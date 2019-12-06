Careers end today for successful seniors

It’s hard to believe — win or lose — that it all comes to an end this afternoon at HersheyPark Stadium.
The most-successful senior class in the storied history of Southern Columbia football — a victory in the PIAA Class 2A championship game with Avonworth at 1 p.m. would give the 18 members a 63-1 record and 48 straight wins — will play its final game, regardless of outcome.
“(It’s going to be bittersweet) eventually, but going into it you’re just so focused on playing the game and trying to get the ‘W,’ and what you need to do on game day,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “It will sink in, pretty quickly, though, after the game is over.
“There will be a pretty significant changing of the guard, so to speak.”
The Tigers have plenty of records, including the state’s longest regular-season winning streak with 81. Gaige Garcia will leave the field with the state record for career touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. Julian Fleming will own the career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns record as well. The last three kickers at Southern Columbia — Elijah Hoffman, Ethan Dunkleberger and Ethan Haupt — have set the season-record for extra points. Haupt holds the current record with 110 before today’s game.
The Tigers need 47 points against the Antelopes to tie their state record of 860 points in a state championship season with last year’s team and the Terrelle Pryor-led Jeannette squad in 2007. Clairton scored 942 points in 2014, but didn’t win a state title.
Getting the scoring record might be easier said than done against Avonworth (15-0). The Antelopes won their first outright WPIAL championship — the 1959 team tied Beaver 13-13 to split the title — with a win over Washington two weeks ago before advancing to their first PIAA title game with a win over Wilmington — the Tigers’ opponent the previous two seasons in the championship game.
The game against the Greyhounds saw the Antelopes trail for the first time this season — a one-point deficit early in the fourth quarter — before tailback Jax Miller and quarterback Park Penrod each scored fourth-quarter scores to send Avonworth to the state championship game.
It’s the second straight week the Antelopes will face a Wing-T team, but the Tigers do it a little differently than the Greyhounds.
“Southern runs a more traditional Wing-T, while Wilmington’s is really based off the jet sweep,” Avonworth coach Duke Johncour said. “(The Tigers) are going to run a more traditional power game out of their Wing T.”
Johncour said if the Tigers are running the ball, there’s a good chance one of the Garcia brothers has the ball in their hand and guard Lear Quinton is pulling on the play.
“They run that play a lot with either Garcia brother, then they pull 67 (Quinton),” Johncour said. “It allows them to get a lot of bodies to one side on the play.”
The Antelopes will attack the Southern Columbia offense with five defensive linemen and hope its 285-pound defensive tackle (Ryan Paszkiewicz) and 310-pound defensive tackle (Kevin Feiter) can clog up the middle for linebacker Jacob Horrigan, who leads the team with 119 tackles.
“They are very similar defensively to Richland last week, except bigger up front. They aren’t going to blitz a lot,” Roth said. “I think they rely on that front five to control the action up front. They have shown two other defenses in the playoffs — a 5-3 and a 6-2 — but I don’t think we’ll see either of those because that means single coverage on Julian without a lot of help.
“We haven’t seen (that kind of defense) in three years.”
Avonworth is going to do its best to get the ball into the hands of Miller as often as possible. The senior running back has touched the ball 310 times on offense this season for the Antelopes. Miller had 960 yards on the ground in 2018 for an Antelopes’ offense that had a quarterback who threw for 3,000 yards in 11 games.
“We knew he was a special athlete,” Johncour said of Miller. “As we’ve evolved offensively this season, we’ve just been a better football team relying on him. It’s hard to go against something that’s been successful.”
Miller has 2,238 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns on the ground this season. The Antelopes will use Miller as a running back in their spread offense and as a Wildcat quarterback. He had a streak of four straight games with at least 200 yards on the ground snapped in last week’s win over Wilmington.
“Looking at it, you think you have an easier time preparing for someone like (Avonworth) because of how many times (Miller) touches the ball,” Roth said. “They do a lot of unusual formation things. They will go empty, but not just empty, but get all four receivers on one side of the formation — either to start or by motion — to run to that side. So they are giving you a lot of heavy or strong formations you have to adjust to.”
However, the Tigers’ defense can’t just focus solely on Miller. Penrod, a senior, has thrown for 30 touchdowns this season and nearly 2,000 yards. Top receiver Theo Newhouse averages 19 yards per catch with nine touchdowns this season.
“If they have success running the football, then they are going to start running play-action down the field,” Roth said. “That will be a big key for us. They are capable of hurting you with the big pass down the field if the running back is successful.”