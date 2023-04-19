MILTON — Selinsgrove put Caleb Hicks' white-hot bat at the top of its batting order this week and ignited an inferno.
The Seals, who weren't at all struggling at the plate, averaging exactly 10 runs per game at the time of the move, totaled 30 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I wins at Williamsport and Milton.
On Wednesday, they scored 15 through three innings of an eventual 21-8 win over the Black Panthers. It was the program's most runs in a game since a 22-11 win at Danville on April 16, 2012.
"One through nine, anybody can come out and give you a hit or two a night," said Hicks, who was 2-for-4. "Everybody probably has around five, six hits this season, so we just want to keep it going."
Andrew Gephart doubled twice and drove in five runs; Josh Domaracki also had two hits, including a double, and Tyler Swineford scored after each of four walks as Selinsgrove improved to 7-2 overall (6-1 HAC-I).
"Usually I feel we're a little more locked-in (with the batting order), especially the top four or five batters, one-third of the way through the season. I can still see this thing changing a little bit," said Seals coach Brent Beiler. "I think this year is going to be very, very different from what you've seen in the past because we have so many good hitters right now. There's quite a few guys I could put (in the top three), and I can feel this is going to be a little bit less consistent of lineup simply because we have these big sticks and we're hitting one through nine.
"It feels good."
Hicks, a junior outfielder, batted in the bottom third of the Seals' lineup and as high as the six-hole for the season's first four weeks, and he blistered the ball at a .619 clip. He had a three-hit game against unbeaten division-leader Central Mountain and another Friday at Bald Eagle Area (both) losses. He's posted three times as many multi-hit games (six) than hitless ones.
"How he's got (to the leadoff spot) is he's batting six hundred. That makes it pretty easy," Beiler said. "He's had some crucial hits here in the first six games leading up to Williamsport, and we liked his approach at the plate. For us it was an easy decision.
"I always talk everything over with my coaches, and we were like, 'You know what? I think it's time to put Caleb up there in that top spot, and put our top three on-base guys in front of Tyler (Swineford).' So that's what we did."
On Wednesday, Hicks opened the game with a hit to the opposite field, drilling a 1-0 pitch through the right side. He scored as part of a three-run inning.
In the second, after consecutive hits by Jacob Anders and Domaracki, Hicks squared to sacrifice the runners into scoring position. He lunged backward to handle a neck-high fastball, and dropped it a few feet from the plate. With no fielder able to cover first base in time, he legged out a run-scoring hit in what became an eight-run frame.
"I think it's just heart, not looking at stats or anything, but just keeping your head down and keep doing what you're doing," he said. "I'm coming to practice every day and doing the same things."
Hicks batted again in the second, following an RBI double by Domaracki, and had another RBI opportunity taken away when Milton catcher Aidan Keiser made a diving catch of a foul pop near Selinsgrove's dugout. It was one of several gold-star defensive plays by the Black Panthers, including right fielder Ethan Rhodes' snare of a sharp Domaracki liner in the third and a slick 6-4-3 double play an inning later.
Milton (2-5, 2-4) put up four runs in each of the second and third innings, highlighted by Keiser's leadoff homer in the third. The Black Panthers crossed the plate on four wild pitches, an errant pickoff throw and a hit batsman with the bases loaded. Their only runs driven in off the bat were from Logan Shrawder's ground-rule double in the second and Keiser's solo shot.
Selinsgrove, which scored six runs on errors and five others on wild pitches, triggered the 10-run rule with a five-run fifth capped by Gephart's two-run double to center. It gave the Seals 100 runs in nine games. The senior right-hander then pitched around a one-out hit in the bottom of the inning to cap 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.
"If you can win a game 5-1, or anything like that, you'll take it," said Hicks. "Without a doubt, you've got to do your part, get on base — even if it's on an error. Just anything to put up runs will do."
SELINSGROVE 21, MILTON 8
Selinsgrove;384;15;— 21-11-1
Milton;044;00;— 8-5-8
Jacob Anders, Mark Pastore (3), Andrew Gephart (3) and Gannon Steimling, Caleb Hicks (4), Camden Smith (5). Luke Goodwin, Gehrig Baker (2), Brayden Gower (4), Quinn Keister (5) and Aidan Keiser.
WP: Gephart. LP: Goodwin.
Selinsgrove: Hicks 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Smith 1-for-1, run, RBI; Ben Gearhart 3 runs; Mason Richter 1-for-3, double, 3 runs; Tyler Swineford 4 runs; Gephart 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run, 5 RBIs; Steimling 1-for-3; Bryce Shaffer 2 runs; Tucker Teats 1-for-4, double, 2 runs; Anders 1-for-2; Ryan Gavason run; Josh Domaracki 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI.
Milton: Ethan Rhodes 1-for-3; Keiser 1-for-2, home run (3rd, solo), run, RBI; Goodwin 1-for-2, run; Logan Shrawder 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Avery Reiff run; Dom Lytle 1-for-1, 2 runs; Landon Tillson 2 runs; Keister RBI.