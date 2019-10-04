SUNBURY — As every young football player does, Drew Balestrini wanted to play quarterback.
However, one thing held him back when he was a youngster — his size.
"I always wanted to be a quarterback," Balestrini said. "They always had me at running back or receiver."
So when the injury-bug — well, the flu-bug — hit the Shikellamy football team last year, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound junior got a chance he never thought he would.
"Coach Tilford called my dad at the beginning of the week and mentioned it — by the time we got to the end of the week, I was the quarterback," Balestrini said. "I got thrown into it with about a half week of practice."
It certainly wasn't the plan.
"When Lucas (Tilford) and Duncan (Weir) and one of the younger quarterbacks got hurt, too," Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford said, "he hopped in as scout team quarterback. We had no idea he could throw the ball like that. He's pretty athletic. It just evolved from there."
Balestrini's quarterbacking career got off to a great start last season as the Braves won his first start against Central Mountain — a 13-3 victory, and Shikellamy's only win of the season.
Though his numbers weren't impressive — 14-of-46 for 153 yards and one score — Balestrini went into the offseason knowing he'd be the starter at quarterback.
"Duncan fit in as a wing and at linebacker, so Drew got almost all of the reps at 7-on-7s," Tilford said.
"That was the plan in the offseason. I went to a couple of camps," Balestrini said. "I just worked all summer even if it was just throwing in the backyard with my dad and brother.
"I just did everything I could this summer to get better at being a quarterback."
That work ethic has carried over to the season, as Tilford said Balestrini and his receivers are coming in on the weekends.
"We run a lot of timing routes, so he and the receivers will come in on the weekend and try to get the timing down," Tilford said.
That's big for Shikellamy, which seemed to about a half-inch short on plenty of big plays in the early part of the season.
"No matter what you do at 7-on-7s, there is nothing you can do about replicating game speed," Tilford said. "He was just a half-click slow in reading defenses."
Balestrini agreed.
"I'm still learning to put touch on the ball. I'm always trying to throw bullet in there," he said. "I have to learn to take a little off."
All those things came together last Friday night in the Braves 50-14 win over Central Mountain.
Balestrini reached career highs in passing yards (191), completions (11) and passing touchdowns (three) in the victory over the Wildcats.
"I was a little antsy last year (in the pocket), but this year I feel so much better and comfortable," Balestrini said. "As a team, we felt good going in. We really felt confident we were going to get the win.
"I just felt so confident. Everything I threw, my guys were making plays for me."