Warrior Run.
Helmrich was also outstanding in the circle, facing the minimum through the first three innings, and didn't give up a hit until Miley Beachel's RBI triple in the fourth inning. She struck out 11, including the 300th of her career and walked two.
"Our energy was up, and we felt like we had a lot of confidence," Helmrich, a senior righty, said. "I felt like I had my defense behind me."
The Lancers took a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and fourth innings. Bella Mileto singled, stole second and scored on Natayah Abdul-Hakim's groundout. In the fourth, Maddie Luxenberger reached on an error, stole second and took third on a throwing error, before scoring on Helmrich's double.
After Midd-West scored in the fourth to cut the lead to one, Anna Luxenberger tripled to open the fifth for Loyalsock, chasing starter Lorna Oldt from the game. Beachel entered and Anna Luxenberger scored on a wild pitch. After a walk, Helmrich ripped a two-run homer over the left-field fence for a 5-1 Lancers' advantage.
"I was just trying to help my team, any way I can," Helmrich, the six-hole hitter for the Lancers, said. "I struck out the first time, so I knew I needed to do better."
Oldt pitched well in getting the loss. She allowed three runs, but just one was earned. She struck out six and walked one.
Loyalsock added three more runs in the seventh when Mileto doubled, and scored on Katie Ryder's RBI single. Anna Luxenberger then singled, and with two outs and runners on second and third, Helmrich singled home two more runs for an 8-1 advantage.
The Mustangs didn't go away though. Beachel singled and took second on a wild pitch, before Oldt hit a two-run homer to left field to cut the lead to 8-3.
Teagan Schreffler doubled, and later scored on McKennin Voss' single off Helmrich's glove.
"We're going to see (Loyalsock) again in the playoffs," Voss said. "I like that we showed fight (in the seventh inning)."
Midd-West had runners on second and third with one out, but Helmrich got a fly out to right and groundout to end the game.
LOYALSOCK 8, MIDD-WEST 4
Loyalsock;100;103;3 — 8-9-2
Midd-West;000;100;3 — 4-6-3
Marissa Helmrich and Maddie Luxenberger. Lorna Oldt, Miley Beachel (6) and McKennin Voss.
WP: Helmrich; LP: Oldt.
Loyalsock: Bella Mileto, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Katie Ryder, 1-for-2, RBI; Anna Luxenberger, 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs; Helmrich, 3-for-4, double, homer (6th, one on), run, 5 RBIs; Shyla Fulp, 1-for-1, double.
Midd-West: Beachel, 2-for-3, triple, run, RBI; Oldt, 1-for-3, homer (7th, one on), run, 2 RBIs; Teagan Schreffler, 2-for-3, double, run.