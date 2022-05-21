WILLIAMSPORT — It was a golden day for the Lewisburg Green Dragons on Saturday in the District 4 Class 3A track and field championships.
Especially for the Hess family.
Brothers Jacob and Thomas Hess each broke district records in winning gold medals in the 1,600- and 800-meter races, respectively, and Lewisburg, coached by their father, Ron Hess, won a second consecutive district team title.
Lewisburg outscored Heartland Athletic Conference Division I champion Shikellamy 132-113.
In all, seven Valley athletes won gold medals in the Class 3A meet at Williamsport High School’s STA Stadium.
In addition to the Hess brothers, Lewisburg got a gold from Zach Gose in the shot put. Other winners were Danville’s Rory Lieberman (3,200) and Bronson Krainak (javelin); and Shamokin’s Colton Lynch (400) and Carter Smink (110 high hurdles).
Lynch’s 400 win in 48.21 seconds was one of nine district records set in mid-90-degree heat.
When Jacob Hess, a senior, got the ball rolling by winning the 1,600 in 4:19.20, he broke a district record that stood since 1981 (Bob Weiner, of Elkland, at 4:19.31).
“To be honest, I didn’t quite realize the record was that close. I thought that it was a little out of reach, and I was just running to win the race,” Jacob Hess said.
A fast pace to the race opened the door to the record.
“Everyone was pushing so hard, so that’s what drove me to the record,” he said. “It was cool, getting the record, but I don’t know if it will stay very long with (Danville’s) Rory (Lieberman), but it’s nice to have it for now."
It was his first postseason gold medal in track, and he said it felt odd to win it in the 1,600 when the 3,200 has always been his best race, but “If I can get it in the mile, I’m really happy because it’s a hard thing to do.”
Jacob Hess also qualified for the state meet by meeting the qualifying time (9:23.86) behind winner Lieberman.
Thomas Hess followed his brother’s feat with an afternoon gold medal and district record in the 800 where he ran a 1:55.07, breaking meanwhile, the record of 1:55.89 by Tristan Conner in 2017.
”I knew the record was there, but really the goal today was to go sub-1:55 because the top runners in the state are running 1:55. I wanted to have the chance to put myself in the fast heat at states and have a good chance to do something there,” Thomas Hess said.
He said he felt more excited for his brother setting the record.
“It does feel good and it’s pretty cool, but I’m glad Jacob finally made a record of his own,” Thomas Hess said. “He’s had such an incredible high school career of his own from cross-country to track, but the trophies always seemed to evade him, always running second.”
He added, “Even more than me getting my own record, I’m glad for him. He’s such an incredible talent.”
Ron Hess said that winning the team title again, in his mind, was the biggest goal from the start of the season.
“It was a huge goal; I think the biggest goal for the season for me personally,” coach Hess said. “Last year we won but we had these amazing seniors, so I thought coming in this year we’d be a competitive team, but I didn’t know if we could do it because we lost 12 seniors who were a big part of last year’s championship.”
He said he put it out as a challenge to the team and “as soon as I saw kids stepping up, it was my No. 1 goal, and I was thinking ‘we can win this.’ “
Coach Hess acknowledged that winning back-to-back in class 3A was impressive.
“I don’t think that’s something that comes around too often,” he said. “Our kids exceeded my thoughts for what we would do today. They showed up in every place.
Gose did his part by winning the shot put at 51 feet, 1½ inches.
In a competitive field, Gose didn’t throw his best, but he said he just wanted to keep the lead and make the others chase him.
“Put a little pressure on them and see how they react to it and go from there," he said.
He also used his disappointment of Thursday night, when he failed to advance in the discus as motivation to win the shot. Last year, he went to states in the discus but not the shot. And he had hoped to advance in both in his final season.
“I had hit the (discus) state mark this year several times and so this was a big mental tool, it fueled the fire and helped me push in the shot,” the Slippery Rock University recruit said.
Lieberman outran Hess to win in 9:16.46, and became the first Ironman to win a district title in that event since Josh Dunkle in 2002.
Lieberman and his fellow 3,200 runners also had to overcome a 10-minute delay in the start “with the heat pounding down” because of a problem with the timing system.
“It was a little hard in the heat. We had to stay stretched out and keep moving, but everyone had the same condition,” he said. “When they started taking it out, I sat behind Jacob and I knew with my kick and my previous times in the 800 the last few weeks, I knew I could overcome them and with 60 (meters) to go I opened up."
Krainak continued his late-season surge. He threw a season-best 180 in last week’s conference meet, then improved by 11 feet with a district win of 191-8.
“I’ve been working on little things, and my coach (Jim Dressler) keeps pushing me further. He helped me a lot last year, and this year so much,” Krainak said.
He hopes to push 200 feet in the state meet.
“What (Dressler) has been teaching me is what’s been working so I’m going to keep on doing that,” Krainak said.
Smink said that winning the gold “feels incredible.”
“I started running track last year and to go from running 18s to now in the low 15s is incredible,” the senior said.
He said the best phase of the 110 hurdles for him has been the finish.
“I think I am best toward the end where I can really get my kick in because my start is not the best. I am one of the last ones out of the blocks, so I like chasing people. Going faster is the main goal,” he said.
Smink said he has learned a lot from talking with 2A state champion Jake Rose. The Southern senior won both hurdles races in that class.
“He gave me some really good tips, especially with the trail leg because l kept hitting (hurdles) a lot, especially early in the season,” Smink said. "But I dropped my times once I stopped hitting the hurdles."
Lynch said breaking the district record was his goal, and the coaches had been pushing him to do it.
“I knew since I broke the school record, I was going to do it today. It was an overall good day,” Lynch said.
He broke the mark from 2015 by Mifflinburg’s Brian Zimmerman of 48.95.
Winning the gold, he said, “was a great feeling, a dream come true. It’s something I looked forward to and I knew I was going to do it this year."
DISTRICT 4 TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
WILLIAMSPORT HIGH SCHOOL'S STA STADIUM
CLASS 3A
TEAM SCORES (KEY): 1. Lewisburg (Lew), 132; 2. Shikellamy (Shik), 113; 3. Williamsport (Will), 112; 4. Selinsgrove (Sel), 104; 5. Shamokin (Sham), 91; 6. Danville (Dan), 64; 7. Jersey Shore (JS), 50; 8. Mifflinburg (Miff), 32.
Winners and runners-up automatically qualify for states
sq-Met state qualifying standard; MR, meet record
3,200: 1. Rory Lieberman, Dan, 9:16.96; 2. Jacob Hess, Lew, 9:23.86 (sq); 3. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 9:49.03; 4. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 9:50.35; 5. Ethan Holcomb, Will, 9:50.44; 6. Zachary Wentz, Sel, 10:20.17; 7. Sam Hennett, Shik, 10:23.26; 8. Derick Blair, Sel, 10:30.89.
110 hurdles: 1. Carter Smink, Sham, 15.05; 2. Jamaire Harden, Will, 15.33; 3. Dylan Wagner, Sel, 15.70; 4. Julien Mercardo-Bonanno, Lew, 16.02; 5. John Peifer, Shik, 16.20; 6. Xavier Lopez, Sel, 16.25; 7. Calder Diakitz, Will, 16.34; 8. Tate Sechrist, JS, 16.37.
100: 1. Cameron Sims, Will, 10.85; 2. Chase Morgan, Shik, 10.87; 3. Jackson Clarke, Dan, 11.01; 4. Cam Michaels, Lew, 11.03; 5. Logan Rodkey, Shik, Sel, 11.17; 6. Emmanuel Pombor, Will, 11.31; 7. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, Lew, 11.51; 8. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shik, 11.59.
1,600: 1. Jacob Hess, Lew, 4:19.20 (MR); 2. Evan Klinger, Dan, 4:21.74 (sq); 3. Rory Lieberman, Dan, 4:28.84 (sq); 4. Raidan Francis, JS, 4:31.85 (sq); 5. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 4:33.84; 6. Collin Dreese, Miff, 4:35.63; 7. Holden Furey, Will, 4:37.62; 8. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 4. Sel:39.47.
4x100: 1. Will, 42.55; 2. Lew (Cam Michaels, Simon Stumbris, Jeremy Sanchez Rodriquez, Devin Bodden), 43.73; 3. Sel (Xavier Lopez, Nick Ritter, Logan Rodkey, Dylan Wagner), 43.74; 4. Miff (Daniel Reamer, Carter Breed, Ashton Breed, Ben Reitz), 44.34; 5. Shik (Luke Snyder, Isaac Shaffer-Neitz, Naji Mitchell, Rashawn Martin), 44.55; 6. JS, 45.35; 7. Sham (Maximus Madden, Carter Smink, Isaiah Mumford, Knowledge Artis-Jones), 46.21.
400: 1. Colton Lynch, Sham, 48.21 (MR); 2. Chase Morgan, Shik, 50.28; 3. Tim Gale, Shik, 50.31; 4. Angelo Casas, Will, 51.09; 5. Donovan Goundie, Sel, 51.72; 6. Peyton Welshans, JS, 52.51; 7. Nathan Horn, JS, 53.10; 8. Ben Delbaugh, Sham, 53.21,
300 hurdles: 1. Jamair Harden, Will, 39.99; 2. Carter Smink, Sham, 40.07; 3. Dylan Wagner, Sel, 41.11; 3. Xavier Lopez, Sel, 41.31; 4. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, Lew, 41.74; 6. Brady Deivert, Sel, 42.10; 7. Tate Sechrist, JS, 42.12; 8. Rashawn Martin, Shik, 42.39.
800: 1. Thomas Hess, Lew, 1:55.07; 2. Evan Klinger, Dan, 2:00.34; 3. Ryan Williams, Shik, 2:01.11; 4. Tim Gale, Shik, 2:02.34; 5. Santino Carapelluci, Sham, 2:04.23; 6. Micah Zook, Lew, 2:04.54; 7. Ethan Holcomb, Will, 2:04.92; 8. Kieran Murray, Lew, 2:09.77.
200: 1. Cameron Sims, Will, 21.43; 2. Chase Morgan, Shik, 22.03; 3. Colton Lynch, Sham, 22.33; 4. Cam Lynch, Lew, 22.24; 4. Colton Lynch, Sham, 22.33; 5. Damond Greene, Will, 22.76; 6.Naji Mitchell, Shik, 22.91; 7. Logan Rodkey, Sel, 22.92; 8. Emmanuel Pombor, Will, 23.02.
4x400R: 1. JS, 3:25.52; 2. Shik (Nick Koontz, Ryan Williams, Tim Gale, Chase Morgan), 3:26.14; 3. Sham (Carter Smink, Colton Lynch, Santino Carapelluci, Ben Delbaugh), 3:26.44; 4. Sel (Jarrett Lee, Donovan Goundie, Dylan Wagner, Logan Rodkey), 3:26.44; 5. Will, 3:28.83; 6. Miff (Reamer, Joshua Reimer, Cannon Griffith, Carter Breed), 3:33.74.
Long jump: 1. Nelson Macdonald, Will, 21-9; 2. Brandon Hile, Sel, 21-6; 3. Nate Aument, Sel, 20-8¾; 4. Carter Breed, Miff, 20-3½; 5. Simon Stumbris, Lew, 19-9¾; 6. Luke Snyder, Shik, 19-7½; 7. Yazhir Slaughter, Will, 19-6½; 8. Brogan Williams, Dan, 19-6.
Javelin: 1, Bronson Krainak, Dan, 191-8; 2. Peter Bellomo (JS), 183-0 (sq); 3. Brandon Hile (Sel), 174-4 (sq); 4. Dillon Zechman (Shik), 168-8; 5. Josh Antonyuk (Miff), 163-9; 6. Nate Aument (Sel), 157-4; 7. Riley Macaluso (Sham), 150-11; 8. Garrett Laver, Will, 147-5.
Shot put: 1. Zachary Gose, Lew, 51-1½; 2. Max Maurer, Sel, 49-4¾; 3. Josh Antonyuk, Miff, 49-1; 4. Alex Geiser, Shik, 47-8½; 5. Logan Krick, Shik, 45-6; 6. Colin Melhorn, Sel, 45-5½; 7. Eric Zalar, Sham, 45-5¼; 8. Charles Crews III, Will, 44-11.