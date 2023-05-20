WILLIAMSPORT — Considering the way he ran the 800 meters during the District 4 Class 3A meet Saturday, you'd never guess Thomas Hess was using crutches.
The Lewisburg senior sustained an injury during a meet in Altoona earlier this month, and he has opted to wait until the end of track season have it diagnosed.
Despite the circumstances, Hess broke the district record he set last year in the 800 with a time of 1 minutes, 53.58 seconds. His previous mark was 1:55.07.
"(The injury is) getting worse and worse after every race, to be completely honest, but there's only two more," Hess said. "It's just this counting-down thing we've been doing because it's coming down to the end of the season and we really, really wanna make it."
Hess wasn't the only member of his family to walk away with a gold medal Saturday. His sophomore brother, Jonathan, won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters with times of 4:21.92 and 9:48.29, respectively.
In total, three Green Dragons punched tickets to Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium for next week's state meet. Haneef Shavers qualified after winning the 110-meter hurdles. Shavers' time of 15.01 seconds upended top seed Calder Diakite (Williamsport), who was second (15.08).
Lewisburg finished fifth in the team standings with 84 points. Shikellamy crushed the team competition with 152 points, with Williamsport (137.5) a distant second.
The Braves' Chase Morgan brought home two gold medals, winning both sprints. Morgan won the 100 in 10.76 seconds, while clocking 21.62 in the 200.
Morgan was also a part of the Braves' 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that qualified for states. The 4x100 team set a school record with a winning time of 42.78 seconds. The 4x400 was second in 3:20.66.
"It feels pretty good," Morgan said. "Really tiring and taxing on my body, but it feels good emotionally to get three golds."
Selinsgrove's Logan Rodkey was the runner-up in the 100 and 200, but he qualified for states in both. Shikellamy's Isaac Schaffer-Neitz also hit the state qualifying time in the 100, taking third in 11.09 seconds.
The Braves' Tim Gale qualified for states in two individual events, finishing as the runner-up in the 800 and 1,600. Gale clocked times of 1:54.81 and 4:23.95, respectively. Nick Koontz clinched a spot in the state meet after running 1:56.52 in the 800, which placed third. Gale and Koontz will also race in the state 4x800 relay after placing second on Thursday.
Selinsgrove finished third in the team standings with 98 points, advancing three athletes to Shippensburg. Besides Rodkey, Colin Melhorn and Max Maurer also qualified by finishing 1-2 in the shot put. Melhorn was disappointed that he fell short of the qualifying mark in the discus on Thursday, so he was relieved that he made it in the shot put. Melhorn won the gold medal with a distance of 52-5 1/2.
"I dedicate a lot of time to both events," Melhorn said. "Shot put is my main event, and so while struggling in discus was terrible, that second opportunity is always in the back of your mind that you can always go make it happen."
Maurer qualified for states with a mark of 52-4 in the shot put. He will compete in both the shot put and discus at states. Maurer won the gold medal in discus Thursday with a mark of 145-9.
"We train together all off-season from the end of the prior outdoor season," Melhorn said. "Districts is what we build for, so to be able to come here together and make it happen on a stage like this is great."
Shamokin came in fourth in the team standings with 95.5 points. Individually, Colton Lynch was the only Indian to qualify for states, defending his district title in the 400 meters (49.03).
"It's great. It's amazing. It's a dream come true," Lynch said. "I came out here expecting to do my job, and we came out here and did it. Last year, I broke the record and that's what I wanted to do today, but a win's a win. I'll take it and move on."
Lynch was also a part of the Indians' 4x400 relay team that qualified for the state meet. The team of Ryder Zulkowski, Benny Delbaugh, Chase Pensyl and Lynch clocked a time of 3:19.68, which broke a district record that was held by Selinsgrove since 1998. The Braves' team of Gale, Morgan, Luke Snyder and Ryan Williams also broke the old mark with its time of 3:20.66.
CLASS AAA BOYS
Winners advance, and those that meet qualifying time
SQ-state qualifier
Team scores: 1. Shikellamy, 152; 2. Williamsport, 137.5; 3. Selinsgrove, 98; 4. Shamokin, 95.5; 5. Lewisburg, 84; 6. Milton, 70; 7. Jersey Shore, 59; 8. Athens, 4.
100: 1. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 10.76; 2. SQ-Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 11.02; 3. SQ-Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, 11.09; 4. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 11.29; 5. Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lewisburg, 11.37; 6. Brodie Herr, Jersey Shore, 11.52; 7. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 11.53; 8. Jason Alderson, Shamokin, 11.66.
200: 1. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 21.62; 2. SQ-Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 22.19; 3. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy, 22.71; 4. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 23.05; 5. (tie) Umar Starks, Williamsport and Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 23.12; 7. Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, Lewisburg, 23.13; 8. Kolsen Keathley, Athens, 23.15.
400: 1. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 49.03; 2. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 50.56; 3. Benny Delbaugh, Shamokin, 51.02; 4. Peyton Welshans, Jersey Shore, 51.10; 5. Aiden Everett, Williamsport, 51.78; 6. Ryan Williams, Shikellamy, 52.24; 7. Wyatt Teats, Selinsgrove, 52.69; 8. Nathan Horn, Jersey Shore, 52.87.
800: 1. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:53.58 (meet record – previous mark of 1:55.07 set in 2022 by Hess); 2. SQ-Tim Gale, Shikellamy, 1:54.81; 3. SQ-Nick Koontz, Shikellamy, 1:56.52; 4. Henry McElroy, Shikellamy, 1:59.94; 5. William Pence Kieser, Williamsport, 2:02.71; 6. Kieran Murray, Lewisburg, 2:02.71; 7. Micah Zook, Lewisburg, 2:02.84; 8. Owen Trump, Williamsport, 2:03.72.
1600: 1. Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg, 4:21.92; 2. SQ-Tim Gale, Shikellamy, 4:23.95; 3. Kieran Murray, Lewisburg, 4:24.85; 4. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:25.87; 5. Tyler Kerstetter, Shamokin, 4:33.84; 6. William Pence Kieser, Williamsport, 4:35.40; 7. Landen Brown, Shamokin, 4:35.51; 8. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 4:41.68.
3200: 1. Jonathan Hess, Lewisburg, 9:48.29; 2. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 9:52.02; 3. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 9:53.24; 4. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport, 9:53.79; 5. Rex Farr, Milton, 9:59.03; 6. Justin Nolt, Lewisburg, 9:59.46; 7. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 10:06.68; 8. Bailey Hallman, Shikellamy, 10:13.86.
110HH: 1. Haneef Shavers, Lewisburg, 15.01; 2. SQ-Calder Diakite, Williamsport, 15.08; 3. Niquis Coleman, Williamsport, 15.40; 4. Carlos Stuter, Selinsgrove, 15.89; 5. Luke B. Snyder, Shikellamy, 15.91; 6. Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 15.99; 7. Tyler Kitchens, Lewisburg, 16.05; 8. Brady Deivert, Selinsgrove, 15.74.
300IH: 1. Niquis Coleman, Williamsport, 39.62; 2. Calder Diakite, Williamsport, 40.48; 3. Aiden Turner, Williamsport, 40.65; 4. Brady Deivert, Selinsgrove, 41.03; 5. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy, 41.12; 6. Haneef Shavers, Lewisburg, 41.80; 7. Jayden McKeen, Shamokin, 41.95; 8. Evan Dagle, Selinsgrove, 42.09.
400R: 1. Shikellamy (Bryce Morgan, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Chase Morgan, Luke Snyder), 42.78; 2. Shamokin, 43.44; 3. Williamsport, 43.51; 4. Jersey Shore, 43.99; 5. Selinsgrove, 44.25; 6. Lewisburg, 45.78; 7. Milton, 46.11; 8. Athens, 47.27.
1600R: 1. Shamokin (Ryder Zulkowski, Benny Delbaugh, Chase Pensyl, Colton Lynch), 3:19.68 (meet record – previous mark of 3:24.40 set in 1998 by Selinsgrove); 2. SQ-Shikellamy, 3:20.66; 3. Williamsport, 3:24.50; 4. Jersey Shore, 3:24.90; 5. Selinsgrove, 3:34.05; 6. Milton, 3:42.90; 7. Athens, 3:46.70.
Long jump: 1. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 22-2½; 2. Jon Sheaffer-Kaufman, Selinsgrove, 21-8; 3. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy, 20-9; 4. Chase Pensyl, Shamokin, 20-2½; 5. Gavin Bastian, Selinsgrove, 19-11¾; 6. Kyreek Bradshaw, Williamsport, 19-11¼; 7. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 19-7½; 8. Joel Langdon, Milton, 19-6½.
Shot put: 1. Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 52-5½; 2. SQ-Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 52-4; 3. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 51-9; 4. Eric Zalar, Shamokin, 48-2¼; 5. Nariq Burks, Williamsport, 46-4½; 6. Kenneth Rivera, Lewisburg, 45-7; 7. Theodore Diehl, Selinsgrove, 44-3; 8. Ethan Turber, Shikellamy, 43-7½.
Javelin: 1. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 193-10; 2. Nariq Burks, Williamsport, 174-10; 3. Connor Snyder, Milton, 172-1; 4. Jayden McKeen, Shamokin, 165-0; 5. Luke B. Snyder, Shikellamy, 163-11; 6. Jace Brandt, Milton, 163-4; 7. Rhandy Castillo, Shikellamy, 156-8; 8. Carter Young, Selinsgrove, 154-6.