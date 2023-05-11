WILLIAMSTOWN — Alex Achenbach went 2-for-3 at the plate and scores a game-high two runs for the Vikings. Isaac Whiteash recorded three RBIs during the non-league contest. Williams Valley concludes the regular season with an 11-9 record.
Joe Hile and Carter Kurtz each scored a run for Shamokin (2-16). Hayden Karlovich's lone hit resulted in a double, and recorded an RBI. With the loss, the Indians drop their fifth consecutive game.
Williams Valley 5, Shamokin 2
Shamokin;010;010;0 — 2-5-3
Williams Valley;020;021;X — 5-9-1
WP: Gavin Sutton. LP: Ty Neary.
Williams Valley: Isaac Whiteash 1-for-4, 3 RBIs; Logan Willard 2-for-2, run; Brayden Shadle 1-for-4, run; Bryant Hoover 1-for-2, RBI; Ethan Fite 1-for-2, RBI; Chase Deibert 1-for-2; Aidan Barner 0-for-3, run; Alex Achenbach 2-for-3, 2 runs.
Shamokin: Hayden Karlovich 1-for-4, double, RBI; Rylan Price 1-for-3; Joe Hile 1-for-3, run; Carter Kurtz 2-for-3, run, RBI.