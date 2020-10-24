BLOOMSBURG — Midd-West’s defense was in the midst of a game-changing celebration in the second quarter Friday night when the festive mood quickly came to a crashing halt.
A personal foul penalty negated a would-be interception deep in the Mustangs’ territory. Two plays later, Bloomsburg was hooting and hollering on its home turf after scoring a touchdown.
It didn’t end there. The Panthers further stunned the Mustangs with a successful onside kick that led to another touchdown within a three-minute span. It was a sequence that turned a one-score game into a more comfortable advantage for Bloomsburg as it defeated Midd-West, 28-2.
Midd-West (1-6), coming off its first victory of the season, appeared to stop a Bloomsburg second-quarter drive with an interception. The Mustangs had hopes of turning a 7-2 deficit into their first lead of the game.
A flag, however, thwarted those plans as a Midd-West player was called for a personal foul. According to Mustangs coach Brad Hatter, the penalty was explained to be a punch. The player was not ejected, however, because, as Hatter was told, the punch did not land. A figurative punch to the gut soon landed, though.
Panthers quarterback Jack Howell eluded heavy pressure from the left side and found Cody Hock for a 6-yard touchdown. Howell watched the end of play from his back as his team went up 14-2.
“That was the turning point of the game, but we tell our guys that it has to be the next play,” Hatter said. “We can’t get caught up in a call that we thought we should have got. We’ll look at the film and see what happened, but we didn’t see anything so we were surprised to see the flag.”
Bloomsburg (4-3) pulled an onside kick and recovered. Midd-West was a play away on three occasions of forcing a fourth down on the ensuing drive, including a third-and-6 from its own 10. Howell, though, hit Hock on a middle screen for a TD — similar to a play they made to convert a fourth-and-19 in the first quarter. Hock’s second scoring catch made the score 21-2.
Howell passed for 171 yards and three touchdowns. His first was a 28-yard strike to Luke Potora, who had two rushing touchdowns called back during the same possession due to holding penalties. Eight receivers caught passes from Howell.
Midd-West running back Hunter Wolfley continued to add to his school-record-breaking season, finishing with 120 yards on 24 carries. He also caught three passes for 53 yards.
Bloomsburg’s defense limited Wolfley’s touches by forcing a pair of three-and-outs in each half. The Panthers allowed a 37-yard Wolfley run in the first half, but they allowed only two more runs of 10 or more yards. One of those, a 19-yarder, put Wolfley over 100 yards for the fifth time in seven games this season.
“Bloom had a good defensive game plan,” Hatter said. “It’s no secret what we want to do on offense. Hat’s off to our offensive staff as they tried to create matchups to get him the ball, but Bloom had a good game plan and, for the most part, held him in check. If you do that it makes things a little more difficult for us offensively.”
A Wolfley 57-yard punt in the first quarter allowed Midd-West to score its first and only points. The left-footed, side-winding kick put the ball at the 6-yard line, and on Howell’s first dropback he was pressured in the end zone and threw the ball away. With no receiver in the area, intentional grounding was called and Midd-West was awarded a safety.
A special teams miscue led to Bloomsburg’s final touchdown. Punting into the wind and under a strong rush, Wolfley skied a punt near the line of scrimmage which took a perfect bounce off the carpet and into the waiting arms of Bloomsburg’s Caleb Martz. The senior took off in front of a stunned Midd-West sideline and strolled into the end zone with a 50-yard return.
BLOOMSBURG 28, MIDD-WEST 2
Score by quarters
Midd-West (1-6) 2 0 0 0 — 2
Bloomsburg (4-3) 7 14 7 0 — 28
Scoring summary
First quarter
B-Luke Potora 28 pass from Jack Howell (Michael Widom kick), 6:10
MW- Safety (intentional grounding in end zone), 4:01
Second quarter
B-Brody Hock 6 pass from Howell (Widom kick), 8:44
B-Hock 9 pass from Howell (Widom kick), 5:54
Third quarter
B-Caleb Martz 50 punt return (Reece Brockmann kick), 5:06
Team statistics
MW B
First downs 9 18
Rushes-yards 37-145 32-217
Passing yards 64 171
Comp-Att-Int 4-14-1 13-25-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-39 9-66
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 24-120; Trey Lauver 8-27; Christian Regester 2-3; Corey Reinard 1-2; Eli Swan 1-(-7). Bloomsburg: Luke Potora 11-108; Damon Rasmussen 3-48; Jack Howell 11-25; Nasir Heard 3-20; Brody Hock 2-20; Josh Bogdanowicz 1-(-1); Team 1-(-3).
PASSING — Midd-West: Regester 4-14-1, 64 yards. Bloomsburg: Howell 13-24-0, 171 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Wolfley 3-53; Swan 1-11. Bloomsburg: Hock 4-40, 2 TDs; Potora 3-33, TD; Devon Yocum 2-21; Heard 1-20; Damon Rasmussen 1-19; Madden Locke 1-18; Daniel Guzevich 1-13; Widom 1-7.