Mount Carmel 47
Hughesville 7
Six different Red Tornadoes scored as Mount Carmel routed the winless Spartans/C6
five touchdowns, Riley Daubert amassed 168 yards from scrimmage, and Warrior Run’s offensive line flattened Bloomsburg’s defensive front in a convincing 42-14 homecoming rout.
“Homecoming is just a whole other atmosphere,” said Beachel, who rushed for 158 yards.
Warrior Run (4-3) never trailed in defeating Bloomsburg for the first time since 2006.
The Panthers (2-5) forced a turnover on downs after Remington Corderman and Daubert hooked up on a 53-yard pass early in the first quarter, but Warrior Run adjusted and abandoned its power sets.
“We went tight, and they stacked the box and matched our personnel early,” said Defenders coach Chris Long. “So we spread them out with twins and trips looks.”
Specifically, the hosts started motioning Daubert.
“It was a look they hadn’t seen before,” said Daubert (8 touches, 144 receiving yards, 24 rush yards). “The coaches made great play calls.”
Then, Daubert made a great improvisation, turning what would have been a 5-yard loss on a toss right into a reversal and an 11-yard gain. It set up Beachel’s first touchdown with 4:38 left in the first quarter.
“I just put my hand on the ground and somehow kept my balance,” said a smiling Daubert. “I saw I had nothing but green to the left.”
It was all Warrior Run from there. Beachel, who manned the backfield in place of Hoyt Bower, scored on runs of 2, 5 and 1 yard in the first half to give the hosts a 28-7 halftime margin. His fifth and final score, which invoked the mercy rule after an 7:18 drive in the fourth quarter, put a period on his 34-carry, 158-yard performance.
“It’s definitely a personal record and one that will be hard to top,” Beachel said. “I don’t have many games left, but I’m going to go out and play hard.”
The Defenders topped 200 yards rushing as a team for the second consecutive week, and the offensive line played a second game without drawing a single holding penalty. Warrior Run’s second-half scoring drives consumed 14 1/2 minutes, chewed up 156 yards, and generated nine of the Defenders’ 19 first downs.
“Our line has taken control and imposed their will,” Long said.
Jack Howell had a hand in both Panther touchdowns, finishing with 89 yards on 8-of-11 passing. His 1-yard rushing score in the second quarter cut Bloomsburg’s deficit to 14-7, but the Panthers got no closer. The Defenders limited Bloomsburg to 165 yards for the game, and speedy running back Xzayivher Russel King finished with 45 yards on seven touches.
WARRIOR RUN 42, BLOOMSBURG 14
Bloomsburg (2-5)`0`7`0`7 — 14
Warrior Run (4-3)`14`14`7`7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
WR-Denver Beachel 1 run (Logan Witmer kick)
WR-Beachel 2 run (Witmer kick)
Second quarter
B-Jack Howell 1 run (Torsten Hartmann kick)
WR-Beachel 5 run (Witmer kick)
WR-Beachel 1 run (Witmer kick)
Third quarter
WR-David Gearhart 6 run (Witmer kick)
Fourth quarter
WR-Beachel 1 run (Witmer kick)
B-Brody Hock 25 pass from Howell (Hartmann kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`B`WR
First downs`10`19
Rushes-yards`23-76`45-214
Passing yards`89`160
Comp.-Att.-Int.`8-11-0`7-16-0
Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0
Penalties`9-94`8-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Xzayivher Russel-King 7-45; Cade Klinger 7-30; Brody Hock 3-11; Nasir Heard 2-2; Jack Howell 5-(-8), TD. Warrior Run: Denver Beachel 34-158, 5 TDs; David Gearhart 7-28 TD; Riley Daubert 3-24; Remington Corderman 1-4.
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Howell 8-11-0, 89 yds., TD. Warrior Run: Corderman 7-15-0, 160 yds.; Beachel 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Hock 3-50, TD; Klinger 3-22; Devon Yocum 1-13; Daniel Guzevich 1-3. Warrior Run: Daubert 5-144; Beachel 1-11; Ahmahd Keyes 1-5.