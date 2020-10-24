SUNBURY — Drew Balestrini dusted a bit of magic on almost every play he made Friday night.
From an improbable touchdown run that capped a chaotic opening series, to a passing display that made a mockery of third-and-long, to an interception on defense — Balestrini had a game for the ages in Shikellamy’s 41-0 win over Milton.
“Football was never necessarily my first sport, but I always dreamed of coming here and just being great,” said the senior, who is also a standout wrestler. “It feels great.”
His statistics were eye-popping — 275 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-22 passing; 88 yards and two more TDs on the ground — but the numbers don’t do his performance justice.
Balestrini led the Braves to four touchdowns on five first-half possessions, overcoming one third-and-forever situation after another as though there was zero degree of difficulty. The efficiency overwhelmed the winless Black Panthers, who already had their hands full with Shikellamy’s flourishing defense.
“This is what we’ve expected from Drew all year long,” said Braves coach Jim Keiser, “and he really stepped up and did it tonight.”
On its first offensive series, Shikellamy (2-5) fell into second-and-38 following an errant shotgun snap. Balestrini completed consecutive screen passes to Coltyn Sempko for 13 and 19 yards around a delay of game. Then, when Milton jumped offsides to bring up fourth-and-6 at midfield, Keiser called back the punt team and let the offense try to convert. Balestrini ran to the left, circled back to the middle of the field and then sliced through Milton’s defense toward the left sideline for an electrifying 50-yard score.
“It just goes along with the whole season we’ve had,” Balestrini said. “We’ve faced adversity all year, and it all comes down to how you respond to it. And right there, that showed that’s how we’re going to respond to it tonight.
“That was huge for us. It got us going, and from there we just didn’t look back.”
John Peifer and Connor Fitzgerald caught passes for key conversions on a series that bridged the first two quarters. Balestrini ended the 71-yard drive with a 3-yard sprint on the opening play of the second quarter. The Braves fit two more scores into the period, both in the final 3 1/2 minutes, to take a 27-0 lead.
Peifer hauled in a 63-yard bomb on third-and-17, and was brought down inside the 5, which led to a Coltyn Sempko scoring run. Then the Braves went 75 yards in the final two minutes of the half, highlighted by a 29-yard Balestrini run before a 16-yard TD pass to Fitzgerald on third-and-13.
Shikellamy was successful on five of seven third-down situations in half, needing an average of 13 yards to convert (thanks to seven first-half penalties) and gaining an average of 30.3 yards.
“We’ve been doing so well with our discipline, but tonight it wasn’t there,” said Keiser. “Drew made plays when he had to make plays — and Peifer was awesome tonight.”
The Braves, who allowed 43 yards rushing and 43 passing, forced Milton’s fourth punt to start the third quarter. Peifer got open on a post-corner route on the left side of the field, and Balestrini hit him with a 63-yard touchdown pass. Peifer finished with 200 yards on four catches, three of which were longer than his total receiving yards (43) through the first six weeks.
“I really wanted (the second-quarter touchdown), and it was so close,” said Peifer. “We had some things drawn up that we thought could beat their defense. Drew just put the ball on the money.”
A bit more than four minutes into the second half, Balestrini had 275 passing yards — about 100 shy of his five-week total (378).
“Throwing, I just felt like I couldn’t (miss),” he said. “I mean, I missed a few easy ones, but, for the most part, I was just feeling it. Just one of those nights.”
Fitzgerald had a third-quarter interception on a ball tipped by Balestrini. Fitzgerald’s 29-yard return set up Gage Wolfe’s 1-yard TD for a 41-0 lead. Balestrini intercepted a pass on Milton’s next series.
Jason Valladares ran hard for the Black Panthers, gaining 44 tough yards on 14 carries.
SHIKELLAMY 41, MILTON 0
Milton (0-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shikellamy (2-5) 7 20 14 0 — 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Drew Balestrini 50 run (Nick Koontz kick), 8:03
Second quarter
S-Balestrini 3 run (kick blocked), 11:54
S-Coltyn Sempko 2 run (Koontz kick), 3:23
S-Connor Fitzgerald 16 pass from Balestrini (Koontz kick), 0:16
Third quarter
S-John Peifer 63 pass from Balestrini (Camrin Smith kick), 7:47
S-Gage Wolfe 1 run (Smith kick), 6:35
TEAM STATISTICS
M S
First downs 7 16
Rushes-yards 29-43 32-167
Passing 6-15-2 12-22-0
Passing yards 43 275
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 10-64 10-96
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Jason Valladares 14-44; Ashton Canelo 7-13; Christopher Aviles-Robles 2-1; Xzavier Minium 1-(-3); Wade Young 5-(-12). Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini 10-88, 2 TDs; Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 4-36; Gage Wolfe 5-32, TD; Coltyn Sempko 7-20, TD; Duncan Weir 1-12; Rayshawn Martin 2-9; Braydon Wertman 1-(-1); Team 2-(-29).
PASSING — Milton: Young 6-15-2, 43 yds. Shikellamy: Balestrini 12-22-0, 275 yds., 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Milton: Minium 3-24; Gehrig Baker 1-7; Dylan Reiff 1-6; Beau Shelley 1-6. Shikellamy: John Peifer 4-200, TD; Sempko 3-35; Connor Fitzgerald 3-24, TD; Davis Marshall 1-13; Weir 1-3.