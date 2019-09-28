LOCK HAVEN — Shikellamy put together a dominant first half Friday as it forced two Central Mountain turnovers, and played spoiler for the Wildcats’ homecoming as the Braves picked up their first win of the season with a 50-14 victory.
“We were close so many times,” Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford said. “We played really solid for the first two or three quarters then things would get away from us. It was good to finish one off. We feel like we have some winnable games down the stretch.”
Shikellamy will need Drew Balestrini to play the way he did Friday if it hopes to finish the second strong.
Balestrini — who grabbed an interception in the fourth quarter — connected on 11 of his 18 passing attempts for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He also finished with 65 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to cap the Braves’ second scoring drive of the game.
“I just tried to get out there and be an athlete,” Balestrini said. “I just wanted to throw it up to my guys and have them make a play for me. They did that tonight. It was a lot of fun to be a part of.”
Shikellamy thrived on the big play throughout. Balestrini connected with Davis Marshall for touchdowns of 35 and 19 yards in the opening half.
Balestrini hit Marshall for the deep touchdown on a third-and-5. He rolled out and Marshall made a jumping catch over his defender for the first points of the game. The two connected again in the second quarter when Balestrini completed a 19-yard touchdown to Marshall for a 20-0 Shikellamy lead.
After the game’s first touchdown Central Mountain gave the ball right back to Shikellamy when Zane Probst was intercepted by Zahki Nettles, who returned the ball to the 1-yard line. Balestrini finished the drive with a dive through the middle of the defense for the Braves’ second touchdown of the night. Both of Central Mountain’s turnovers in the first half helped set up scores for Shikellamy.
“Our kids were excited about playing, and you get two tough breaks right away and you’re down 14-0,” Central Mountain coach James Renninger said. “When you’ve been struggling like we have as a program, sometimes those plays are difficult to overcome.”
Balestrini threw his third touchdown of the first half when he found Brayden Long on a rollout to the far side of the field. He held the ball and scanned to find Long, who made a cut back to the quarterback to beat his man and clear a path to the end zone. Balestrini then hit Marshall for the two-point conversion to give the Braves a 28-7 lead.
Jon Gittens ended the opening half with a 24-yard field to extend the Braves’ lead to 31-7 at the break. Nettles broke off a 33-yard run in the third to score a touchdown. Joel Derr scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth and Coltyn Sempko rushed in from 57 yards out to score the Braves final touchdown of the game.
“We all worked hard, and it feels great to finally get out there and get a win,” Balestrini said. “When you make big plays, you have to capitalize off them and we did that tonight.”
The Wildcats’ lone offensive highlight of the opening half came when Probst hooked up with Connor Soo as he streaked down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown. Ryan Pentz later scored in the fourth when he broke off a 77-yard run down the sideline.
SHIKELLAMY 50, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 14
Shikellamy`14`17`7`12 — 50
Central Mountain`0`7`0`7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Davis Marshall 35 pass from Drew Balestrini (Jon Gittens kick)
S-Balestrini 1 run (Gittens kick)
Second quarter
S-Marshall 19 pass from Balestrini (kick failed)
CM-Conner Soo 70 pass from Zane Probst (Trey Gentzel kick)
S-Brayden Long 19 pass from Balestrini (Marshall pass from Balestrini)
S-FG, Gittens 24
Third quarter
S-Zahki Nettles 33 run (Gittens kick)
Fourth quarter
S-Joel Derr 10 run (kick failed)
S-Coltyn Sempko 57 run (kick failed)
CM-Ryan Pentz 77 run (Gentzel kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`S`CM
First downs`12`11
Rushes-yards`32-266`16-160
Passing`11-18-0`10-19-3
Passing yards`191`147
Penalties-yards`9-75`4-50
Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini 6-65, TD; Nathan Minnier 3-12; Brayden Long 3-7; Alex Geiser 2-8; Zahki Nettles 6-56, TD; Wyatt Faust 4-21; Coltyn Sempko 2-66, TD; Joel Derr 6-31, TD. Central Mountain: Zane Probst 4-12; Ryan Pentz 10-125, TD; Zach Hiyajner 1-1; Rocco Stark 2-22.
PASSING — Shikellamy: Balestrini 11-18-0, for 191 yards, 3 TDs. Central Mountain: Probst 10-19-3, for 147 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Davis Marshall 4-62, 2 TDs; Mason Brubaker 3-56; Long 2-22, TD; Nettles 1-4; Connor Fitzgerald 1-30. Central Mountain: Connor Soo 3-85. TD; Stark 2-21; Peyton Johnson 4-37; Pentz 1-13.