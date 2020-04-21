Warrior Run football coach Chris Long guided the Defenders to one of their most successful football seasons in school history in 2019, but he now faces the challenge of replacing the senior class that made it possible.
Assessing the 2020 edition of Warrior Run football became more difficult Monday when the PIAA reiterated in a release that all team activities for the fall are postponed until after the official end of the 2019-2020 scholastic sports year (June 30) because of the coronavirus pandemic. That means no 7-on-7s, weight training or team practices are permitted until July 1 at the earliest.
“I have to remind myself that everybody’s in the same place, but then I was thinking about it,” Long said. “This season is going to be a lot like when I played back in the late ’80s. We didn’t do all of this stuff in the offseason. You worked out on your own at home. Maybe you did some work at the field with some of the college guys.
“I think it’s a throwback to that time.”
When school was first canceled in Pennsylvania — but the hope for a spring sports season lingered — Long hadn’t planned much.
“I knew the kids were still doing workouts for track and field and baseball. I didn’t want to step on any toes,” he said.
However, in the last 10 days since the PIAA officially cancelled spring sports on April 9, Long began sending out videos from the NFL Play campaign, workouts that players could do at home.
That’s where Lewisburg coach Marc Persing thinks there might be an advantage for his Green Dragons. He counted 17 players with the ability to lift weights in some form of home gym.
“They’ve been sending their workouts on social media,” Persing said. “I assigned all of our paid coaches six or seven players to send workouts. We’ve had a 95% turn-in rate, so I’m really proud of the guys.”
Like the Defenders, the Green Dragons have some holes to fill this fall — such as coming up with a replacement for four-year starting quarterback Nick Shedleski. Persing pointed out that even if teams are able to get back to work July 1, nobody has scheduled a 7-on-7 workout for the first day.
“If we haven’t seen our kids for two months, I don’t think anybody is going to have a 7-on-7 right away,” Persing said.
Both Persing and Long have been around their respective programs long enough that they don’t have to worry about installing a scheme or teaching terminology.
That’s not the case for Shikellamy’s Jim Keiser, who has taken over for Todd Tilford this year. Tilford will be on Keiser’s staff, but Keiser just started to meet his new team when school was cancelled in March.
“It’s been pretty tough in that respect. I was just starting to build relationships with the kids,” Keiser said. “We’re going with the same type of stuff offensively that Todd ran (the Delaware Wing-T), but the defense is going to be something totally different. That’s where it’s going to be difficult.”
Keiser and his coaching staff have used his former team’s HUDL website to help some of his players look at the new system. However, the Braves haven’t had signups yet, so Keiser isn’t sure how many kids will even be on the team.
Luckily, the Braves have some veterans back such as quarterback Drew Balestrini and lineman Jared Oakes, so Keiser is confident the team will learn the schemes.
However, Keiser thinks a drawback for some teams will be the cancellation of the spring sports season.
“These kids were preparing for their spring sports — running track (or) playing baseball,” Keiser said. “Now we’re not sure what they are doing (workout-wise). We had 34 kids in the weight room at our first couple of sessions. Now I have to rely on them to stay in shape.”
Keiser and his staff, many of whom followed him from Danville, have been able evaluate Shikellamy’s past few seasons to get a read on the Braves.
“We’ve been watching a lot of film,” Keiser said.