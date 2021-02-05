The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Jake Hernandez and Cam Michaels each scored 14 points as Lewisburg built a 16-point halftime lead on its way to 55-43 victory over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Thursday.
Forrest Zelechoski added 12 points, and Joey Martin 11 for the Green Dragons (9-4 overall, 7-3 HAC-I). Davis Marshall scored 13 points to lead the Braves (1-6 overall and HAC-I).
Lewisburg 55, Shikellamy 43
Shikellamy (1-6) 43
Cael Amerman 2 0-0 6; John Peifer 3 0-0 7; Brayden Long 1 0-0 2; Mason Deitrich 0 2-2 2; Jacaree James 1 2-2 4; Nate Luciano 4 0-0 9; Davis Marshall 4 5-7 13. Totals 15 9-11 43.
3-point goals: Amerman 2, Peifer, Luciano.
Did not score: Scott Miller, Collin Zechman, Micah Zellers, Trey Wallace.
Lewisburg (9-4) 55
Dante Sims 0 1-2 1; Jake Hernandez 7 0-0 14; Joey Martin 5 0-0 11; Cam Michaels 6 0-0 14; Kaydn Magyar 1 0-0 3; Forrest Zelechoski 4 3-4 12. Totals 23 4-6 55.
3-point goals: Michaels 2, Martin, Magyar, Zelechoski.
Did not score: Kaden Wuerdeman, Henry Harrison, Noah Pawling, Devin Bodden, Jack Blough, Sam Barrick.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 5 13 8 17 — 43
Lewisburg 15 19 11 10 — 55
n Southern Columbia 72,
Midd-West 50
MIDDLEBURG — Freshman Brian Britton scored all of his 19 points in the first half as the Tigers scored 46 points in the first half of a HAC-II win.
Michael Zsido scored 21 points and Liam Klebon added 17 points for the Tigers (4-3 overall, 4-2 HAC-II).
Griffen Paige had 13 points to lead the Mustangs (2-7, 0-7).
Southern Columbia 72,
Midd-West 50
Southern Columbia (4-3) 72
Conner Gallagher 0 0-1 0; Michael Zsido 9 1-2 21; Brian Britton 7 1-2 19; Braeden Wisloski 2 4-6 8; Matt Masala 1 0-2 2; Liam Klebon 7 2-3 17; Trey Wetzel 1 1-1 3; Isaac Carter 1 0-1 2. Totals 28 9-18 72.
3-point goals: Britton 4, Zsido 2, Klebon.
Did not score: Thomas Ziemba, Jake Tocyzlousky, Jason Yeick, Jacob Hoy, Tyler Arnold.
Midd-West (2-7) 50
Eli Swann 1 0-0 2; Braedon Reid 4 0-1 8; Easton Erb 1 1-2 4; Hunter Wolfley 3 0-0 7; Griffen Paige 5 0-0 13; Stefan Leitzel 2 0-0 4; Cole Shutt 3 0-6 6; Noah Romig 1 0-0 3; Chris Fisher 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 1-9 50.
3-point goals: Paige 3, Erb, Wolfley, Romig, Fish.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 20 26 15 11 — 72
Midd-West 17 11 11 11 — 50
n Meadowbrook Chr. 37,
Col.-Mont. Vo-Tech 25
MILTON — Ashton Canelo scored eight of his game-high 17 points in third quarter as the Lions pulled away from the Rams in the nonleague victory.
Meadowbrook Christian 37,
Columbia-Mont. Vo-Tech 25
Col.-Montour Vo-Tech (2-6) 25
James Lloyd 1 1-4 3; Josh Krick 4 0-2 8; Owen Pannikar 2 0-0 6; Toby Zajac 3 2-4 8. Totals 10 3-10 25.
3-point goals: Pannikar 2.
Did not score: Ben Mattern, Josh Baggert, Jake Shotwell, Peyton Feddar.
Meadowbrook Christian (5-6) 37
Ashton Canelo 7 3-7 17; Michael Smith 2 4-6 8; Noah Smith 2 0-2 4; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 7-15 37.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Jacob Bair.
Score by quarters
CMVT 5 6 5 9 — 25
Meadowbrook Chr. 8 7 12 10 — 37
n Millersburg 71,
Susquenita 42
MILLERSBURG — Christian Bingaman scored 26 points as the Indians bounced back with a win over the Blackhawks.
Devyn Kintzer added 16 points, and Tate Etzweiler chipped in 10 for the Indians (7-2 overall, 5-2 TVL).