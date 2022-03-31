Let’s get the good stuff out of the way first. Helping Scott Dudinskie with the last two weeks of the girls basketball state playoffs was quite enjoyable. From my highest-scoring game of the season — Southern Columbia’s 84 points in the quarterfinals — to the atmosphere at Shamokin H.S when the Tigers and Mount Carmel clashed in the Class 2A semifinals, and the unquestioned brilliance of Northumberland Christian’s Emily Garvin.
I’ll have been covering high school sports in the area for 30 years at the end of July, and I’ve seen two of the most dominant performances in the state playoffs I’ve ever witnessed in the last 10 months — Line Mountain’s Kya Matter in the state softball playoffs last June, and Garvin in the final two games of the Warriors’ state championship run.
Now to the bad stuff, or should I say annoying. It’s time for the annual braying of the public vs. private debate or boundary vs. non-boundary — frame it however you’d like — that happens when the Philadelphia City Schools and Catholic League dominate the state basketball finals.
Most of it comes from out west in District 7 and District 10 where school officials and media see dominant programs like Quaker Valley, which entered Hershey with an undefeated record only to lose by 23 points to Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA Championship game last week, while ignoring their own Catholic Schools — like the Class 2A Our Lady of Sacred Heart squad that hasn’t lost a game in two seasons, and tied the state record for consecutive victories against Constitution, a team it’s beaten in the last two title games.
Is it fair? Not in the least.
Is it going to change? It doesn’t seem like it.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it really seemed like the PIAA was finally under the gun, and would be willing to look at changes. Athletic directors from across the state met in State College in the summer of 2018, and the state Legislature really seemed to be looking at Act 219 of 1972 and their crucial place in how the PIAA can address competitive imbalance in its ranks, specifically whether or not that effort would have to include the General Assembly.
The PIAA contends it can’t do anything until the wording in that Act is changed, and it would lose the inevitable lawsuit because of Act 219.
Fast forward four years, and while most people are still concerned about the public vs. private debate, the Pennsylvania state Legislature is more concerned about overthrowing the 2020 election or making sure the movie “Ladybug” gets a chance to be made.
So it doesn’t look like they will be getting around to doing much about it.
I think the other issue is the competitive balance formula, what people thought was going to happen, and what actually did happen.
Let’s be honest, most people saw the competitive balance formula, and thought Southern Columbia would be playing up two classes by now in football, and all those small charter schools and the catholic schools in basketball would be penalized, and be forced up a level.
Ironically, it caused the opposite outcome. Turns out most of the Catholic School kids are in the system from 7th grade on, so not a lot of transfers. Those small Philly charter schools are still actually public schools.
The team that ended up penalized the most was Aliquippa football — a school that is Class A, and opts to play up — because it’s a transient community due to socio-economic factors I don’t have the space to explain.
And the PIAA fought hard to make sure the Quips played up at Class 5A — though eventually losing.
What was the PIAA response when the inequalities in basketball were brought up?
Bob Lombardi, the PIAA executive director, told Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette that he was well aware of the complaints from coaches this weekend, but said: “It sounds like sour grapes. I hope it’s not, but I didn’t hear any complaints when those teams were beating anyone on the road (to the state championships). I think some teams made a little better adjustments in the (championship) games than others, some coaching adjustments.”
The Philadelphia Catholic and Public leagues have been part of the PIAA since 2008-09 and Lombardi made it clear that the PIAA has no intention of having separate playoffs, no matter the number of complaints.
“What are you going to do, separate them? That’s an immediate lawsuit on discrimination and we’re not going down that road,” Lombardi said. “So maybe we need to work together a little bit on this. But I don’t have another answer. But I hate to hear that commentary from losing teams. It’s disheartening. ... Would they have the same comments if they won?”
And I think that might be the biggest part of this — the tone-deafness of the PIAA. Lombardi’s best answer to White’s question might have been no comment, rather than the condescending tone he took last weekend at the state finals.
However, that’s where the PIAA and NCAA have at least one thing in common — if there is a tone-deaf statement or a way to make an issue more controversial, there are not a lot of organizations that can top those two.