John Vaji wanted a clean slate when he walked into the gym last November.
Returning to the bench after a three-year absence, Vaji knew his Lewisburg team from around school — Vaji is a long-time gym teacher in the district — but he didn’t want to have any preconceived notions about his team’s abilities before they got together for their first practice.
Jacob Hernandez and the Lewisburg seniors knew it was their last chance.
“I had something to prove,” Hernandez said after a game earlier this season against Mifflinburg.
It turned out it was the perfect mix for a great season.
Hernadez averaged 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to earn The Daily Item Player of the Year honor for the 2021-2022 boys basketball season. Hernandez also was the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I player of the year, and a third-team selection on the Pennsylvania Basketball Writers Class 4A all-state team.
“I just knew him through school; I knew he had some good statistics his junior season. I didn’t know what he did at Shikellamy (Hernandez played his freshman and sophomore year for the Braves),” Vaji said. “One thing I didn’t realize is how much of a competitor he was. He’s relentless.
“His tenacity really impressed me.”
Once Hernandez and the Green Dragons got into the heart of the season, Vaji found many more things to love about his big man. Lewisburg took advantage of his athletic ability and his basketball IQ.
“He’s pretty fast. He was able to get into transition, and beat other big men down the court of easy buckets,” Vaji said. “He wasn’t just a pound the boards type of big man.”
Hernandez, at 6-foot-3, wasn’t the biggest in height on the floor. In the last two wins of the season — over Athens in the District 4 Class 4A championship game, and a two-point victory at home over Littlestown in the first round of the PIAA players — the Wildcats had a 6-5, and 6-6 player inside, while 6-7 Chris Meakin of the Thunderbolts all should have posed problems for Hernandez.
Against Athens, he used his bulk advantage to get to the line, converting all 10 attempts at the charity stripe. Against Littlestown, Hernandez knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 19 points.
“As the guys got used to what we wanted offensively, as the season progressed, we were able to add more things to our offense,” Vaji said. “He’s a very good shooter, and when teams started collapsing, (the 3-point) shot was something he could step out and hit.”
All of those things added up to a great season for the Green Dragons, who lost in the state Sweet 16 to Bethlehem Catholic. Lewisburg finished the 2020-2021 season at 10-9, dropping the final five games of the season, including a home first-round playoff loss to Athens.
The first thing Vaji noticed when he took over is how much Hernandez, Joey Martin, Forrest Zelechoski and Khshaun Akins didn’t want a repeat for their final year.
“This group of seniors — they were just very coachable,” Vaji said.
So Vaji thought the biggest thing this group of seniors needed was increase their togetherness.
“They were a close-knit team. We did some team building, and the kids brought right into it. We’d practice, get some pizza, and then go watch the girls play,” Vaji said. “We did that with a wrestling match. I think they realized to be a successful team, they had to be together on-and-off the court.
“They all represented the school and themselves to the best of their abilities.”