STATE COLLEGE – Penn State on Wednesday announced football teams from State College Area High (5-0) and Cumberland Valley High (2-3) will play a game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, the same day the Nittany Lions play at Michigan State.
The contest has been dubbed the “Beaver Stadium Classic.”
The possibility of high school football at Beaver Stadium was first reported in August by WMSS-FM’s Eric Thomas, who shared on Twitter a statement he received from Penn State assistant athletics director of strategic communications and football sports information director Kris Peterson.
“Penn State Athletics wishes to provide an opportunity for one Pennsylvania high school football game to be played in Beaver Stadium this fall,” the statement said. “We are working with the appropriate officials regarding the details.”
A kickoff time for the high school football matchup has yet to be determined, but Penn State said it’ll either be at noon or 5 p.m. Penn State plays at Michigan State on Oct. 26 and school officials are waiting on an official kickoff time for that contest before they set one between the Little Lions and the Eagles.
State College Area High will be the designated home team.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, tickets can be purchased for $10 at both schools and Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.
“When we can be great partners in our community and when we can be great partners in our state, and provide a great experience in this community and for the state of Pennsylvania, and something that’s going to promote athletics and something that’s going to promote college football and high school football in our state, you know, we want to try to do it,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said in August.