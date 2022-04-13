SUNBURY — Sydnee Leeser was in trouble two pitches into the game — and that's where she stayed for most of the afternoon — but it didn't seem to faze Shikellamy's senior pitcher one bit.
Danville went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position as Leeser pitched out of trouble throughout the Braves' 6-1 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball Tuesday.
"I'm better under pressure, honestly," Leeser said with a laugh. "I just had to pull ahead, and get a first-pitch strike."
Danville's Cara Bohner tripled on Leeser's second pitch, but the Ironmen stranded 12 baserunners.
"We left 12 runners on base and that's a no-no," Danville coach Jake Strausser said. "If you leave 12 runners on base, that makes it tough on the pitcher."
After Bohner's triple, Dejah Jones drew a walk and stole second, but Leeser got a pop out, a strikeout and a fly out to center field to escape the jam.
"That was very big," Leeser said. "It was the beginning of the game, so I knew I had to get the outs and allow no runs. That's always the best."
As good as Leeser was in the circle — she allowed one unearned run — Bohner was even more dominant.
After allowing a leadoff single to Blaire Balestrini in the bottom of the first, Bohner struck out the next seven batters she faced. Unfortunately for Danville, Shikellamy scored two runs in that stretch due to a trio of first-inning passed balls.
"Mental mistakes cost us this game — period," Strausser said.
Balestrini stole second base and took third on a third-strike passed ball that allowed Taylor Treas to reach base. Treas stole second, and then both came in to score on passed balls.
"As soon as I see a little hesitation or a mistake, my first thought is to go," Balestrini said. "Extra bases win games. It's important for us to get to the next base."
Bohner didn't allow another baserunner until the fourth inning, and had eight of her 13 strikeouts in the first three innings.
"I've worked a lot on my mental game," Bohner said. "I think of the big picture. I try to just worry about going after the batter, and not who is on base or what the score is."
Reagan Wiest singled to lead off the fourth inning for Shikellamy (4-1 overall and HAC-I), and was lifted for courtesy runner Maggie Johnson. Johnson stole second base and scored on an error on the play.
Bohner then retired the next five batters.
"Being able to keep the batters off-balance with different speeds and being able to hit the corners was key," Bohner said. "Through the lineup, they're really good hitters."
Shikellamy got a two-out single from No. 9 hitter Sydney Sinko in the fifth. That's when Balestrini stepped to the plate. The first two times through the Braves' lineup, Shikellamy hit two balls into the outfield — both by Balestrini.
"I know she's a good pitcher," Balestrini said. "I was thinking, 'hands to (the ball) and make good contact.' She's fast, so she's providing power. If I got a good hit on it, it would go."
Balestrini certainly got a good hit on it, driving the ball over the fence in left-center field for a two-run home run and a 5-1 lead.
"I was just very excited," Balestrini said. "I didn't know it went over until I heard it."
Bohner said she didn't think the home run came on a bad pitch.
"It was a good hit on her part," Bohner said. "It was a curveball that was a little over the plate. She's a really good player."
Danville (2-3 overall, HAC-I) got on the board in the top of the fifth. Jones hit a leadoff single, but was erased on a one-out fielder's choice. After a Shikellamy error, Alexis Hepner singled back through the middle to drive in the Ironmen's lone run.
Shikellamy got an insurance run in the sixth when Gweneth Wiest singled in Leeser, who reached on an error.
Bohner allowed six runs, two earned, on five hits and no walks.
"It just goes to show you her determination," Strausser said of Bohner, who was battling a bad cold. "She's a tough nut. I told her if she didn't feel good to tell me. Then I said, 'Well, if I know Cara Bohner, she's not going to tell me.' She's been sick for a couple days.
"That's why she's a Division I (talent)."
The Ironmen tried to rally in the top of the seventh — putting a runner in scoring position for the seventh straight inning.
Camryn Hess and Cadence Shaffer hit singles on either side of a flyout to center. Then Hepner hit a blooper to right field. Shikellamy right fielder Allison Minnier ran under the ball, but bobbled it and it hit the ground. Minnier picked up the ball and threw it to Balestrini at second base for a force out. Balestrini then fired it to catcher Reagan Wiest, who tagged out Hess at home plate, ending the game.
"It was communication and quick thinking," Balestrini said. "Our right fielder, Allie, she thought really quick on her feet to get it to me. Then it was just me and Reagan."
SHIKELLAMY 6, DANVILLE 1
Danville;000;010;0 — 1-9-2
Shikellamy;200;121;x — 6-5-2
Cara Bohner and Kat Rapp. Sydnee Leeser and Reagan Wiest.
WP: Leeser. LP: Bohner.
Danville: Bohner 2-for-3, double, triple; Alexis Hepner 1-for-4, RBI; Emily Herriman 1-for-3, double.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 2-for-3, home run (5th, one on), two runs, two RBIs; Gweneth Wiest 1-for-3, RBI.