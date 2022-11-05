The Associated Press
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Russell Henley rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on his first hole, and never really let up Saturday until he had a 6-under 65, and doubled the size of his lead to six shots in the World Wide Technology at Mayakoba.
This is the sixth time Henley has had at least a share of the 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour, and while he has converted only one of them into a victory — his rookie start in 2013 in Hawaii — he has never had a lead like this.
Will Gordon bogeyed the 18th hole for a 68 to fall even farther back, tied with Patton Kizzire, who had a 67.
Henley was at 22-under 191, breaking his career low for the opening 54 holes on the PGA Tour by one shot.
PGA Champions Tour
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The ageless Bernhard Langer beat his age by two shots with a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Paul Goydos in the TimberTech Championship and a chance to move closer to the PGA Tour Champions record for career wins.
LPGA Tour
SHIGA, Japan — Momoko Ueda of Japan shot a 4-under 68 to take a one-stoke lead after three rounds of the Toto Classic. Ueda also held a one-shot lead after the second round.
Ueda, who had a three-round total of 14-under 202, is one shot ahead of Gemma Dryburgh, who shot a 65 for the best round of the day. Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand also had a 65 but was far off the pace at the Seta Golf Course in western Japan.