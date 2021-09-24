Lewisburg senior Carter Hoover sets high standards for himself.
Personal drive and self-discipline have led to success for Hoover, a captain for the Green Dragons’ defending state champion boys soccer team.
However, Hoover is not alone in this mindset.
“At Lewisburg we have a great culture around soccer,” he said. “It prepares you for the future ... having guys that you’re able to surround yourself with. You know who will hold you accountable to your standards.”
Lewisburg is 6-0 so far this season, with Hoover playing a key role in the midfield.
He is not only a star soccer player, but he excels in the classroom with a 106 GPA. His schedule is not light, taking Advanced Placement courses, including Economics, English, Statistics and BC Calculus.
Hoover’s performance on the field, his academic performance and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“(Carter) focuses on his schoolwork and prides himself on doing his best both in the classroom as well as on the field,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said.
Hoover said he adopts “two different mindsets” to prioritize soccer and school. Sometimes, he finds himself studying on the bus ride home from a game to keep up.
In his free time, Hoover gives back to the community by coaching the youth boys soccer team for the North Union United Soccer Club.
“He is the perfect role model for younger athletes to look at on how to achieve both in the classroom and in athletics,” Kettlewell said.
Hoover added: “I enjoy just being around kids. … I think they have a lot of fun with and look up to us.”
According to Hoover, soccer has taught him a lot, and he wants to help impart those lessons to the next generation of players.
“There are many things in life that can come from soccer, like hard work and diligence,” he said.
As focused as Hoover is on his academics and personal success, he never wants to leave a teammate behind.
“Carter is a hard-working player that puts the team first,” said Kettlewell.
“I try to be the best teammate that I can,” Hoover said, “making sure that I am always promoting a good attitude that will lift the team up rather than bring them down.”
Hoover dished out three assists in a win over Shikellamy last week, and scored the Green Dragons’ first goal against Mifflinburg earlier this week. Hoover’s position in the midfield is often more about controlling the game than piling up stats.
“Carter is an extremely intelligent player,” Kettlewell said. “(He) does all the simple things right which put him in good position to be successful on the field.”
After winning a state title last to cap an undefeated season, Hoover said repeating was the “ultimate goal.”
However this seasons ends, Hoover said he plans to continue playing soccer in college. Although he has not yet committed to a school, he said he plans to study nursing.
“I have always enjoyed math and science in school,” Hoover said. He was inspired to follow in his mom’s footsteps with a career in nursing.
No matter where Hoover ends up, the lessons he’s learned from soccer should help him succeed.
“(I’m) always setting high standards to where I can aim for and achieve at the best level I can,” he said.