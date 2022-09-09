The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Aaron Hicks was benched midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 31/2 games in the AL East.
Randy Arozarena hit an RBI double in the first off Frankie Montas (5-12) to put the Rays ahead to stay.
Wander Franco hit a two-out, two-on drive in the fourth that dropped out of Hicks’ glove along the left-field foul line just in front of the wall. Hicks drooped his head for a few seconds, thinking he caught the ball and the drive was foul, and two runs scored before he reacted and picked up the ball.
Hicks was booed by a sellout crowd of 46,160 that came to Yankee Stadium on a night when former captain Derek Jeter was honored in a pregame ceremony.
Arozarena drove the next pitch to left, and Hicks backpedaled a half-dozen steps while taking a bad route on a difficult fly, and the ball dropped behind him on the warning track as Franco scored for a 4-0 lead.
Rookie Estevan Florial replaced Hicks at the start of the fifth, prompting cheers.
Drew Rasmussen (10-4), reinstated from the paternity list allowed six hits in six scoreless innings, striking out a career-high 10. The Rays have won nine of 10 and 15 of 18.
Orioles 3, Red Sox 2
BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson hit a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally.
It was a much-needed victory for the Orioles, who lost three of four to Toronto in their previous series to fall 41/2 games behind the Blue Jays for the final American League wild card. Baltimore trailed 2-0 after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the third, but came back with three runs in the sixth.
Henderson’s hit brought in two and gave the Orioles the lead.
Jake Reed (1-0) got the win as the second of five Baltimore relievers who shut out Boston for five innings. Dillon Tate got the final four outs for his fourth save.
Astros 4, Angels 3
HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña hit a solo homer, and Chas McCormick had a two-run shot in the seventh inning that helped Houston to a win over Los Angeles.
The Astros trailed by one entering the seventh when Trey Mancini led off with a single. McCormick then connected on his homer off Andrew Wantz (2-1) to put Houston ahead 3-2.
The Astros added an insurance run in the eighth when McCormick drew a bases-loaded walk off José Marte.
Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1) gave up four hits and two runs with six strikeouts in a season-high seven innings for his second straight win.
Closer Ryan Pressly allowed a solo homer to Taylor Ward with one out in the ninth before striking out the next two batters to get his 26th save in his return from the injured list after being out since August 22 with a neck strain.
Tigers 10, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Haase hit two solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot, and Detroit beat Kansas.
Haase opened the second inning by blasting Daniel Lynch’s second pitch 444 feet to the seats above the left-field fountains for his seventh consecutive hit.
One out later, Candelario hammered his team-leading 13th homer of the season 445 feet deep to left for a 4-0 lead.
Haase added another shot to left-center in the sixth, his 12th homer of the year and fifth career multi-homer game. He added a two-out RBI double in the eighth.
Blue Jays 4, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bo Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, Danny Jansen hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and playoff-contending Toronto beat Texas.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 5, Nationals 3
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto hit solo homers, and Noah Syndergaard pitched well enough into the seventh inning to keep Philadelphia in playoff position with a win over Washington.
Phillies reliever Brand Hand failed to earn a save in the ninth when he put two runners on and was pulled for Nick Nelson with two outs. Nelson retired .188 hitter Riley Adams on a grounder to earn his first save in the majors.
The Phillies entered with a grip on the third wild-card spot, and each win moves them closer to their first playoff berth since 2011.
Edmundo Sosa tripled and scored in his first at-bat and singled in the fifth, marking eight straight times he had reached base, with a home run, double, walk, home run, single, double, triple, single over three games. Syndergaard (9-9) allowed eight hits and walked none over 86 pitches in six-plus innings.
Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-18) gave up 12 hits and five runs in 6 2/3 innings.
Marlins 6, Mets 3
MIAMI — Pete Alonso hit his 33rd home run, but New York could not erase an early deficit and lost to Miami.
New York, which began the day clinging to a half-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta, squandered a pair of good scoring chances by grounding into double plays. The defending World Series champion Braves played later in Seattle.
Garrett Cooper homered, doubled and singled for the Marlins, who have never had a player hit for the cycle. Charles LeBlanc hit a two-run homer for Miami in the eighth.
Alonso’s two-run shot against Miami starter Edward Cabrera in the sixth pulled the Mets to 4-3. Tyler Naquin followed with a walk that ended Cabrera’s outing. New York loaded the bases against Tanner Scott with one out in the seventh. Steven Okert relieved got Francisco Lindor to hit an inning-ending double-play grounder.
Cubs 4, Giants 2
CHICAGO — Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered to lead Chicago.
Smyly (6-8) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth.
Pirates 8, Cardinals 2
PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz finished a home run short of the cycle, and Pittsburgh kept St. Louis from stretching its lead atop the NL Central.
Cruz had a two-run triple, a double and an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to six games, matching the rookie’s longest in the majors. The 23-year-old is 12-for-26 (.462) with two homers, two triples and two doubles during the streak.
Reds 8, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — TJ Friedl homered to lead off a five-run first inning, left-hander Nick Lodolo pitched eight strong innings, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.