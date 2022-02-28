Lewisburg senior Jake Hernandez and Mifflinburg junior Ella Shuck were named the Most Valuable Players in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I basketball, headlining the all-star teams chosen through a vote of league coaches.
Hernandez helped the Green Dragons tie for the HAC-I championship. Lewisburg also had Joey Martin (first team) and Cam Michaels (second) recognized.
Shamokin, which shared the division title, had the HAC-I Coach of the Year in Chris Zimmerman. The Indians placed Colin Seedor (first) and Jenssyn Shuey (third) on all-star teams.
Mifflinburg's Cannon Griffith and Danville's Carson Persing were also HAC-I first-team all-stars. Martin and Griffith were all-defensive team choices.
Milton's Jace Brandt was named first team in HAC-II, while teammate Xzavier Minium was second team and all-defensive team. Southern Columbia put Brian Britton and Braeden Wisloski on the second team, where they were joined by Mount Carmel's Pedro Feliciano and Midd-West's Braedon Reid.
Shuck, who averaged 16.4 points per game, for the Wildcats was joined on the HAC-I girls first team by Selinsgrove's Avery DeFazio, Lewisburg's Sophie Kilbride, Shamokin's Delilah Nazih, Shikellamy's Tori Scheller and Jersey Shore's Peyton Dincher.
Selinsgrove's Cierra Adams, Shamokin's Des Michaels and Shikellamy's Paige Fausey were second-team selections. Fausey was also all-defensive. Braves coach Lew Dellegrotti was the Coach of the Year in his 16th season.
HAC-II champion Southern Columbia placed Alli Griscavage and Summer Tillett on the first team, as well as Loren Gehret and Ava Novak on the second. Gehret was also chosen for the all-defensive team. The Tigers' Kam Traugh was Coach of the Year in her first season.
Mount Carmel's Jenna Pizzoli and Alyssa Reisinger were also first-team honorees, while teammate Rachel Witkoski was on the second team. Warrior Run senior Emily McKee and Milton sophomore Morgan Reiner were also second-team picks.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
2021-22 BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
MVP: Jake Hernandez, Lewisburg
Coach of the Year: Chris Zimmerman, Shamokin
First Team
Cannon Griffth, Mifflinburg; Jack Hanna, Central Mountain; Joey Martin, Lewisburg; Carson Persing, Danville; Colin Seedor, Shamokin.
Second Team
Ethan Bomgardner, Mifflinburg; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; Hayden Pardoe, Central Mountain; John Peifer, Shikellamy; Tyler Reigel, Mifflinburg; John Schneider, Montoursville.
Third Team
Zach Gordon, Danville; Kaden Hoffman, Shikellamy; Cayde McCloskey, Central Mountain; Jenssyn Shuey, Shamokin; Isaiah Ulrich, Selinsgrove; Damian Williams, Jersey Shore.
Honorable Mention
Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; Mason Deitrich, Shikellamy; Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville; Jarret Foster, Mifflinburg; Tristan Gallick, Jersey Shore; Joey Hile, Shamokin; Cameron Lenner, Shikellamy; Damian McAllister, Jersey Shore; Cayan Miecieki, Shamokin; Ryan Reich, Selinsgrove; Hayden Winn, Danville; Forrest Zelechoski, Lewisburg.
All-Defensive Team
Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain; Cannon Griffith, Mifflinburg; Joey Hile, Shamokin; Connor Kozick, Danville; Nolan Kutney, Montoursville; Joey Martin, Lewisburg; John Peifer, Shikellamy; Ryan Reich, Selinsgrove; Damian Williams, Jersey Shore.
DIVSION II
MVP: Adam McGinley, Bloomsburg
Coach of the Year: Michael O'Shea, Bloomsburg
First Team
Saraj Ali, Loyalsock; Jace Brandt, Milton; Brendan Clark, Loyalsock; Madden Locke, Bloomsburg; Nick Trevoledes, Hughesville.
Second Team
Dylan Bieber, Hughesville; Brian Britton, Southern Columbia; Pedro Feliciano, Mount Carmel; Xzavier Minium, Milton; Braedon Reid, Midd-West; Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia.
Third Team
Carter Cowburn, Hughesville; Cam Day, Central Columbia; Rae Grant, Bloomsburg; Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel.
Honorable Mention
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock; Luke DeLong, Milton; Josh Heiney, Hughesville; Liam Klebon, Southern Columbia; Damen Milewski, Mount Carmel; Gage Patterson, Loyalsock; Jaiden Ross, Loyalsock; Mason Sheesley, Warrior Run.
All-Defensive Team
Saraj Ali, Loyalsock (Defensive Player of the Year); Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia; Easton Erb, Midd-West; Jeff Fenstermacher, Hughesville; Daniel Guszevich, Bloomsburg; Josh Heiney, Hughesville; Cam Humphrey, Central Columbia; Xzavier Minium, Milton; Cole Spears, Mount Carmel.
2021-22 GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
MVP: Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg
Coach of the Year: Lew Dellegrotti, Shikellamy
First Team
Avery DeFazio, Selinsgrove; Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore; Sophie Kilbride, Lewisburg; Delilah Nazih, Selinsgrove; Tori Scheller, Shikellamy.
Second Team
Cierra Adams, Selinsgrove; Paige Fausey, Shikellamy; Kiahna Jones, Central Mountain;Jocelyn McCracken, Jersey Shore; Des Michaels, Shamokin.
Third Team
Ella DeWald, Danville; Savannah Dowd, Danville; Mia Kopysciansky, Central Mountain; Chloe Sauer, Midd-West; Maddie Still, Lewisburg.
All-Defensive Team
Paige Fausey, Shikellamy; Alyssa Latsha, Selinsgrove; Madi Lippay, Shamokin; Maddie Materne, Lewisburg; Lucy Pickle, Danville; Devon Walker, Jersey Shore.
DIVSION II
MVP: Bryn Zentner, Bloomsburg
Coach of Year: Kam Traugh, Southern Columbia
First Team
Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg; Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia; Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock; Mia Patterson, Loyalsock; Jenna Pizzoli, Mount Carmel; Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel; Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia.
Second Team
Alyx Flick, Central Columbia; Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia; Emily McKee, Warrior Run; Ava Novak, Southern Columbia; Morgan Reiner, Milton; Rachel Witkoski, Mount Carmel.
Third Team
Alli Anstadt, Hugheville; Grace Baylor, Loyalsock; Mia Chapman, Mount Carmel; Olivia Hull, Bloomsburg; Maddie Labatch, Montoursville; Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia.
All-Defensive Team
Mia Chapman, Mount Carmel; Alyx Flick, Central Columbia; Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia; Rhandie Jessell, Loyalsock; Grace Pysher, Hughesville; Leah Walter, Milton.