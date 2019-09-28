ALMEDIA — Jason Hippenstiel and Jeff Osborne, both former Central Columbia head coaches, were in agreement that their Blue Jays had never played better in a Bloomsburg Fair week game.
See, in a long-standing practice, Central Columbia and neighboring Bloomsburg each close school for the week so those from the districts can work the 164-year-old Fair. That often wreaks havoc on a football team’s routine, but the Blue Jays couldn’t have been more sharp Friday, working over visiting Danville from start to finish for a 41-7 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
“To be honest, they wanted it more than we did,” said Ironmen interim co-coach Brian Raup. “Do I think we’re a worse team than them by 41-7? No, we’re not, but they played a better game than we did. There is zero doubt about that.”
Central ran just 16 first-half plays but led 28-7 at halftime thanks to an efficient offense and three Danville turnovers, two of which led to Blue Jays touchdowns. The hosts then rushed for 137 yards and two more scores after the break while stopping the Ironmen’s best scoring chance with their third interception.
Danville (4-2) amassed 322 yards and 21 first downs but triggered a whopping 77 plays. The Ironmen were limited to 126 yards on 42 rushes, and quarterback KJ Riley was harassed into a 20-for-35 effort.
“Even if they’d get a first down, we’d always be telling each other to keep our heads up and play the next play,” said Central junior Eli Morrison. “And we got stops.”
Morrison created perhaps the game’s most impactful turnover, picking off Riley in the middle of the second quarter.
The Blue Jays (4-2) opened the game with a six-play, 83-yard drive capped by Dylan Devlin’s 22-yard rumble to the end zone. After forcing a punt, Central took over at its 26 and quickly made it 14-0 with 1:46 left in the first quarter. Zander Bradley hauled in a deep pass near the home sideline, broke free of Jack Smiley’s grasp and accelerated for an 81-yard TD play.
Then, early in the second quarter, Troy Johnson stripped Riley of the ball and Central’s Garrett Crawford returned the fumble 42 yards for a stunning 21-0 lead.
“They were very physical up front, created pressure and created problems for us,” said Raup. “Offensively we couldn’t get going.”
The Ironmen generated some momentum — and points — with a 42-yard drive that Riley kept alive with a 10-yard gain on third-and-7 and ended with a 15-yard scoring pass to Colton Sidler. The TD play was one of the few of times Riley had time to set his feet and throw, and he placed the ball over double-coverage to a diving Sidler in the left corner of the end zone.
Danville forced a second consecutive Central punt and overcame a holding penalty to gain first down at its 34. Morrison then bolted in front of a Riley bullet over the middle, returning it to the Ironmen 31. On the next snap, Garrett McNelis hit Garrett Carter in stride with a touchdown pass down the right seam for a 28-7 lead.
“That’s on our coaches for preparing us,” said Morrison. “They kept calling it out every time: Watch that play. Just a lot of film study, knowing when it was coming and calling it out. I just made the read and made the play.
“That was a huge momentum-shifter. Even though we were up, they were starting to drive on us and starting to get into a rhythm, and that pick just changed everything.”
Danville’s chance to make it a one-score game turned into a three-score deficit in two plays.
“Big-time momentum swing. We needed that (score),” said Raup. “Then we came at halftime and we had the ball and we needed to score. They made us grind the clock a lot — we get down to three minutes (left in the third) and we don’t have a score yet. It was a tough game all around.”
The Ironmen moved into Central territory twice in the second half, including a 74-yard drive that bridged the quarters. Third-and-goal from the 1 was spoiled by a procedure penalty, and Jacob Reifer followed with a diving interception at the right pylon with 8:53 to play.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 41, DANVILLE 7
Danville (4-2) 0 7 0 0 — 7
Central Col. (4-2) 14 14 6 7 — 41
Scoring summary
First quarter
CC-Dylan Devlin 22 run (Mason Yorty kick), 8:48
CC-Zander Bradley 81 pass from Garrett McNelis (Yorty kick), 1:46
Second quarter
CC-Carter Crawford 42 fumble return (Yorty kick), 10:47
D-Colton Sidler 15 pass from KJ Riley (Riley kick), 5:25
CC-Garrett Carter 31 pass from McNelis (Yorty kick), 2:20
Third quarter
CC-Troy Johnson 4 run (kick blocked), 1:15
Fourth quarter
CC-Auston Rainier 2 run (Yorty kick), 4:51
TEAM STATISTICS
D CC
First downs 21 12
Rushes-net yards 42-126 26-208
Passing yardage 196 167
Comp-Att-Int 20-35-3 7-9-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-30 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Jagger Dressler 9-39; KJ Riley 13-37; Joey Harris 7-22; Ty Stauffer 4-10; Shaun Potter 2-9; Carson Persing 4-9; Jaydon Diven 1-0; Jack Smiley 2-0. Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 15-133, TD; Jacob Reifer 1-46; Dylan Devlin 1-22, TD; Riley O’Neil 3-5; Auston Rainier 1-2, TD; Nathan Smith 1-1; Isaac Kester 1-1; Team 1-(-1); Garrett McNelis 2-(-1).
PASSING — Danville: Riley 20-35-3, 196 yds., TD. Central Columbia: McNelis 7-9-0, 167 yds., 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Danville: Ian Persing 10-83; C. Persing 5-49; Harris 2-16; Dressler 1-21; Colton Sidler 1-15, TD; Diven 1-12. Central Columbia: Eli Morrison 2-41; Jacob Reifer 2-12; Zander Bradley 1-81, TD; Garrett Carter 1-31; Devlin 1-2.