Defense can be an overlooked spot on a football team.
Media coverage and highlight reels mostly feature the offensive stars of the day, particularly in today's world of high-flying, spread offenses.
However, the old football cliche is defense wins championships, remains true. The three-returning all-state defenders in the area certainly have their fair share of gold medals with their sights set on more in 2021.
Southern Columbia defensive end Derek Berlitz won a state title with the Tigers last season. Danville linebacker Mason Raup has a district championship medal, and though Lewisburg's Owen Ordonez doesn't have a football medal, he knows the Green Dragons' defense is what's going to get them back on track after a 2-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020.
With more teams running the spread offense in high school, it has become more difficult to defend the 53 1/3 yards from sideline to sideline. Many defenses have taken an aggressive tone, attacking the offense rather than trying to defend it with a zone. The three all-state defenders combined for nearly 20 sacks last fall. As a tenth-grader, Raup made 26 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Southern Columbia, while averaging nearly 46 points a game during last year's 12-0 state title season, allowed less than 10. Only Loyalsock scored more than seven points on the Tigers during an abbreviated regular season and only Richland — in the state quarterfinals — scored more than 20 all season. Southern still won by four touchdowns.
Danville, which advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history, allowed more than 20 points just once in the regular season — to Montoursville — and shut the Warriors down in the second half to win the District 4 3A title on the road.
The other thing the three all-staters have in common: They will all be expected to take on large leadership roles after the graduation of some pretty darn successful seniors.
"I feel like there are a couple of us that need to step up, and do the job of leaders," Ordonez said. "We had some guys try to fill that role, I'm pretty confident we'll have some solid leaders on the team this year."
"I would say (I have to step up) in a leadership role. Losing K.J. (Riley), Jagger (Dressler) and Ian (Persing)," Raup said. "They all played a major leadership role on the team."
As the 2021 season opens, the three achieved their all-state successes in different ways. Berlitz came from Notre Dame-Green Pond as a two-way star — he led the Colonial League in receiving yards in 2019 — and made to make an adjustment being a one-way player in a program like Southern Columbia's.
Raup is a coach's son, who's shown a natural aptitude as a middle linebacker since he stepped on the field as a 140-pound freshman. Meanwhile, Ordonez is a great athlete still learning at the defensive end and has already earned scholarship offers from Patriot League schools Bucknell and Lafayette.
The adjustment
Berlitz was one of the two-way players in the Colonial League for Notre Dame-Green Pond back in 2019. He led the team with 48 catches with 746 yards, while recording 47 tackles and four sacks that season.
However, when he got to Southern Columbia last season, the Tigers wanted him to strictly play defense. For somebody used to being in the middle of everything, the previous season, Berlitz had to adjust to playing just one way. He didn't catch a single pass for Southern's explosive offense.
"The biggest adjustment was my role. Where I was before, I did everything — offense, defense and special teams," Berlitz said. "There are so many good athletes here (at Southern Columbia), they didn't need me to do all that."
A season after a defense with three Division I recruits at linebacker, Berlitz anchored a Southern Columbia defensive line that coach Jim Roth called the best he ever had during last season's run to the state championship. Berlitz and junior tackle Chris Treshock return to a defense that must replace seven other starters, including all three in the secondary.
Berlitz finished 2020 with 10 sacks in 12 games. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end, had 60 tackles, including 10 for loss, and blocked two punts.
The athlete
From the moment he joined the varsity team for the 2019 team, then Lewisburg coach Marc Persing had nothing but praise for Ordonez's athletic gifts. He just wasn't sure where best to take advantage.
Now, as he enters his senior season, Ordonez has settled in at defensive end. College scouts have noticed with a few offers coming in already.
At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Ordonez has a prototypical physique for a high school edge player.
"He's going to be a major key for us," new Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks said as the Green Dragons prepare to go to a 3-3-5 defense
Unlike Berlitz, Ordonez plays on both sides of the ball, where is Lewisburg's starting tight end. On defense, he led the Green Dragons with 85 tackles and 7.5 sacks in eight games.
The prodigy
Mason Raup has been around football his whole life. Raup's father — Brian — was the defensive coordinator for the Ironmen under former coach Jim Keiser. Brian Raup is still is on the Danville defensive coaching staff under coach Mike Brennan, who led the Ironmen to the District 4 title in his first season.
Mason Raup exploded onto the scene with 127 tackles and 12 for a loss as a freshman, despite giving away nearly 60-80 pounds to the offensive linemen trying to block him as a ninth-grader. As an all-state sophomore linebacker — and still undersized — Raup had 123 tackles in just 11 games, including 26 for loss with two sacks. In the D4-3A semifinals against Athens, he had 19 tackles and blocked two punts.
Now as a junior, Raup physical statistics — he's grown about three inches, and said he would like to be 205 pounds to start the 2021 season — are starting to catch up to his football acumen.