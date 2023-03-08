HERSHEY — One more tournament, four or five wins, that is all that separates 22 Valley wrestlers from state titles when the PIAA Wrestling Championships begin today at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The three-day event kicks off at 9 a.m. with preliminary and first-round matches in Class 2A. Class 3A bouts begin at 4 p.m. The first round of consolations are also today, so about half of the field will be eliminated.
Fifteen of the 22 Valley wrestlers competing today will be appearing at states for the first time in their careers, including all five in 3A.
Four valley wrestlers are in search of their third medals, but still hunting for an elusive gold, including: Midd-West senior Conner Heckman, Southern Columbia junior Mason Barvitskie, Meadowbrook senior Cade Wirnersberger and Mifflinburg senior Emmanuel Ulrich.
Here is a look at the 22 local wrestlers competing at states:
Class 2A
Jace Gessner
Lewisburg senior
Weight: 114
Season/Career record: 28-9 this year, 97-37 overall.
State ranking: 27th.
PIAA experience: State qualifier in 2022, did not place.
How qualified: Northeast Regional third-place finisher.
Notable: Three-time section champion for Green Dragons went 0-2 at states as a junior.
Max Wirnsberger
Meadowbrook freshman
Weight: 121.
Season/Career record: 42-6 this year and in career.
State ranking: 6th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier
How qualified: Northeast Regional third-place finisher.
Notable: Has finished third at sections, districts and regionals; has 18 wins by fall.
Tyler Ulrich
Warrior Run freshman
Weight: 127.
Season/Career record: 38-9 this year and in career.
State ranking: 14th
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier
How qualified: Northeast Regional third-place finisher.
Notable: Has two wins over Montoursville two-time state qualifier David Kennedy.
Matthew Smith
Midd-West sophomore
Weight: 127.
Season/Career record: 35-6 this year, 68-18 overall.
State ranking: 12th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier.
How qualified: Northeast Regional champion.
Notable: Two-time section champion has won section, district and regional titles this year.
Nolan Baumert
Line Mountain junior
Weight: 127.
Season/Career record: 30-11 this year, 88-37 overall.
State ranking: 17th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier
How qualified: Northeast Regional fourth-place finisher.
Notable: Beat District 2 champion Dylan Gaergartens of Montrose to secure bid to states.
Conner Heckman
Midd-West senior
Weight: 133.
Season/Career record: 36-3 this year, 148-26 overall.
State ranking: 3rd.
PIAA experience: Three-time qualifier. Finished seventh as a sophomore at 132 and third as a junior, also at 132.
How qualified: Northeast Regional third-place finisher.
Notable: His three losses this year, including one by forfeit, have been to 2022 state champions.
Reagan Milheim
Warrior Run freshman
Weight: 139.
Season/Career record: 45-4 this year and in career.
State ranking: 3rd.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier
How qualified: Northeast Regional runner-up.
Notable: 25 falls this year; had won 31 matches in a row before losing in NE regional final last week.
Mason Barvitskie
Southern Columbia junior
Weight: 139.
Season/Career record: 25-8 this year, 86-20 overall.
State ranking: 4th.
PIAA experience: Three-time qualifier. Finished fifth as a freshman at 120 and fourth as a junior at 132.
How qualified: Northeast Regional third-place finisher.
Notable: Three-time section champion has spent time at 139 and 145 this year.
Kaden Milheim
Warrior Run senior
Weight: 145.
Season/Career record: 45-3 this year, 124-34 overall.
State ranking: 2nd.
PIAA experience: Two-time qualifier. Finished third at 126 as a junior.
How qualified: Northeast Regional third-place finisher.
Notable: Reached the state semifinals as a junior, losing by a point; An American University signee.
Cade Wirnsberger
Meadowbrook senior
Weight: 145.
Season/Career record: 38-3 this year, 138-25 overall.
State ranking: 4th.
PIAA experience: Three-time qualifier. Finished sixth as a sophomore at 132 and fourth as a junior at 138.
How qualified: Northeast Regional third-place finisher.
Notable: Three-time section and 2-time district champion is a Bucknell signee.
Cameron Milheim
Warrior Run sophomore
Weight: 152.
Season/Career record: 41-7 this year, 82-17 overall.
State ranking: 2nd.
PIAA experience: Two-time qualifier. Finished seventh as a freshman at 138.
How qualified: Northeast Regional runner-up.
Notable: Five of his losses are to returning state champion Conner Harer of Montgomery, including in the last 3 weekends.
Alex Hoffman
Milton junior
Weight: 160.
Season/Career record: 32-8 this year, 68-31 in his career
State ranking: 14th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier
How qualified: Northeast Regional runner-up.
Notable: His only losses since new year are by 2 points, 2 points and one point in regional final.
Chase Wenrich
Lewisburg sophomore
Weight: 160.
Season/Career record: 28-12 this year, 57-24 in his career
State ranking: 16th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier
How qualified: Northeast Regional third-place finisher
Notable: Started the season 1-3 with two losses to Shikellamy state qualifier Connor Wetzel.
Cole Shupp
Warrior Run junior
Weight: 172.
Season/Career record: 32-16 this year, 52-31 in his career
State ranking: 22nd.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier
How qualified: Northeast Regional runner-up.
Notable: Has finished second at sectional, district and regional tournaments, losing to Montgomery's Caden Finck each time.
Cale Bastian
Milton junior
Weight: 189.
Season/Career record: 30-14 this year, 51-34 in his career.
State ranking: 22nd.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier
How qualified: Northeast Regional fourth-place finisher
Notable: Has 19 pins this year and has earned final qualifying spot each of last two weeks.
Ryan Weidner
Mount Carmel junior
Weight: 215.
Season/Career record: 29-7 this year, 70-21 in his career
State ranking: 21st.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier
How qualified: Northeast Regional fourth-place finisher
Notable: Five of his 14 pins have been in less than 63 seconds.
Emmanuel Ulrich
Mifflinburg senior
Weight: 285.
Season/Career record: 30-0 this year, 130-19 in his career
State ranking: 2nd.
PIAA experience: Four-time state qualifier all at 285 pounds. Did place as a freshman, was fifth as a sophomore and third as a junior.
How qualified: Northeast Regional champion.
Notable: 25 of his 30 wins are by fall; Lost in 2022 quarterfinals to eventual state champion Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt.
CLASS 3A
Alex Reed
Shkellamy junior
Weight: 114.
Season/Career record: 33-6 this year, 70-24 in his career
State ranking: 20th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier.
How qualified: Northwest Regional runner-up.
Notable: 23 of his 33 wins this year are via pin, including four in the postseason.
Isaac McGregor
Shkellamy junior
Weight: 133.
Season/Career record: 40-4 this year, 84-23 in his career
State ranking: 28th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier.
How qualified: Northwest Regional third-place finisher
Notable: Missed qualifying for states by one win as a sophomore; had a stretch of 31 wins in 32 matches this year.
Connor Wetzel
Shkellamy sophomore
Weight: 160.
Season/Career record: 34-8 this year, 58-25 in his career
State ranking: 18th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier.
How qualified: Northwest Regional third-place finisher.
Notable: Nearly half of his careers — 22 — are via pin, including 14 this year.
Tucker Teats
Selinsgrove junior
Weight: 189.
Season/Career record: 30-11 this year, 70-30 in his career
State ranking: 14th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier.
How qualified: Northwest Regional runner-up.
Notable: Has back-to-back 30-win seasons and 45 of his 70 career wins have ended in a fall.
Mason Rebuck
Shkellamy senior
Weight: 215.
Season/Career record: 32-9 this year, 60-26 in his career
State ranking: 14th.
PIAA experience: First-time qualifier.
How qualified: Northwest Regional champion.
Notable: Went 3-6 as a sophomore and has won 57 bouts over the last two years to reach states for first time.