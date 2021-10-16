SUNBURY — If not for Danville's Rory Lieberman, Lewisburg senior Jacob Hess could have walked across the finish line Saturday in the boys cross-country race at the Shikellamy/PHAC Invitational.
"It was a good day," Hess said. "I was coming into this race as one of the first ones that we decided to come in and run it hard. That was an advantage for me."
Hess won the race by 14 seconds over Lieberman, who finished 48 seconds ahead of the third-place runner, Lewisburg senior Connor Murray.
"Rory is an incredible runner," Hess said. "I was definitely worried about losing to Rory. He's a really strong runner and a good competitor."
The Green Dragons put five runners in the top nine, and six in the top 15 to cruise to the team title. Lewisburg finished with 25 points, 50 better than the runner-up Ironmen. Danville beat Hughesville 22 points.
"I was super-proud of the guys," Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said. "It was probably the first time we've come into a race this year without, 'Coach, I've got this (injury). Coach, I've got that.' I was super-excited this morning that no one was saying anything like that. I was like, 'Let's go out and grab it, boys.'"
Jacob Hess was the only runner to complete the course in fewer than 16 minutes, crossing the finish line in 15:59.
"I was really focused on time," Jacob Hess said. "We took this as a day to try to run our fastest times. We were really focused on running even paces, and getting good times."
Lieberman finished in 16:13, and Murray completed the course in 17:02.
"The strategy was try to sit on Jacob and give it all I've got at the end," Lieberman said. "He pulled away from me on the dike, and I couldn't reel him back in."
Murray finished just three seconds ahead of teammate Bryce Ryder.
"I was really trying to push and go for a high placement," Murray said. "That's what I wanted senior year.
"The strategy for me was to separate when we got up onto the dike and then hold (that spot). My coach has this mantra, 'Once you get to two miles, don't get passed.'"
Thomas Hess placed eighth, and Jonathan Hess was ninth for the Green Dragons. Liam Shabahang crossed the finish line in 15th place, giving Lewisburg six finishers before any other team had three. Each team's top five finishers counted for the team score.
"We've really put in a lot of work," Murray said. "I knew we were going to come in with very good placement."
That work the Green Dragons have done is what put them into position to aim for a third straight state title.
"This team has been a work-ethic team," Coach Hess said. "They're the team who has willed it. There have been teams better than this time, but I don't know if there's ever been a team that has made a decision stronger that it's our time and we're going to do it."
The boys race begin before the rain came Saturday, but it was warm at the start.
"It wasn't ideal conditions; it was pretty humid out," Lieberman said. "Besides that, it was a good race, good competition, and the team did really well overall."
Evan Klinger was 12th for Danville, Dane Spahr finished 16th, Jonah Weaver placed 20th, and Owen Crane was 26th.
"All the boys beat guys they had lost to in the past," Lieberman said. "We got second. It was great."
Selinsgrove's Zachary Wentz finished 10th in 17:31, just 0.4 seconds ahead of teammate Derick Blair.
SHIKELLAMY/PHAC INVITATIONAL
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS
1. Lewisburg (Lew) 25; 2. Danville (Dan) 75; 3. Hughesville (H) 97; 4. Williamsport (W) 109; 5. Selinsgrove (Sel) 145; 6. Milton (Milt) 155; 7. Shikellamy (Shik) 206; 8. Jersey Shore (JS) 250; 9. Montoursville (Mont) 260; 10. Mifflinburg (Miff) 276; 11. Bloomsburg (B) 295; 12. Central Mountain (CM) 316; 13. Shamokin (Sham) 352; 14. Southern Columbia (SC) 357; 15. Central Columbia (CC) 359.
No team score: Midd-West (MW); Mount Carmel (MC).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Top 25 and Valley scorers)
1. Jacob Hess (Lew) 15:59; 2. Rory Lieberman (Dan) 16:13; 3. Connor Murray (Lew) 17:02; 4. Bryce Ryder (Lew) 17:05; 5. Morgan Gavitt (H) 17:06; 6. Ethan Holcomb (W) 17:10; 7. Hunter Foust (H) 17:13; 8. Thomas Hess (Lew) 17:29; 9. Jonathan Hess (Lew) 17:30; 10. Zachary Wentz (Sel) 17:31; 11. Derick Blair (Sel) 17:31; 12. Evan Klinger (Dan) 17:40; 13. Raidan Francis (JS) 17:42; 14. Micah Zellers (Shik) 17:44; 15. Liam Shabahang (Lew) 17:45; 16. Dane Spahr (Dan) 17:46; 17. Ryan Bickhart (Milt) 17:47; 18. Sam Hennett (Shik) 17:49; 19. Chase Bilodeau (Milt) 17:54; 20. Jonah Weaver (Dan) 18:03; 21. William Pen Keiser (Will) 18:06; 22. Patrick Nardi (Will) 18:08; 23. Noah Hepler (Mont) 18:11; 24. Ben Hummel (MW) 18:11; 25. Holden Furey (Will) 18:13; 26. Owen Crane (Dan) 18:15; 33. Gabriel Schaeffer (Sel) 19:00; 35. Cameron Kautz (Milt) 19:05; 39. Jarrett Lee (Sel) 19:23; 40. Mason Cianflone (Shik) 19:25; 42. Joshua Reimer (Miff) 19:37; 43. Jude Sterling (Milt) 19:38; 44. Rex Farr (Milt) 19:41; 45. Ethan Rush (SC) 19:44; 48. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 19:57; 54. Brendan Santore (SC) 20:11; 55. Benjamin Malehorn (Sel) 20:19; 57. Kellon Brubaker (Miff) 20:25; 58. Daniel Walter (Miff) 20:40; 61. Harrison Abram (Miff) 20:52; 62. Owen Amato (Sham) 20:53; 63. Kris Kalbarchick (MC) 20:58; 66. CJ Keener (Shik) 21:05; 68. Andrew Yount (MW) 21:18; 69. Benjamin Reimer (Miff) 21:21; 73. Caleb Gensemer (MC) 21:37; 77. Jace Shipe (Sham) 22:05; 78. Tim Gale (Shik) 22:13; 89. Nathan Hoy (SC) 23:18; 92. Michael Artman (Sham) 24:30; 93. Jacob Davis (SC) 24:52; 94. Jackson Gensemer (MC); 95. Jason Alderson (Sham) 26:16; 97. Nick Chesney (SC) 26:34.