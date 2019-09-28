SELINSGROVE — After losing three of its last four games, Selinsgrove made several big plays Friday night to get back on track.
The Seals scored on four short runs — two by Nate Schon and one each from Danny Shoch and Ryan Aument — but it was the clutch plays that set up those scores that enabled Selinsgrove to grab a 30-13 victory over Loyalsock in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover contest.
Teague Hoover and Josh Nylund had long interception returns, Brett Foor pitched in with a huge punt return, and Wyatt Metzger converted a fourth down on a fake punt as the Seals (3-3) took advantage of opportunities.
Selinsgrove clearly won the defensive and special teams phases while its offense was outgained 229-168.
“If you can come out and win two of the three phases, you’re going to be in pretty good shape and I thought our special teams played very well. Great punt return that set the offense up with a short field,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “Defensively, Teague Hoover and Nylund came up big with interceptions when we needed to stop (them).”
Davion Hill authored a short touchdown run late in the third quarter — Selinsgrove owned a 20-0 lead by that time — and Cavanaugh threw a short TD pass to Aiden Gair just before time ran out to account for the Lancers’ two scores.
It was the big plays for Selinsgrove that changed the game.
Shoch dropped a 33-yard pass over Christian Kantz’s shoulder at the Loyalsock 7 in the opening quarter, a throw with perfect touch. Two plays later, Shoch squeezed in from the 1 to put the Seals up 7-0 at the 3:20 mark.
Then, later in the first, Foor returned a Gair punt 55 yards, setting the Seals up at the Lancers’ 15. Four plays later, on the second play of the second quarter, Schon motored 4 yards with a toss sweep to the left. While Kyle Ruhl’s kick was blocked, the Seals led 13-0.
Hoover stepped into the spotlight in the third quarter, swiping a Cavanaugh pass at his own 13 and returning it 49 yards. Moments later, Kantz made a nice catch to put the Seals 7 yards away from the end zone.
On the next play, after changing directions mid-rush, Schon bounced in to make it 20-0.
When Hill skipped in from the 3 and the Seals were assessed a personal foul, Loyalsock attempted an onside kick that only traveled 6 yards. While the Seals were able to keep the ball and click off nine plays, they had to settle for Ruhl’s 21-yard field goal.
Once Nylund intercepted a Cavanaugh pass at his own 48 — Schon was in Cavanaugh’s face when the lefty delivered — his 50-yard return had the Seals in business at the 2. On the ensuing play, Aument crashed over, increasing the hosts’ lead to 30-6.
“Our d-line had great pressure,” said Ryan Aument, who registered five of the Seals’ 11 tackles for loss, while Metzger collected both quarterback sacks.
SELINSGROVE 30, LOYALSOCK 13
Loyalsock 0 0 6 7 — 13
Selinsgrove 7 6 7 10 — 30
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Danny Shoch 1 run (Kyle Ruhl kick)
Second quarter
S-Nate Schon 4 run (kick blocked)
Third quarter
S-Schon 7 run (Ruhl kick)
L-Davion Hill 3 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
S-FG, Ruhl 21
S-Ryan Aument 2 run (Ruhl kick)
L-Aiden Gair 8 pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Brady Dowell kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
L S
First downs 15 11
Rushing yards 43-84 30-55
Passing yards 145 113
Comp-Att-Int 10-18-2 9-16-0
Penalties-yards 7-40 11-75
Punts-average 5-37.2 4-31.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 13-48; Davion Hill 19-32, TD; Korie Mayer 6-11; Micai Henriquez 4-0; Team 1-minus-7. Selinsgrove: Ryan Aument 7-44, TD; Nate Schon 11-33, 2 TDs; Wyatt Metzger 1-6; Dean Hollenbach 5-minus-3; Danny Shoch 5-minus-23, TD.
PASSING — Loyalsock: Cavanaugh 10-18-2, for 145 yards, TD. Selinsgrove: Shoch 9-16-0, for 82 yards; Schon 1-1-0, for 31 yards.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Aiden Gair 4-53, TD; Rees Watkins 3-38; Joeb Schurer 2-24; Nolin Damiano 1-30. Selinsgrove: Josh Nylund 4-36; Christian Kantz 3-70; Aument 1-12; Schon 1-5; Hollenbach 1-minus-10.